2Q 2023 financial performance continued to improve year on year
Revenue (RM Mil)
799.514%
699.3
2Q 2023
2Q 2022
PBT (RM Mil)
68.548%
46.2
EBITDA (RM Mil)
185.117%
158.4
2Q 2023
2Q 2022
Dividend Payment (sen)
0.65
160%
0.25
2Q 2023
2Q 2022
2Q 2023
2Q 2022
Operational performance remained solid; BOR at 63% in 2Q 2023
7 ppt
14%
2%
5%
Bed Occupancy Rate
63%
2Q 2023
56%
2Q 2022
Inpatients
82,479
2Q 2023
72,424
2Q 2022
Outpatients
690,499
2Q 2023
704,669
2Q 2022
Operational Beds
3,514
2Q 2023
3,356
2Q 2022
Total number of surgeries
24,691
2Q 2023
7%
23,060
2Q 2022
No. of deliveries
3,219
2Q 2023
12%
2,871
2Q 2022
Average revenue per inpatient
RM6,982
2Q 2023
5%
RM6,681
2Q 2022
Average revenue per outpatient
RM284
2Q 2023
5%
RM270
2Q 2022
EBITDA margin remained strong at 23.2% in 2Q 2023; margins slightly lower quarter on quarter
Gross profit margin
2Q 2023
40.1%
2Q 2022
Variance
1Q 2023
(%)
39.0%
4.0
41.2%
+1.1
Variance
(%)
-11.1.7
Profit before tax margin
8.6%
6.6%
+24..30
9.4%
Net profit margin
6.1%
4.4%
+12..87
6.8%
EBITDA margin
23.2%
+0.5
22.7%
22.9%
PATAMI margin
+2.0
5.9%
3.9%
6.3%
2.7
-00.8.6
-00..71
+0.3
-00..44
DSH2 Expansion to 123 beds on track for CKAPS licensing in September
DSH2 Inpatients, Outpatients & BOR Jan - June 2023
Short Term Development
(Clinical Excellence)
4,000
3,500
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,622
1,500
27%
1,000
3,245
39%
35%
1,928
2,245
30%
3,469
49%
2,863
44%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
Oncology Centre
IVF Centre
Dialysis Centre
Home Care Service
Premium Wellness Centre
Hydrotherapy Pool
Robotic Surgery Programme
International Collaboration with World No.1 Healthcare Provider
(Hospitality Excellence)
Presidential Suite
KPJ Care loyalty
Digital Navigation System
Long Term Development
(Clinical Excellence)
500
489
10%
245
271
251
155
148
0
0%
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
June
Inpatient
Outpatient
BOR
New Land development
Full Flag Cancer Centre
Geriatric Centre
(Hospitality Excellence)
Commercial Sport Rehab
Medical Mall
KPJ Mobile apps
Integrated nHIS
