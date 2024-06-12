NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S.A. OR OVER U.S. WIRE SERVICES



MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (“KPT”) (TSX: KPT) held its Annual Meeting of shareholders today. All candidates proposed as directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of KPT by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:

For Against Name Number % Number % François Vimard 2,763,618 98.13 52,538 1.87 James Hardy 2,766,372 98.23 49,784 1.77 Sarah Kruger 2,734,438 97.10 81,718 2.90 John “Jay” Wright 2,759,986 98.01 56,170 2.00



Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of KPT (98.90% of votes in favour).

Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting also approved an amendment to the Corporation’s By-Law No. 3 to reduce the quorum requirement for meetings of shareholders. (64.82% of votes in favour).

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.8% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-FromHome division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 2,800 employees and operates ten FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Francois Paroyan

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

KP Tissue Inc.

Tel.: 905.812.6936

francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

Mike Baldesarra

Director of Investor Relations

KP Tissue Inc.

Tel.: 905.812.6962

IR@KPTissueinc.com