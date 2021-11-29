KPJ Healthcare Berhad : IR Slides

KPJ Healthcare
Berhad
3Q 2021 Performance
Q3 Highlights
-
KPJ Revenue rose 10% from relaxation of MCO
-
Weaker profit in Q3 due to higher operational costs and 4 hospitals still in gestation period
-
Healthcare outlook is positive due to pent up demand from MCO
-
Emerging demand for Digital Healthcare
-
Opening of KPJ ACC in Kinrara, 1 Dec 2021
3Q 2021 Financial & Operational Performance Snapshot
Group Financial Highlights 3Q21 vs 3Q20
Total Revenue
RM698.9 mil
(3Q 2020 : *RM633.4mil)
EBITDA
RM147.9mil
(3Q 2020 : *RM152.1mil)
PBT
RM43.4mil
(3Q 2020 : *RM56.1 mil)
Dividend
0.25sen +0.25sen
(3Q 2020 : 0sen)
Basic EPS
0.29sen -50sen
(3Q 2020 : 0.79sen)
Operational Highlights 3Q21 vs 3Q20
|
|
Outpatient
|
BOR
|
|
|
662,439
|
-7ppt
|
+5.2%
|
44%
|
(3Q2020 : 630,023)
|
|
Inpatients
|
(3Q2020 : 51%)
|
|
|
Av. Inpatient Revenue
|
|
-17.7%
|
51,882
|
|
8,080
|
+19.0%
|
|
(3Q2020 : 63,070)
|
(3Q2020 : 6,792)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Surgeries
|
Av. Outpatient Revenue
|
-5.7%
|
283
|
+4.7%
|
20,924
|
|
(3Q2020 : 22,188)
|
(3Q2020 : 270)
|
|
|
Beds
|
Deliveries
|
|
+1.0%
|
3,236
|
4,459
|
+54.2%
|
|
(3Q2020 :3,205 )
|
(3Q2020 : 2,892)
|
|
