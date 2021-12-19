Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. KPJ Healthcare Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KPJ   MYL5878OO003

KPJ HEALTHCARE BERHAD

(KPJ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KPJ Healthcare Berhad : 19 December, 2021 KPJ Healthcare Mobilises Resources to Aid Flood Victims in Puchong

12/19/2021 | 05:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
KPJ Healthcare Mobilises Resources to Aid Flood Victims in Puchong

05:37PM, 19 December, 2021


KUALA LUMPUR, 19 December: What was supposed to be a soft launch of KPJ Healthcare Berhad ("KPJ Healthcare" of the "Company") new KPJ Ambulatory Care Centre ("KPJ ACC") in Bandar Kinrara became an aid mission to assist flood victims residing in Puchong at the Puchong Indah Multipurpose Hall.<_o3a_p>

After days of heavy monsoon causing landslides, destruction on buildings and many housing areas, KPJ Healthcare had pooled its resources to help flood victims in need. A team of volunteers from headquarters and KPJ ACC Kinrara came forward and offered assistance to 63 families and over 500 people who left their homes to take shelter at the Puchong Indah Multipurpose Hall, as early as 2:00 a.m.<_o3a_p>

The team had provided medical assistance to those in need at the shelter, as well as distributed special aid kits filled with basic medical necessities such as saliva test kits, dry food, generic medicines, vitamin C supplements, face masks and basic toiletries.<_o3a_p>

"There are four shelters in Puchong area. Let's hope that more help to start coming in for all. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation. We are ready to mobilise more assets to assist, should the need arise," said Ariesza Noor, Chief Corporate Officer of KPJ Healthcare Berhad.<_o3a_p>

"At the moment, we are providing refreshments and temporary shelter at the lobbies of KPJ Selangor Specialist Hospital and KPJ Klang Specialist Hospital, and this is not chargeable. Our Medical Officers are available at our Accident & Emergency department ("A&E") if they require medical attention," she added.<_o3a_p>

She urged those affected by the flood to contact the emergency hotline and abide by orders from the authorities at all times.

<_o3a_p>

Download

English | Bahasa Melayu


Issued by KPJ Healthcare Berhad. For further information, please contact Juliana Jamaluddin (+6012-340 9438 /juliana.jamaluddin@kpjhealth.com.my).

Disclaimer

KPJ Healthcare Bhd published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 10:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KPJ HEALTHCARE BERHAD
05:10aKPJ HEALTHCARE BERHAD : 19 December, 2021 KPJ Healthcare Mobilises Resources to Aid Flood ..
PU
12/10KPJ HEALTHCARE BERHAD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
12/02KPJ Healthcare Names New COO
MT
12/01KPJ Healthcare Bhd Appoints Suriaghandi Suppiah as Chief Operating Officer
CI
11/29KPJ HEALTHCARE BERHAD : IR Slides
PU
11/26KPJ Healthcare Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
11/26KPJ Healthcare Berhad Announces Single Tier Interim Dividend for the Financial Year End..
CI
11/26KPJ Healthcare Berhad Appoints Teh Peng Peng as Joint Secretary
CI
10/04KPJ HEALTHCARE BERHAD : Johor Corporation Mulls Privatization of Malaysia's Largest Hospit..
MT
09/23KPJ HEALTHCARE BERHAD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 598 M 616 M 616 M
Net income 2021 63,4 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net Debt 2021 1 407 M 334 M 334 M
P/E ratio 2021 72,7x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 4 543 M 1 077 M 1 077 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart KPJ HEALTHCARE BERHAD
Duration : Period :
KPJ Healthcare Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KPJ HEALTHCARE BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1,05 MYR
Average target price 1,10 MYR
Spread / Average Target 4,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ahmad Shahizam bin Mohammad Shariff President, Managing Director & Executive Director
Norhaizam binti Mohammad Chief Financial Officer
Ali bin Hamsa Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chee Wai Yap Chief Technology Officer
Suriaghandi Suppiah Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KPJ HEALTHCARE BERHAD5.00%1 077
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-25.85%36 316
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-8.71%21 752
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD18.91%13 636
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED10.58%10 964
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED7.74%10 920