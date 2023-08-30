KPJ Healthcare Berhad is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of management services to subsidiaries. The principal activities of its subsidiaries are mainly the operation of specialist hospitals. The Company's segments include Malaysia and Others. Malaysia segment is engaged in all healthcare activities, including private hospitals, pathology and laboratory services and distribution of pharmaceutical, medical and consumer healthcare products. Others segment is involved in provision of hospital and aged care services in Thailand, Bangladesh and Australia, private university college of nursing and allied health and sale of hospital merchandise and other similar activities. Its subsidiaries include Kumpulan Perubatan (Johor) Sdn Bhd, Point Zone (M) Sdn Bhd, Tawakal Holdings Sdn Bhd, Johor Specialist Hospital Sdn Bhd, Pusat Pakar Tawakal Sdn Bhd, Ipoh Specialist Hospital Sdn Bhd, Puteri Specialist Hospital (Johor) Sdn Bhd and other.