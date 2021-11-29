Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  KPJ Healthcare Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KPJ   MYL5878OO003

KPJ HEALTHCARE BERHAD

(KPJ)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

KPJ Healthcare Berhad : IR Slides

11/29/2021 | 08:31am EST
KPJ Healthcare

Berhad

3Q 2021 Performance

Q3 Highlights

  • KPJ Revenue rose 10% from relaxation of MCO
  • Weaker profit in Q3 due to higher operational costs and 4 hospitals still in gestation period
  • Healthcare outlook is positive due to pent up demand from MCO
  • Emerging demand for Digital Healthcare
  • Opening of KPJ ACC in Kinrara, 1 Dec 2021

3Q 2021 Financial & Operational Performance Snapshot

Group Financial Highlights 3Q21 vs 3Q20

+10.3%

-2.8%

-22.6%

Total Revenue

RM698.9 mil

(3Q 2020 : *RM633.4mil)

EBITDA

RM147.9mil

(3Q 2020 : *RM152.1mil)

PBT

RM43.4mil

(3Q 2020 : *RM56.1 mil)

Dividend

0.25sen +0.25sen

(3Q 2020 : 0sen)

Basic EPS

0.29sen -50sen

(3Q 2020 : 0.79sen)

Operational Highlights 3Q21 vs 3Q20

Outpatient

BOR

662,439

-7ppt

+5.2%

44%

(3Q2020 : 630,023)

Inpatients

(3Q2020 : 51%)

Av. Inpatient Revenue

-17.7%

51,882

8,080

+19.0%

(3Q2020 : 63,070)

(3Q2020 : 6,792)

Surgeries

Av. Outpatient Revenue

-5.7%

283

+4.7%

20,924

(3Q2020 : 22,188)

(3Q2020 : 270)

Beds

Deliveries

+1.0%

3,236

4,459

+54.2%

(3Q2020 :3,205 )

(3Q2020 : 2,892)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KPJ Healthcare Bhd published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 13:30:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 532 M 598 M 598 M
Net income 2021 66,6 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
Net Debt 2021 1 455 M 343 M 343 M
P/E ratio 2021 67,8x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 4 543 M 1 070 M 1 072 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,9%
