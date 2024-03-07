Strong performance while investing in the business

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q4 2023 and full year 2023 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products Inc. (Kruger Products). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM) and the Away-From-Home (AFH) market and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 12.9% interest in Kruger Products.

Kruger Products Q4 2023 Business and Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $482.3 million in Q4 2023 compared to $458.1 million in Q4 2022, an increase of $24.2 million or 5.3%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $61.2 million in Q4 2023, compared to $44.4 million in Q4 2022, an increase of 37.9%.
  • Net income was $16.5 million in Q4 2023 compared to $16.0 million in Q4 2022, an increase of $0.5 million.
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on April 15, 2024.
  • Facial tissue line in the Sherbrooke Expansion Project started up successfully in February 2024.
  • Announced a 25% increase in facial production at the Gatineau plant on March 5, 2024 with a $14.5 million investment.

Kruger Products Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $1,873.0 million in Fiscal 2023 compared to $1,681.4 million in Fiscal 2022, an increase of $191.6 million or 11.4%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $238.6 million in Fiscal 2023, compared to $116.0 million in Fiscal 2022, an increase of 105.7%.
  • Net loss was $5.3 million in Fiscal 2023 compared to $56.9 million in Fiscal 2022, a decrease in the loss of $51.6 million.

“We are pleased with our financial results in fiscal 2023, highlighted by record sales of $1.9 billion and record Adjusted EBITDA of $238.6 million driven by many positive factors,” stated KP Tissue’s Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco. “Overall, our business benefited from robust volume, positive margin management with continued volatile costs, and strong operational efficiency across our network.”

“In our Consumer segment, we gained market share within the facial tissue and paper towel categories, while improving our share trend on bathroom tissue. We also stepped up to support and supply our Scotties facial tissue to customers and consumers given the exit of Kleenex from the Canadian grocery market. Our Away-From-Home business continued to deliver sustainable results with another strong Adjusted EBITDA quarter and year.”

“In the fourth quarter, our underlying results remained solid with Adjusted EBITDA growing 37.9% year-over-year to $61.2 million, despite strategically increasing investments in marketing and maintenance to enable us to enter 2024 in a stronger competitive position. Looking ahead, we plan to manage our margins amid rising costs, continue to invest in our brands, grow our facial tissue position, and implement a successful start-up of our Sherbrooke Expansion,” Mr. Bianco concluded.

Outlook for Q1 2024

For the first quarter of 2024, we expect margins to remain consistent and Adjusted EBITDA1 to be in a similar range to Q4 2023.

Kruger Products Q4 2023 Financial Results
Revenue was $482.3 million in Q4 2023 compared to $458.1 million in Q4 2022, an increase of $24.2 million or 5.3%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher sales volume, partially offset by increased promotional spending compared to the prior year quarter.

Cost of sales was $400.5 million in Q4 2023 compared to $416.4 million in Q4 2022, a decrease of $15.9 million or 3.8%. Manufacturing costs decreased due primarily to lower pulp and other input costs resulting from moderating inflation and productivity improvements in plant operations, which were only partially offset by higher volume. Freight costs were lower compared to Q4 2022 as supply constraints and inflation moderated, while warehousing costs increased as a result of additional logistics network costs. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 83.0% in Q4 2023 compared to 90.9% in Q4 2022.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $50.3 million in Q4 2023 compared to $30.6 million in Q4 2022, an increase of $19.7 million or 64.4%. The increase was primarily due to significantly higher advertising and IT spend in the quarter, higher personnel and selling expenses to support additional sales volume, and a loss on disposal of fixed assets. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 10.4% in Q4 2023 compared to 6.7% in Q4 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $61.2 million in Q4 2023 compared to $44.4 million in Q4 2022, an increase of $16.8 million or 37.9%. The significant increase was primarily due to higher sales volume, lower pulp and other input costs, productivity improvements in plant operations and lower freight costs, partially offset by slightly lower selling prices, higher warehousing and SG&A expenses.

Net income was $16.5 million in Q4 2023 compared to $16.0 million in Q4 2022, an increase of $0.5 million. The increase was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA1, lower depreciation expense and restructuring costs related primarily to the shutdown of certain Memphis plant production assets in Q4 2022, higher foreign exchange gains and lower interest expense, partially offset by the change in the amortized cost of Partnership Units Liability in Q4 2022, a loss on sale of fixed assets, higher income tax expense and a loss from non-controlling interest.

Kruger Products 2023 Financial Results
Revenue was $1,873.0 million in Fiscal 2023 compared to $1,681.4 million in Fiscal 2022, an increase of $191.6 million or 11.4%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher sales volume along with the favourable impact of selling price increases implemented across all segments and regions during Fiscal 2022. Revenue was also favourably impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar sales.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $238.6 million in Fiscal 2023 compared to $116.0 million in Fiscal 2022, an increase of $122.6 million or 105.7%. The significant increase was primarily due to the favourable impact of selling price increases implemented in Fiscal 2022 along with higher sales volume, lower pulp prices, improvements in Memphis operations and lower freight costs, partially offset by other input cost inflation compared to Fiscal 2022, higher manufacturing overhead spending, and higher warehousing and SG&A expenses along with the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations.

Net loss was $5.3 million in Fiscal 2023 compared to $56.9 million in Fiscal 2022, a decrease in the loss of $51.6 million. The decrease in the loss was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA1, a lower foreign exchange loss, lower interest and depreciation expenses and lower consulting and restructuring costs, partially offset by higher income tax expense, the change in the amortized cost of Partnership Units Liability in Fiscal 2022, a loss on sale of fixed assets and a loss from non-controlling interest.

Kruger Products Q4 2023 Liquidity
Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the revolving credit agreements, was $326.7 million as of December 31, 2023. In addition, $14.9 million of cash was held for the Sherbrooke Expansion Project.

KPT Q4 2023 Financial Results
KPT had net income of $2.0 million in Q4 2023. Included in net income was $2.2 million representing KPT’s share of Kruger Products’ net income, a dilution gain of $0.3 million, depreciation expense of $0.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and an income tax expense of $0.2 million.

KPT 2023 Financial Results
KPT had a net loss of $4.9 million in Fiscal 2023. Included in the net loss was $0.7 million representing KPT’s share of Kruger Products’ net loss, a dilution gain of $1.1 million, depreciation expense of $1.2 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and an income tax expense of $4.1 million.

Dividends on Common Shares
The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2024.

Additional Information
For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and Kruger Products for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.9% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products
Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 2,800 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release uses certain non-GAAP financial measures which Kruger Products believes provide useful information to management of Kruger Products and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of Kruger Products. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by Kruger Products as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense and other finance costs, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vi) foreign exchange loss (gain), (vii) costs related to restructuring activities, (viii) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability, (ix) consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives and (x) corporate development related costs. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the Segment and Geographic Results table of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and Kruger Products' current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or Kruger Products, including the moderation of inflationary pressure on input costs and continued inflationary pressure on SG&A as labour, marketing and IT costs continue to rise. Although KPT and Kruger Products believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q1 2024 is forward-looking information and is based on the assumptions and subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding Kruger Products’ future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause Kruger Products’ actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in Kruger Products), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to Kruger Products’ Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 7, 2024 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca: Kruger Inc.’s influence over Kruger Products; Kruger Products’ reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the ownership of the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the operation of the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the Sherbrooke Expansion Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; Kruger Products’ inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of Kruger Products or Kruger Products’ brands; Kruger Products’ sales being less than anticipated; Kruger Products’ failure to implement its business and operating strategies; Kruger Products’ obligation to make regular capital expenditures; Kruger Products entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; Kruger Products’ dependence on key personnel; Kruger Products’ inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; Kruger Products’ loss of key suppliers; Kruger Products’ failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; Kruger Products’ reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting Kruger Products; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting Kruger Products’ cash flow; Kruger Products’ pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if Kruger Products Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting Kruger Products’ cost structure and Kruger Products’ ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; Kruger Products’ inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; and risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; and trade.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

Kruger Products Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
     
     
  December 31, 2023  December 31, 2022 
  $  $ 
Assets   
Current assets   
 Cash and cash equivalents135,728  71,261 
 Restricted cash12,451  7,145 
 Trade and other receivables130,157  119,681 
 Receivables from related parties842  223 
 Inventories254,372  286,566 
 Income tax recoverable4,578  1,306 
 Prepaid expenses4,726  5,640 
  542,854  491,822 
Non-current assets   
 Property, plant and equipment1,421,650  1,294,838 
 Right-of-use assets84,866  81,715 
 Other long-term assets3,808  27,554 
 Pensions69,839  83,080 
 Goodwill152,021  152,021 
 Intangible assets26,852  30,027 
 Deferred income taxes23,740  95,711 
Total assets2,325,630  2,256,768 
     
Liabilities   
Current liabilities   
 Trade and other payables400,385  279,425 
 Payables to related parties10,973  11,363 
 Dividends payable13,675  - 
 Distributions payable-  12,866 
 Current portion of long-term debt35,229  34,411 
 Current portion of lease liabilities27,154  28,349 
 Current portion of long-term payable to related party5,800  5,800 
 Current portion of provisions3,952  3,252 
  497,168  375,466 
Non-current liabilities   
 Long-term debt1,034,016  1,077,297 
 Long-term lease liabilities71,865  70,579 
 Long-term payable to related party35,580  39,042 
 Long-term provisions5,740  3,076 
 Pensions18,935  20,847 
 Post-retirement benefits48,699  43,739 
 Liabilities to non-equityholders1,712,003  1,630,046 
 Long-term portion of Partnership units liability -  133,551 
Total liabilities1,712,003  1,763,597 
     
Equity   
 Share capital278,252  - 
 Partnership units-  494,459 
 Contributed surplus395,382  - 
 Deficit(164,029) (87,835)
 Accumulated other comprehensive income81,011  86,547 
 Equity attributable to Kruger Products590,616  493,171 
 Non-controlling interest23,011  - 
Total equity613,627  493,171 
Total equity and liabilities2,325,630  2,256,768 
     

 

Kruger Products Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
        
 3-month
period ended
December 31, 2023		  3-month
period ended
December 31, 2022		  12-month
period ended
December 31, 2023		  12-month
period ended
December 31, 2022		 
 $  $  $  $ 
        
Revenue 482,269  458,139  1,872,962  1,681,403 
        
Expenses       
Cost of sales400,476  416,378  1,571,587  1,547,318 
Selling, general and administrative expenses50,319  30,612  167,209  124,648 
Restructuring costs, net274  3,543  1,574  4,550 
        
Operating income 31,200  7,606  132,592  4,887 
        
Interest expense and other finance costs18,515  20,658  70,255  74,468 
Other expense (income)(8,482) (30,956) (9,352) 3,373 
        
Income (loss) before income taxes21,167  17,904  71,689  (72,954)
        
Current tax expense (recovery)689  (97) 2,632  1,288 
Deferred tax expense (recovery)1,916  2,005  70,776  (17,360)
        
Income tax expense (recovery)2,605  1,908  73,408  (16,072)
        
Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest18,562  15,996  (1,719) (56,882)
        
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest2,026  -  3,594  - 
        
Net income (loss) attributable to Kruger Products16,536  15,996  (5,313) (56,882)
        

 

Kruger Products Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
        
        
 3-month
period ended
December 31, 2023		  3-month
period ended
December 31, 2022		  12-month
period ended
December 31, 2023		  12-month
period ended
December 31, 2022		 
 $  $  $  $ 
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities       
Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest18,562  15,996  (1,719) (56,882)
Items not affecting cash       
Depreciation26,691  32,008  96,996  98,452 
Amortization1,106  1,142  4,377  4,419 
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment1,945  103  3,043  121 
Gain on disposal of leased assets-  -  (488) - 
Change in amortized cost of Partnership unit liability-  (25,586) -  (25,586)
Foreign exchange loss (gain)(8,482) (5,418) (9,352) 28,911 
Interest expense and other finance costs18,515  20,658  70,255  74,468 
Pension and post-retirement benefits2,200  3,656  8,656  14,632 
Provisions998  1,373  3,702  2,640 
Income tax expense (recovery)2,605  1,908  73,408  (16,072)
Loss on sale of non-financial assets3  1  24  12 
Total items not affecting cash45,581  29,845  250,621  181,997 
        
Net change in non-cash working capital45,895  20,004  110,162  (65,241)
Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans(1,098) (2,638) (8,537) (15,192)
Provisions paid(862) (150) (4,305) (4,153)
Income tax payments, net174  (49) (1,834) (1,806)
Net cash from operating activities108,252  63,008  344,388  38,723 
        
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities       
Purchases of property, plant and equipment(19,980) (10,349) (34,653) (37,660)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and software related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project(855) (5,517) (2,435) (20,702)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the Sherbrooke Expansion Project(57,943) (23,174) (147,938) (53,118)
Interest paid on credit facilities related to the Sherbrooke Expansion Project, net(133) 51  (454) (238)
Government assistance received-  -  1,250  1,023 
Purchases of software(646) (7) (1,202) (4,946)
Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment121  -  2,586  1 
Net cash used in investing activities(79,436) (38,996) (182,846) (115,640)
        
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities       
Proceeds from long-term debt, net43,411  (4,071) 130,954  244,255 
Repayment of long-term debt(57,874) (5,801) (127,780) (141,519)
Payment of deferred financing fees(494) (218) (899) (3,036)
Payment of lease liabilities(9,984) (6,850) (30,819) (28,113)
Change in Restricted cash(1,369) (1,167) (5,306) (4,639)
Interest paid on long-term debt(15,109) (15,750) (49,390) (51,948)
Payment to related party-  -  (5,700) - 
Dividends paid, net(1,743) -  (6,988) - 
Distributions paid, net-  (1,731) -  (17,495)
Net cash used in financing activities(43,162) (35,588) (95,928) (2,495)
        
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents held in foreign currency(1,071) 714  (1,147) 2,154 
        
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period(15,417) (10,862) 64,467  (77,258)
        
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period151,145  82,123  71,261  148,519 
        
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period135,728  71,261  135,728  71,261 
        

 

Kruger Products Inc.
Segment and Geographic Results
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
        
 3-month
period ended
December 31, 2023		  3-month
period ended
December 31, 2022		  12-month
period ended
December 31, 2023		  12-month
period ended
December 31, 2022		 
 $  $  $  $ 
        
Segment Information       
        
Segment Revenue       
Consumer400,867  378,814  1,551,157  1,394,052 
AFH81,402  79,325  321,805  287,351 
        
Revenue from external customers482,269  458,139  1,872,962  1,681,403 
        
Adjusted EBITDA       
Consumer59,842  42,709  230,310  117,428 
AFH5,714  5,690  20,792  7,375 
Corporate and other costs(4,337) (3,993) (12,496) (8,812)
        
Total Adjusted EBITDA61,219  44,406  238,606  115,991 
        
Reconciliation to net income (loss):       
        
Depreciation and amortization27,797  33,150  101,373  102,871 
Interest expense and other finance costs18,515  20,658  70,255  74,468 
Change in amortized cost of Partnership unit liability-  (25,586) -  (25,586)
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment1,945  103  3,043  121 
Loss on sale of non-financial assets3  1  24  12 
Other expense-  48  -  48 
Restructuring costs, net274  3,543  1,574  4,550 
Foreign exchange loss (gain)(8,482) (5,418) (9,352) 28,911 
Consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives-  3  -  3,550 
        
Income (loss) before income taxes21,167  17,904  71,689  (72,954)
        
Income tax expense (recovery)2,605  1,908  73,408  (16,072)
        
Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest18,562  15,996  (1,719) (56,882)
        
Geographic Revenue       
        
Canada274,843  262,335  1,068,376  994,368 
US207,426  195,804  804,586  687,035 
        
Total revenue482,269  458,139  1,872,962  1,681,403 
        

 

KP Tissue Inc.
Statements of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
    
    
 December 31, 2023  December 31, 2022 
 $  $ 
Assets   
    
Current assets   
Dividends receivable1,793  - 
Distributions receivable-  1,790 
Income tax recoverable652  580 
 2,445  2,370 
    
Non-current assets   
Investment in associate68,162  79,338 
    
Total assets70,607  81,708 
    
Liabilities   
    
Current liabilities   
Dividend payable1,793  1,790 
Payable to investee457  170 
 2,250  1,960 
Non-current liabilities   
Deferred income taxes-  5,718 
    
Total liabilities2,250  7,678 
    
Equity   
    
Common shares22,560  22,379 
Contributed surplus144,819  144,819 
Deficit(115,027) (108,008)
Accumulated other comprehensive income16,005  14,840 
    
Total equity68,357  74,030 
    
Total liabilities and equity70,607  81,708 
    

 

KP Tissue Inc.
Statements of Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
        
 3-month
period ended
December 31, 2023		  3-month
period ended
December 31, 2022		  12-month
period ended
December 31, 2023		  12-month
period ended
December 31, 2022		 
 $  $  $  $ 
        
Share of income (loss)2,212  2,339  (697) (8,086)
Depreciation of fair value increments(279) (1,271) (1,165) (5,213)
        
Equity income (loss)1,933  1,068  (1,862) (13,299)
Dilution gain245  269  1,032  752 
        
Income (loss) before income taxes2,178  1,337  (830) (12,547)
        
Current tax expense (recovery)215  38  215  (410)
Deferred tax expense (recovery)-  2,289  3,892  (1,888)
        
Income tax expense (recovery)215  2,327  4,107  (2,298)
        
Net income (loss) 1,963  (990) (4,937) (10,249)
        
Basic earnings (loss) per share0.20  (0.10) (0.50) (1.03)
        
Weighted average number of shares outstanding9,962,907  9,944,972  9,955,981  9,936,187 
        

 

KP Tissue Inc.
Statements of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
 3-month
period ended
December 31, 2023		  3-month
period ended
December 31, 2022		  12-month
period ended
December 31, 2023		  12-month
period ended
December 31, 2022		 
 $  $  $  $ 
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities       
Net income (loss)1,963  (990) (4,937) (10,249)
Items not affecting cash       
Equity loss (income)(1,933) (1,068) 1,862  13,299 
Dilution gain(245) (269) (1,032) (752)
Income tax expense (recovery)215  2,327  4,107  (2,298)
Total items not affecting cash(1,963) 990  4,937  10,249 
        
Net change in non-cash working capital424  -  287  (76)
Tax refunds (payments), net(424 -  (287) 38 
Tax Distribution received, net-  -  -  38 
        
Net cash from (used in) operating activities-  -  -  - 
        
Cash flows from investing activities       
Dividends received, net1,742  -  6,984  - 
Partnership unit distributions received, net-  1,731  -  6,617 
        
Net cash from investing activities1,742  1,731  6,984  6,617 
        
Cash flows used in financing activities       
Dividends paid, net(1,742) (1,731) (6,984) (6,617)
        
Net cash used in financing activities(1,742) (1,731) (6,984) (6,617)
        
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period-  -  -  - 
        
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period-  -  -  - 
        
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period-  -  -  - 