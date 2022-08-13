KPI Green Energy : Investor Presentation

Independent Power

Producer (IPP)

We are leader in solar energy under third party sale business in Gujarat. We develop and maintain grid-connected IPP solar power projects under the 'Solarism' brand. We generate revenue by supplying the power, generated from our solar power plants to reputed business houses through Power Purchase Agreements (PPA).

Our Solarism plant is located at more than 7 locations at Bharuch district, Gujarat. We have also established 66 KV and 11 KV transmission lines for evacuation of the solar power generated from our solar plants to the Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited ('GETCO') substations located nearby our solar plants.