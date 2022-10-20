Advanced search
    KPITTECH   INE04I401011

KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(KPITTECH)
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-18
649.55 INR   -1.62%
12:20aKpit Technologies : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/19Transcript : KPIT Technologies Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 19, 2022
CI
10/19KPIT Technologies Posts Rise in Fiscal Q2 Profit
MT
KPIT Technologies : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/20/2022 | 12:20am EDT
October 20, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai- 400001.

Mumbai - 400051.

Scrip ID: KPITTECH

Symbol: KPITTECH

Scrip Code: 542651

Series: EQ

Kind Attn: The Manager,

Kind Attn: The Manager,

Department of Corporate Services

Listing Department

Subject: - Audio Recording of Earnings Conference Call pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Ref.: - Intimation of Post Earnings Conference Call dated October 17, 2022

Dear Sir / Madam,

With reference to our letter dated October 17, 2022 regarding intimation of Post Earnings Conference Call, we wish to inform you that, the said recording can also be accessed on the Company's website at the link: https://www.kpit.com/investors/policies-reports-filings/

Kindly take the same on your records.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For KPIT Technologies Limited

DESHPANDE NIDA YUNUS

Digitally signed by

DESHPANDE NIDA YUNUS Date: 2022.10.20 09:05:06 +05'30'

Nida Deshpande

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

KPIT Technologies Limited

O +91 20 6770 6000

Registered & Corporate Office: Plot No. 17, Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, MIDC-SEZ,

E

info@kpit.com

Phase-III, Maan, Taluka-Mulshi, Hinjawadi, Pune-411057, India.

W

kpit.com

CIN: L74999PN2018PLC174192

Disclaimer

KPIT Technologies Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 04:18:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
