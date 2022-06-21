KP Tissue : 2021 Annual Report

KP TISSUE INC. (KPT) was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). KPT held a minority interest in KPLP of 14.5% as at December 31, 2021 and of 14.3% as at May 11, 2022 (1).
KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Bonterra™, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®' and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality,cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America.
KPT (the Corporation) holds a limited partnership interest in KPLP. KPT is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories of Canada, and is required under Canadian Securities laws to report certain financial and business information of KPLP.
CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS FISCAL 2021
REVENUE OF $1.5 BILLION, DOWN 3.4% OVER 2020
ADJUSTED EBITDA(1) DECREASED BY 22.4% TO $153.4 MILLION
Adjusted EBITDA declined year-over-year mainly due to the impact of lower sales volume compared to the Covid-19 impact in 2020, along with negative inflationary effects.
TRADEMARKS
The successful launch of SpongeTowels UltraPRO garnered three Best New Innovation Awards by consumers in Year 1 and was a key contributor to share gains in the paper towel category.
INNOVATION
Brand equity was enhanced with the recent introduction of Bonterra, a purpose-built solution for environmentally conscious consumers. Purex and Cashmere UltraLuxe TAD products were upgraded to deliver our softest and most luxurious bathroom tissue ever.
(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Refer to the MD&A for the definition and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA.
2021 REVENUE
BY SEGMENT
86%14%
Consumer
Away-From-
Home
BY GEOGRAPHY
61%
39%
Canada
U.S.A.
REVENUE* (1)
(in millions of Canadian dollars)
1,434.1 1,516.01,465.2
1,370.4
1,280.0
17 18 19 20 21
OPERATING INCOME
(in millions of Canadian dollars)
113.3
92.175.6
FIVE-YEAR FINANCIAL
PERFORMANCE(1)
(In millions of Canadian dollars)
For the years ended December 31
2021
2020
2019
2018(2)
2017
Net income
42.0
27.3
2.1
45.4
15.3
Working capital
146.4
53.7
97.3
219.3
(79.5)
Long-term debt
920.3
744.0
586.1
564.0
225.4
Net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA (3)
5.3x
3.2x
3.4x
4.0x
2.9x
(1) All financial information presented herein are related to KPLP unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in
accordance with IFRS. For the year ended December 31, 2021, KPT reported an equity gain of $0.8 million, a net
income of $1.2 million and basic earnings per share of $0.13. For more information refer to the KPT Audited Financial
Statements for the period ended December 31, 2021.
54.9
66.6
(2)
Effective January 1, 2019, KPLP adopted IFRS 16 Leases, the new accounting standard covering lease accounting, using
the full retrospective approach. Fiscal 2018 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 16.
(3)
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures do not have a
standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented
by other companies. Refer to the MD&A for the definition and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA.
17 18 19 20 21
ADJUSTED EBITDA(3),
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN(3)
(in millions of Canadian dollars, %)
11.3%
13.0%
10.1%
10.5%
8.6%
197.8
144.2
145.0
153.4
118.3
17 18 19 20 21
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
(in millions of Canadian dollars) 310.6
* Including Mexico business divested in September 2019.
175.0
69.8 61.5
146.6
17 18 19 20 21
DRIVING GROWTH
IN A SUSTAINABLE MANNER
Market-driven innovation, combined with a strong brand equity and effective go-to market strategy, has delivered sustained share gains over the years.
BATHROOM TISSUE
FACIAL TISSUE
PAPER TOWEL
NO. 1
NO. 1
NO. 2
34.4% 36.2% 24.1%
-2.7 percentage points
+3.2 percentage points
+1.9 percentage points
from last year (1)
from last year (1)
from last year (1)
Our Cashmere and Purex brands are leaders in the bathroom tissue market with a combined market share of 34.4%.
With a market share of 36.2%, Scotties is the clear number one with many Canadian consumers who consider the brand to be synonymous with facial tissue.
In the paper towel category, SpongeTowels delivered appreciable market share gains with 24.1% up from 22.2% the previous year.
Source: Nielsen; dollar market share for the 52-week period ended March 23, 2022 and March 27 2021.
