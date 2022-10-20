KPIT Technologies : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
October 20, 2022
Subject : - Audio Recording of Earnings Conference Call pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Ref.: - Intimation of Post Earnings Conference Call dated October 17, 2022
Dear Sir / Madam,
With reference to our letter dated October 17, 2022 regarding intimation of Post Earnings Conference Call, we wish to inform you that, the said recording can also be accessed on the Company's website at the link:
https://www.kpit.com/investors/policies-reports-filings/
Kindly take the same on your records.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
For KPIT Technologies Limited
Nida Deshpande
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
