KPJ Healthcare Berhad : 19 December, 2021 KPJ Healthcare Mobilises Resources to Aid Flood Victims in Puchong

05:37PM, 19 December, 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, 19 December: What was supposed to be a soft launch of KPJ Healthcare Berhad ("KPJ Healthcare" of the "Company") new KPJ Ambulatory Care Centre ("KPJ ACC") in Bandar Kinrara became an aid mission to assist flood victims residing in Puchong at the Puchong Indah Multipurpose Hall.<_o3a_p>

After days of heavy monsoon causing landslides, destruction on buildings and many housing areas, KPJ Healthcare had pooled its resources to help flood victims in need. A team of volunteers from headquarters and KPJ ACC Kinrara came forward and offered assistance to 63 families and over 500 people who left their homes to take shelter at the Puchong Indah Multipurpose Hall, as early as 2:00 a.m.<_o3a_p>

The team had provided medical assistance to those in need at the shelter, as well as distributed special aid kits filled with basic medical necessities such as saliva test kits, dry food, generic medicines, vitamin C supplements, face masks and basic toiletries.<_o3a_p>

"There are four shelters in Puchong area. Let's hope that more help to start coming in for all. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation. We are ready to mobilise more assets to assist, should the need arise," said Ariesza Noor, Chief Corporate Officer of KPJ Healthcare Berhad.<_o3a_p>

"At the moment, we are providing refreshments and temporary shelter at the lobbies of KPJ Selangor Specialist Hospital and KPJ Klang Specialist Hospital, and this is not chargeable. Our Medical Officers are available at our Accident & Emergency department ("A&E") if they require medical attention," she added.<_o3a_p>

She urged those affected by the flood to contact the emergency hotline and abide by orders from the authorities at all times.

