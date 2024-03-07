Strong performance while investing in the business

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q4 2023 and full year 2023 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products Inc. (Kruger Products). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM) and the Away-From-Home (AFH) market and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 12.9% interest in Kruger Products.

Kruger Products Q4 2023 Business and Financial Highlights

Revenue was $482.3 million in Q4 2023 compared to $458.1 million in Q4 2022, an increase of $24.2 million or 5.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $61.2 million in Q4 2023, compared to $44.4 million in Q4 2022, an increase of 37.9%.

was $61.2 million in Q4 2023, compared to $44.4 million in Q4 2022, an increase of 37.9%. Net income was $16.5 million in Q4 2023 compared to $16.0 million in Q4 2022, an increase of $0.5 million.

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on April 15, 2024.

Facial tissue line in the Sherbrooke Expansion Project started up successfully in February 2024.

Announced a 25% increase in facial production at the Gatineau plant on March 5, 2024 with a $14.5 million investment.

Kruger Products Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $1,873.0 million in Fiscal 2023 compared to $1,681.4 million in Fiscal 2022, an increase of $191.6 million or 11.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $238.6 million in Fiscal 2023, compared to $116.0 million in Fiscal 2022, an increase of 105.7%.

was $238.6 million in Fiscal 2023, compared to $116.0 million in Fiscal 2022, an increase of 105.7%. Net loss was $5.3 million in Fiscal 2023 compared to $56.9 million in Fiscal 2022, a decrease in the loss of $51.6 million.

“We are pleased with our financial results in fiscal 2023, highlighted by record sales of $1.9 billion and record Adjusted EBITDA of $238.6 million driven by many positive factors,” stated KP Tissue’s Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco. “Overall, our business benefited from robust volume, positive margin management with continued volatile costs, and strong operational efficiency across our network.”

“In our Consumer segment, we gained market share within the facial tissue and paper towel categories, while improving our share trend on bathroom tissue. We also stepped up to support and supply our Scotties facial tissue to customers and consumers given the exit of Kleenex from the Canadian grocery market. Our Away-From-Home business continued to deliver sustainable results with another strong Adjusted EBITDA quarter and year.”

“In the fourth quarter, our underlying results remained solid with Adjusted EBITDA growing 37.9% year-over-year to $61.2 million, despite strategically increasing investments in marketing and maintenance to enable us to enter 2024 in a stronger competitive position. Looking ahead, we plan to manage our margins amid rising costs, continue to invest in our brands, grow our facial tissue position, and implement a successful start-up of our Sherbrooke Expansion,” Mr. Bianco concluded.

Outlook for Q1 2024

For the first quarter of 2024, we expect margins to remain consistent and Adjusted EBITDA1 to be in a similar range to Q4 2023.

Kruger Products Q4 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $482.3 million in Q4 2023 compared to $458.1 million in Q4 2022, an increase of $24.2 million or 5.3%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher sales volume, partially offset by increased promotional spending compared to the prior year quarter.

Cost of sales was $400.5 million in Q4 2023 compared to $416.4 million in Q4 2022, a decrease of $15.9 million or 3.8%. Manufacturing costs decreased due primarily to lower pulp and other input costs resulting from moderating inflation and productivity improvements in plant operations, which were only partially offset by higher volume. Freight costs were lower compared to Q4 2022 as supply constraints and inflation moderated, while warehousing costs increased as a result of additional logistics network costs. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 83.0% in Q4 2023 compared to 90.9% in Q4 2022.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $50.3 million in Q4 2023 compared to $30.6 million in Q4 2022, an increase of $19.7 million or 64.4%. The increase was primarily due to significantly higher advertising and IT spend in the quarter, higher personnel and selling expenses to support additional sales volume, and a loss on disposal of fixed assets. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 10.4% in Q4 2023 compared to 6.7% in Q4 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $61.2 million in Q4 2023 compared to $44.4 million in Q4 2022, an increase of $16.8 million or 37.9%. The significant increase was primarily due to higher sales volume, lower pulp and other input costs, productivity improvements in plant operations and lower freight costs, partially offset by slightly lower selling prices, higher warehousing and SG&A expenses.

Net income was $16.5 million in Q4 2023 compared to $16.0 million in Q4 2022, an increase of $0.5 million. The increase was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA1, lower depreciation expense and restructuring costs related primarily to the shutdown of certain Memphis plant production assets in Q4 2022, higher foreign exchange gains and lower interest expense, partially offset by the change in the amortized cost of Partnership Units Liability in Q4 2022, a loss on sale of fixed assets, higher income tax expense and a loss from non-controlling interest.

Kruger Products 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $1,873.0 million in Fiscal 2023 compared to $1,681.4 million in Fiscal 2022, an increase of $191.6 million or 11.4%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher sales volume along with the favourable impact of selling price increases implemented across all segments and regions during Fiscal 2022. Revenue was also favourably impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar sales.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $238.6 million in Fiscal 2023 compared to $116.0 million in Fiscal 2022, an increase of $122.6 million or 105.7%. The significant increase was primarily due to the favourable impact of selling price increases implemented in Fiscal 2022 along with higher sales volume, lower pulp prices, improvements in Memphis operations and lower freight costs, partially offset by other input cost inflation compared to Fiscal 2022, higher manufacturing overhead spending, and higher warehousing and SG&A expenses along with the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations.

Net loss was $5.3 million in Fiscal 2023 compared to $56.9 million in Fiscal 2022, a decrease in the loss of $51.6 million. The decrease in the loss was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA1, a lower foreign exchange loss, lower interest and depreciation expenses and lower consulting and restructuring costs, partially offset by higher income tax expense, the change in the amortized cost of Partnership Units Liability in Fiscal 2022, a loss on sale of fixed assets and a loss from non-controlling interest.

Kruger Products Q4 2023 Liquidity

Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the revolving credit agreements, was $326.7 million as of December 31, 2023. In addition, $14.9 million of cash was held for the Sherbrooke Expansion Project.

KPT Q4 2023 Financial Results

KPT had net income of $2.0 million in Q4 2023. Included in net income was $2.2 million representing KPT’s share of Kruger Products’ net income, a dilution gain of $0.3 million, depreciation expense of $0.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and an income tax expense of $0.2 million.

KPT 2023 Financial Results

KPT had a net loss of $4.9 million in Fiscal 2023. Included in the net loss was $0.7 million representing KPT’s share of Kruger Products’ net loss, a dilution gain of $1.1 million, depreciation expense of $1.2 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and an income tax expense of $4.1 million.

Dividends on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2024.

Additional Information

For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and Kruger Products for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or our website at www.kptissueinc.com .

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.9% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com .

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 2,800 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release uses certain non-GAAP financial measures which Kruger Products believes provide useful information to management of Kruger Products and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of Kruger Products. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by Kruger Products as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense and other finance costs, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vi) foreign exchange loss (gain), (vii) costs related to restructuring activities, (viii) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability, (ix) consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives and (x) corporate development related costs. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the Segment and Geographic Results table of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and Kruger Products' current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or Kruger Products, including the moderation of inflationary pressure on input costs and continued inflationary pressure on SG&A as labour, marketing and IT costs continue to rise. Although KPT and Kruger Products believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q1 2024 is forward-looking information and is based on the assumptions and subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding Kruger Products’ future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause Kruger Products’ actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in Kruger Products), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to Kruger Products’ Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 7, 2024 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca : Kruger Inc.’s influence over Kruger Products; Kruger Products’ reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the ownership of the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the operation of the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the Sherbrooke Expansion Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; Kruger Products’ inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of Kruger Products or Kruger Products’ brands; Kruger Products’ sales being less than anticipated; Kruger Products’ failure to implement its business and operating strategies; Kruger Products’ obligation to make regular capital expenditures; Kruger Products entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; Kruger Products’ dependence on key personnel; Kruger Products’ inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; Kruger Products’ loss of key suppliers; Kruger Products’ failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; Kruger Products’ reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting Kruger Products; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting Kruger Products’ cash flow; Kruger Products’ pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if Kruger Products Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting Kruger Products’ cost structure and Kruger Products’ ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; Kruger Products’ inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; and risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; and trade.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

Kruger Products Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 135,728 71,261 Restricted cash 12,451 7,145 Trade and other receivables 130,157 119,681 Receivables from related parties 842 223 Inventories 254,372 286,566 Income tax recoverable 4,578 1,306 Prepaid expenses 4,726 5,640 542,854 491,822 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,421,650 1,294,838 Right-of-use assets 84,866 81,715 Other long-term assets 3,808 27,554 Pensions 69,839 83,080 Goodwill 152,021 152,021 Intangible assets 26,852 30,027 Deferred income taxes 23,740 95,711 Total assets 2,325,630 2,256,768 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 400,385 279,425 Payables to related parties 10,973 11,363 Dividends payable 13,675 - Distributions payable - 12,866 Current portion of long-term debt 35,229 34,411 Current portion of lease liabilities 27,154 28,349 Current portion of long-term payable to related party 5,800 5,800 Current portion of provisions 3,952 3,252 497,168 375,466 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 1,034,016 1,077,297 Long-term lease liabilities 71,865 70,579 Long-term payable to related party 35,580 39,042 Long-term provisions 5,740 3,076 Pensions 18,935 20,847 Post-retirement benefits 48,699 43,739 Liabilities to non-equityholders 1,712,003 1,630,046 Long-term portion of Partnership units liability - 133,551 Total liabilities 1,712,003 1,763,597 Equity Share capital 278,252 - Partnership units - 494,459 Contributed surplus 395,382 - Deficit (164,029 ) (87,835 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 81,011 86,547 Equity attributable to Kruger Products 590,616 493,171 Non-controlling interest 23,011 - Total equity 613,627 493,171 Total equity and liabilities 2,325,630 2,256,768

Kruger Products Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2023 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2022 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2023 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2022 $ $ $ $ Revenue 482,269 458,139 1,872,962 1,681,403 Expenses Cost of sales 400,476 416,378 1,571,587 1,547,318 Selling, general and administrative expenses 50,319 30,612 167,209 124,648 Restructuring costs, net 274 3,543 1,574 4,550 Operating income 31,200 7,606 132,592 4,887 Interest expense and other finance costs 18,515 20,658 70,255 74,468 Other expense (income) (8,482 ) (30,956 ) (9,352 ) 3,373 Income (loss) before income taxes 21,167 17,904 71,689 (72,954 ) Current tax expense (recovery) 689 (97 ) 2,632 1,288 Deferred tax expense (recovery) 1,916 2,005 70,776 (17,360 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 2,605 1,908 73,408 (16,072 ) Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 18,562 15,996 (1,719 ) (56,882 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 2,026 - 3,594 - Net income (loss) attributable to Kruger Products 16,536 15,996 (5,313 ) (56,882 )

Kruger Products Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2023 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2022 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2023 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2022 $ $ $ $ Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 18,562 15,996 (1,719 ) (56,882 ) Items not affecting cash Depreciation 26,691 32,008 96,996 98,452 Amortization 1,106 1,142 4,377 4,419 Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,945 103 3,043 121 Gain on disposal of leased assets - - (488 ) - Change in amortized cost of Partnership unit liability - (25,586 ) - (25,586 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) (8,482 ) (5,418 ) (9,352 ) 28,911 Interest expense and other finance costs 18,515 20,658 70,255 74,468 Pension and post-retirement benefits 2,200 3,656 8,656 14,632 Provisions 998 1,373 3,702 2,640 Income tax expense (recovery) 2,605 1,908 73,408 (16,072 ) Loss on sale of non-financial assets 3 1 24 12 Total items not affecting cash 45,581 29,845 250,621 181,997 Net change in non-cash working capital 45,895 20,004 110,162 (65,241 ) Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans (1,098 ) (2,638 ) (8,537 ) (15,192 ) Provisions paid (862 ) (150 ) (4,305 ) (4,153 ) Income tax payments, net 174 (49 ) (1,834 ) (1,806 ) Net cash from operating activities 108,252 63,008 344,388 38,723 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (19,980 ) (10,349 ) (34,653 ) (37,660 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment and software related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project (855 ) (5,517 ) (2,435 ) (20,702 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the Sherbrooke Expansion Project (57,943 ) (23,174 ) (147,938 ) (53,118 ) Interest paid on credit facilities related to the Sherbrooke Expansion Project, net (133 ) 51 (454 ) (238 ) Government assistance received - - 1,250 1,023 Purchases of software (646 ) (7 ) (1,202 ) (4,946 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 121 - 2,586 1 Net cash used in investing activities (79,436 ) (38,996 ) (182,846 ) (115,640 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt, net 43,411 (4,071 ) 130,954 244,255 Repayment of long-term debt (57,874 ) (5,801 ) (127,780 ) (141,519 ) Payment of deferred financing fees (494 ) (218 ) (899 ) (3,036 ) Payment of lease liabilities (9,984 ) (6,850 ) (30,819 ) (28,113 ) Change in Restricted cash (1,369 ) (1,167 ) (5,306 ) (4,639 ) Interest paid on long-term debt (15,109 ) (15,750 ) (49,390 ) (51,948 ) Payment to related party - - (5,700 ) - Dividends paid, net (1,743 ) - (6,988 ) - Distributions paid, net - (1,731 ) - (17,495 ) Net cash used in financing activities (43,162 ) (35,588 ) (95,928 ) (2,495 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents held in foreign currency (1,071 ) 714 (1,147 ) 2,154 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period (15,417 ) (10,862 ) 64,467 (77,258 ) Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 151,145 82,123 71,261 148,519 Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 135,728 71,261 135,728 71,261

Kruger Products Inc. Segment and Geographic Results (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2023 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2022 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2023 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2022 $ $ $ $ Segment Information Segment Revenue Consumer 400,867 378,814 1,551,157 1,394,052 AFH 81,402 79,325 321,805 287,351 Revenue from external customers 482,269 458,139 1,872,962 1,681,403 Adjusted EBITDA Consumer 59,842 42,709 230,310 117,428 AFH 5,714 5,690 20,792 7,375 Corporate and other costs (4,337 ) (3,993 ) (12,496 ) (8,812 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA 61,219 44,406 238,606 115,991 Reconciliation to net income (loss): Depreciation and amortization 27,797 33,150 101,373 102,871 Interest expense and other finance costs 18,515 20,658 70,255 74,468 Change in amortized cost of Partnership unit liability - (25,586 ) - (25,586 ) Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,945 103 3,043 121 Loss on sale of non-financial assets 3 1 24 12 Other expense - 48 - 48 Restructuring costs, net 274 3,543 1,574 4,550 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (8,482 ) (5,418 ) (9,352 ) 28,911 Consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives - 3 - 3,550 Income (loss) before income taxes 21,167 17,904 71,689 (72,954 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 2,605 1,908 73,408 (16,072 ) Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 18,562 15,996 (1,719 ) (56,882 ) Geographic Revenue Canada 274,843 262,335 1,068,376 994,368 US 207,426 195,804 804,586 687,035 Total revenue 482,269 458,139 1,872,962 1,681,403

KP Tissue Inc. Statements of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ $ Assets Current assets Dividends receivable 1,793 - Distributions receivable - 1,790 Income tax recoverable 652 580 2,445 2,370 Non-current assets Investment in associate 68,162 79,338 Total assets 70,607 81,708 Liabilities Current liabilities Dividend payable 1,793 1,790 Payable to investee 457 170 2,250 1,960 Non-current liabilities Deferred income taxes - 5,718 Total liabilities 2,250 7,678 Equity Common shares 22,560 22,379 Contributed surplus 144,819 144,819 Deficit (115,027 ) (108,008 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 16,005 14,840 Total equity 68,357 74,030 Total liabilities and equity 70,607 81,708

KP Tissue Inc. Statements of Income (Loss) (thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2023 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2022 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2023 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2022 $ $ $ $ Share of income (loss) 2,212 2,339 (697 ) (8,086 ) Depreciation of fair value increments (279 ) (1,271 ) (1,165 ) (5,213 ) Equity income (loss) 1,933 1,068 (1,862 ) (13,299 ) Dilution gain 245 269 1,032 752 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,178 1,337 (830 ) (12,547 ) Current tax expense (recovery) 215 38 215 (410 ) Deferred tax expense (recovery) - 2,289 3,892 (1,888 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 215 2,327 4,107 (2,298 ) Net income (loss) 1,963 (990 ) (4,937 ) (10,249 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.20 (0.10 ) (0.50 ) (1.03 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 9,962,907 9,944,972 9,955,981 9,936,187