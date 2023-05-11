Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. KP Tissue Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KPT   CA48265Y1043

KP TISSUE INC.

(KPT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:29:56 2023-05-10 pm EDT
10.17 CAD   -0.29%
07:04aKP Tissue Releases First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
GL
07:03aKP Tissue declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 per Common Share
GL
07:02aKP Tissue Releases First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KP Tissue declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 per Common Share

05/11/2023 | 07:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S.A. OR OVER U.S. WIRE SERVICES

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (“KPT”) (TSX: KPT) announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per common share, payable on July 17, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023, subject to applicable law.

The dividends paid are designated as "eligible" dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

The dividend is being declared in connection with the declaration of a corresponding quarterly distribution by Kruger Products in which KP Tissue holds a limited partnership interest.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

The Corporation has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan under which eligible shareholders may elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in additional common shares of KPT. Under the Plan, the Corporation will automatically reinvest for participating shareholders the cash dividends of KPT in newly issued Common Shares at a price per Common Share equal to 100% of the 5-day weighted average trading price of the Common Shares prior to the dividend payment date.

Only Canadian shareholders are eligible to participate in the DRIP and the DRIP is subject to additional limitations and restrictions. Interested shareholders are encouraged to review the full text of the DRIP, available on KPT’s website at www.kptissueinc.com.

Shareholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their broker, financial institution, or other nominee through which their Common Shares are held to determine their eligibility and provide appropriate enrolment instructions, and to ensure any deadlines or other requirements that such broker, financial institution, or nominee may impose or be subject to are met.

About KP Tissue Inc.
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding a limited partnership interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 13.5% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products
Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra™. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.


INFORMATION:

François Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6936
Francois.Paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:
Mike Baldesarra
Director of Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6962
IR@kptissueinc.com

SOURCE KP Tissue Inc


All news about KP TISSUE INC.
07:04aKP Tissue Releases First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
GL
07:03aKP Tissue declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 per Common Share
GL
07:02aKP Tissue Releases First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
AQ
07:02aKP Tissue declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 per Common Share
AQ
06:15aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
05/10REMINDER – KP Tissue to Release its Financial Results and those of Kruger Product..
GL
04/1713582141 Canada Inc. acquired an unknown stake in Kruger Products Inc. from KP Tissue I..
CI
04/11KP Tissue to Release its Financial Results and those of Kruger Products Inc. for the Fi..
GL
04/11KP Tissue to Release its Financial Results and those of Kruger Products Inc. for the Fi..
GL
03/09KP Tissue Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KP TISSUE INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 883 M 1 409 M 1 409 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 1 132 M 847 M 847 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 7,08%
Capitalization 101 M 75,7 M 75,7 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart KP TISSUE INC.
Duration : Period :
KP Tissue Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KP TISSUE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,17 CAD
Average target price 10,42 CAD
Spread / Average Target 2,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dino J. Bianco Chief Executive Officer
Mark Holbrook Chief Financial Officer
François Vimard Chairman
James Hardy Independent Director
Jay Wright Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KP TISSUE INC.0.30%76
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION6.02%48 384
UNICHARM CORPORATION2.13%22 817
ESSITY AB9.40%20 547
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-17.25%5 091
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.57%2 985
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer