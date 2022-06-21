KP Tissue : 2021 Annual Report

KP TISSUE INC. (KPT) was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). KPT held a minority interest in KPLP of 14.5% as at December 31, 2021 and of 14.3% as at May 11, 2022 (1).

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Bonterra™, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®' and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality,cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America.

KPT (the Corporation) holds a limited partnership interest in KPLP. KPT is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories of Canada, and is required under Canadian Securities laws to report certain financial and business information of KPLP.

© 2022 KP Tissue ®Registered and ™trademarks of Kruger Products, L.P. ®'Registered trademark of Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. used under license. ®Forest Stewardship Council and FSC logo-Forest Stewardship Council, A.C.

Forward looking information: For any information on statements in this Annual Report that are of a forward-looking nature, please consult the section on "Cautionary Forward Looking statement" on page 1 in the Management's discussion and analysis of results of operations and financial position.