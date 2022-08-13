Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. KPI Green Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    542323   INE542W01017

KPI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED

(542323)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
728.00 INR   +0.58%
06:33aKPI GREEN ENERGY : Investor Presentation
PU
08/09KPI Green Energy Board to Consider Interim Dividend for Fiscal 2023; Shares Jump 6%
MT
07/313,613,400 Equity Shares of K.P.I. Global Infrastructure Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-JUL-2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KPI Green Energy : Investor Presentation

08/13/2022 | 06:33am EDT
KPI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED

EARNING PRESENTATION

Q 1 F Y 2 3

J U N E 2 0 2 2

COMPANY

SNAPSHOT

We are a prominent solar power generating company in Gujarat with over 28 years of experience in renewable energy. Our large land bank enables us to generate and supply power as Independent Power Producer (IPP) and Captive Power Producer (CPP) under the 'Solarism' brand. Our team of experts and scientists optimise our solar plants and help provide uninterrupted solar power to our reputed clients.

165+ MW

320+ MW

970+ acre

Cumulative

Power evacuation

Land bank

capacity

capacity

(Owned + Leased)

1315.28 crore

122.81 crore

26.22 crore

Market

Total Revenue

Profit before tax

capitalisation

Q1FY23

for Q1FY23

(As on August 12, 2022)

2

KPI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED

BUSINESS

SEGMENTS

Independent Power Producer (IPP)

Captive Power producer (CPP)

Industrial plot sale

3

KPI GREEN ENERGY

Independent Power

Producer (IPP)

We are leader in solar energy under third party sale business in Gujarat. We develop and maintain grid-connected IPP solar power projects under the 'Solarism' brand. We generate revenue by supplying the power, generated from our solar power plants to reputed business houses through Power Purchase Agreements (PPA).

Our Solarism plant is located at more than 7 locations at Bharuch district, Gujarat. We have also established 66 KV and 11 KV transmission lines for evacuation of the solar power generated from our solar plants to the Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited ('GETCO') substations located nearby our solar plants.

16%

100+ MW

Revenue share

Consolidated Cumulative

of IPP in Q1FY23

capacity energised

320+ MW

3.89 Crore

Cumulative power evacuation

Cumulative Units

approval from GETCO

generated under

IPP in Q1FY23

4

KPI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KPI Green Energy Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2022 10:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 035 M - -
Net income 2021 219 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 184 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 153 M 165 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,90x
EV / Sales 2021 2,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,8%
Technical analysis trends KPI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel Chairman & Managing Director
Shaheedul Hasan Chief Operating Officer
Rajvi Upadhyay Secretary & Compliance Officer
Bhadrabala D. Joshi Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohamed Hanif Mohamed Habib Dalchawal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KPI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED125.07%165
NTPC LTD27.41%19 303
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.68%11 453
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-48.05%8 322
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.11.64%6 874
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-12.94%6 561