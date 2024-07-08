NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kruger Products Inc. (“KPI”), a company in which KP Tissue Inc. (TSX: KPT) holds a limited equity interest, announced today that it will be increasing the price of its consumer branded and private label tissue products sold in Canada effective, September 2, 2024. The increase will be in the high single digits and is required to offset significant and rapidly escalating commodity costs and inflation.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.8% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com .

About Kruger Products Inc.

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products has approximately 2,800 employees and operates ten FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca .

Forward Looking Information

Forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided for the purpose of providing information about KPI's price increase of its Canadian consumer products. Any forward-looking information is made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, KPT does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise such information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. By its very nature, forward-looking information involves inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not be achieved.