    KPT   CA48265Y1043

KP TISSUE INC.

(KPT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:32 2022-06-21 pm EDT
10.52 CAD   +0.96%
01:15pKP TISSUE : 2021 Annual Report
PU
11:13aScotiabank Reviews Canadian Lumber Stocks
MT
06/20KP TISSUE : Kruger Products inaugurates its Sherbrooke plant and kicks off construction of expansion project
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KP Tissue : 2021 Annual Report

06/21/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
DRIVING GROWTH

IN A SUSTAINABLE MANNER

2021 ANNUAL REPORT

2,700

EMPLOYEES

9

PRODUCTION

FACILITIES

14

PAPER MACHINES

80

CONVERTING LINES

KP TISSUE INC. (KPT) was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). KPT held a minority interest in KPLP of 14.5% as at December 31, 2021 and of 14.3% as at May 11, 2022 (1).

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Bonterra™, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®' and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality,cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America.

  1. KPT (the Corporation) holds a limited partnership interest in KPLP. KPT is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories of Canada, and is required under Canadian Securities laws to report certain financial and business information of KPLP.

© 2022 KP Tissue ®Registered and ™trademarks of Kruger Products, L.P. ®'Registered trademark of Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. used under license. ®Forest Stewardship Council and FSC logo-Forest Stewardship Council, A.C.

Forward looking information: For any information on statements in this Annual Report that are of a forward-looking nature, please consult the section on "Cautionary Forward Looking statement" on page 1 in the Management's discussion and analysis of results of operations and financial position.

CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS FISCAL 2021

REVENUE OF $1.5 BILLION, DOWN 3.4% OVER 2020

ADJUSTED EBITDA(1) DECREASED BY 22.4% TO $153.4 MILLION

Adjusted EBITDA declined year-over-year mainly due to the impact of lower sales volume compared to the Covid-19 impact in 2020, along with negative inflationary effects.

TRADEMARKS

The successful launch of SpongeTowels UltraPRO garnered three Best New Innovation Awards by consumers in Year 1 and was a key contributor to share gains in the paper towel category.

INNOVATION

Brand equity was enhanced with the recent introduction of Bonterra, a purpose-built solution for environmentally conscious consumers. Purex and Cashmere UltraLuxe TAD products were upgraded to deliver our softest and most luxurious bathroom tissue ever.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Refer to the MD&A for the definition and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA.

2021 Annual Report

1

2021 REVENUE

BY SEGMENT

86%14%

Consumer

Away-From-

Home

BY GEOGRAPHY

61%

39%

Canada

U.S.A.

REVENUE* (1)

(in millions of Canadian dollars)

1,434.1 1,516.0 1,465.2

1,370.4

1,280.0

17 18 19 20 21

OPERATING INCOME

(in millions of Canadian dollars)

113.3

92.175.6

2021 Annual Report 2

FIVE-YEAR FINANCIAL

PERFORMANCE(1)

(In millions of Canadian dollars)

For the years ended December 31

2021

2020

2019

2018(2)

2017

Net income

42.0

27.3

2.1

45.4

15.3

Working capital

146.4

53.7

97.3

219.3

(79.5)

Long-term debt

920.3

744.0

586.1

564.0

225.4

Net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA (3)

5.3x

3.2x

3.4x

4.0x

2.9x

(1) All financial information presented herein are related to KPLP unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in

accordance with IFRS. For the year ended December 31, 2021, KPT reported an equity gain of $0.8 million, a net

income of $1.2 million and basic earnings per share of $0.13. For more information refer to the KPT Audited Financial

Statements for the period ended December 31, 2021.

54.9

66.6

(2)

Effective January 1, 2019, KPLP adopted IFRS 16 Leases, the new accounting standard covering lease accounting, using

the full retrospective approach. Fiscal 2018 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 16.

(3)

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures do not have a

standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented

by other companies. Refer to the MD&A for the definition and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA.

17 18 19 20 21

ADJUSTED EBITDA(3),

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN(3)

(in millions of Canadian dollars, %)

11.3%

13.0%

10.1%

10.5%

8.6%

197.8

144.2

145.0

153.4

118.3

17 18 19 20 21

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(in millions of Canadian dollars) 310.6

* Including Mexico business divested in September 2019.

175.0

69.8 61.5

146.6

17 18 19 20 21

2021 Annual Report 3

DRIVING GROWTH

IN A SUSTAINABLE MANNER

Market-driven innovation, combined with a strong brand equity and effective go-to market strategy, has delivered sustained share gains over the years.

BATHROOM TISSUE

FACIAL TISSUE

PAPER TOWEL

NO. 1

NO. 1

NO. 2

34.4% 36.2% 24.1%

-2.7 percentage points

+3.2 percentage points

+1.9 percentage points

from last year (1)

from last year (1)

from last year (1)

Our Cashmere and Purex brands are leaders in the bathroom tissue market with a combined market share of 34.4%.

With a market share of 36.2%, Scotties is the clear number one with many Canadian consumers who consider the brand to be synonymous with facial tissue.

In the paper towel category, SpongeTowels delivered appreciable market share gains with 24.1% up from 22.2% the previous year.

  1. Source: Nielsen; dollar market share for the 52-week period ended March 23, 2022 and March 27 2021.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KP Tissue Inc. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 17:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
