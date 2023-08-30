KPJ Healthcare

2Q 2023 Analyst Briefing

30th August 2023

2Q 2023 financial performance continued to improve year on year

Revenue (RM Mil)

799.514%

699.3

2Q 2023

2Q 2022

PBT (RM Mil)

68.548%

46.2

EBITDA (RM Mil)

185.117%

158.4

2Q 2023

2Q 2022

Dividend Payment (sen)

0.65

160%

0.25

2Q 2023

2Q 2022

2Q 2023

2Q 2022

Operational performance remained solid; BOR at 63% in 2Q 2023

7 ppt

14%

2%

5%

Bed Occupancy Rate

63%

2Q 2023

56%

2Q 2022

Inpatients

82,479

2Q 2023

72,424

2Q 2022

Outpatients

690,499

2Q 2023

704,669

2Q 2022

Operational Beds

3,514

2Q 2023

3,356

2Q 2022

Total number of surgeries

24,691

2Q 2023

7%

23,060

2Q 2022

No. of deliveries

3,219

2Q 2023

12%

2,871

2Q 2022

Average revenue per inpatient

RM6,982

2Q 2023

5%

RM6,681

2Q 2022

Average revenue per outpatient

RM284

2Q 2023

5%

RM270

2Q 2022

EBITDA margin remained strong at 23.2% in 2Q 2023; margins slightly lower quarter on quarter

Gross profit margin

2Q 2023

40.1%

2Q 2022

Variance

1Q 2023

(%)

39.0%

4.0

41.2%

+1.1

Variance

(%)

-11.1.7

Profit before tax margin

8.6%

6.6%

+24..30

9.4%

Net profit margin

6.1%

4.4%

+12..87

6.8%

EBITDA margin

23.2%

+0.5

22.7%

22.9%

PATAMI margin

+2.0

5.9%

3.9%

6.3%

2.7

-00.8.6

-00..71

+0.3

-00..44

DSH2 Expansion to 123 beds on track for CKAPS licensing in September

DSH2 Inpatients, Outpatients & BOR Jan - June 2023

Short Term Development

(Clinical Excellence)

4,000

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,622

1,500

27%

1,000

3,245

39%

35%

1,928

2,245

30%

3,469

49%

2,863

44%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

  • Oncology Centre
  • IVF Centre
  • Dialysis Centre
  • Home Care Service
  • Premium Wellness Centre
  • Hydrotherapy Pool
  • Robotic Surgery Programme
  • International Collaboration with World No.1 Healthcare Provider

(Hospitality Excellence)

  • Presidential Suite
  • KPJ Care loyalty
  • Digital Navigation System

Long Term Development

(Clinical Excellence)

500

489

10%

245

271

251

155

148

0

0%

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

June

Inpatient

Outpatient

BOR

  • New Land development
  • Full Flag Cancer Centre
  • Geriatric Centre
    (Hospitality Excellence)
  • Commercial Sport Rehab
  • Medical Mall
  • KPJ Mobile apps
  • Integrated nHIS

