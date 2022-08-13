KPI Green Energy : Investor Presentation

We are a prominent solar power generating company in Gujarat with over 28 years of experience in renewable energy. Our large land bank enables us to generate and supply power as Independent Power Producer (IPP) and Captive Power Producer (CPP) under the 'Solarism' brand. Our team of experts and scientists optimise our solar plants and help provide uninterrupted solar power to our reputed clients.
165+ MW
320+ MW
970+ acre
Cumulative
Power evacuation
Land bank
capacity
capacity
(Owned + Leased)
1315.28 crore
122.81 crore
26.22 crore
Market
Total Revenue
Profit before tax
capitalisation
Q1FY23
for Q1FY23
(As on August 12, 2022)
2
KPI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED
BUSINESS
SEGMENTS
Independent Power Producer (IPP)
Captive Power producer (CPP)
Industrial plot sale
3
KPI GREEN ENERGY
Independent Power
Producer (IPP)
We are leader in solar energy under third party sale business in Gujarat. We develop and maintain grid-connected IPP solar power projects under the 'Solarism' brand. We generate revenue by supplying the power, generated from our solar power plants to reputed business houses through Power Purchase Agreements (PPA).
Our Solarism plant is located at more than 7 locations at Bharuch district, Gujarat. We have also established 66 KV and 11 KV transmission lines for evacuation of the solar power generated from our solar plants to the Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited ('GETCO') substations located nearby our solar plants.
16%
100+ MW
Revenue share
Consolidated Cumulative
of IPP in Q1FY23
capacity energised
320+ MW
3.89 Crore
Cumulative power evacuation
Cumulative Units
approval from GETCO
generated under
IPP in Q1FY23
4
KPI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
KPI Green Energy Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2022 10:32:01 UTC.