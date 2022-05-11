Log in
    KPT   CA48265Y1043

KP TISSUE INC.

(KPT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/10 03:59:54 pm EDT
11.68 CAD   -2.10%
KP Tissue to Release its Financial Results and those of Kruger Products L.P. for the First Quarter of 2022
GL
04/12KP Tissue to Release its Financial Results and those of Kruger Products L.P. for the First Quarter of 2022
GL
04/12KP Tissue to Release its Financial Results and those of Kruger Products L.P. for the First Quarter of 2022
GL
REPEAT - KP Tissue to Release its Financial Results and those of Kruger Products L.P. for the First Quarter of 2022

05/11/2022 | 08:31am EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (“KPT”) (TSX:KPT), which holds a limited partnership interest in Kruger Products L.P. (“KPLP”), will release the financial results for KPT and KPLP for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, May 12 before the market opens. KPT will hold its conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Details of the Conference Call

Via telephone: 1-800-599-5188 or 647-365-5897
Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, May 19, 2022 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 or 647-362-9199 and entering passcode 9884406.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the web site until midnight, May 19, 2022.

About KP Tissue Inc.
KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P.
KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra™. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

INFORMATION:
François Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6936
francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:
Mike Baldesarra
Director of Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6962
IR@KPTissueinc.com

SOURCE KP Tissue Inc


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
