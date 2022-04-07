Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. KPN Property Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KPNPF   TH4455010009

KPN PROPERTY FUND

(KPNPF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KPN Property Fund : Dissemination of the Notice of the 2022 AGM of the Unitholders of KPNPF (Revised version) via electronic means on the Management Company's website

04/07/2022 | 02:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
07 Apr 2022 13:01:57
Headline
Dissemination of the Notice of the 2022 AGM of the Unitholders of KPNPF (Revised version) via electronic means on the Management Company's website
Symbol
KPNPF
Source
KPNPF
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

KPN Property Fund published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:22:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KPN PROPERTY FUND
02:23aKPN PROPERTY FUND : Dissemination of the Notice of the 2022 AGM of the Unitholders of KPNP..
PU
03/28KPN PROPERTY FUND : Dissemination of the Notice of to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of t..
PU
03/24KPN PROPERTY FUND : The copy of the first 10 unitholder account list of KPNPF as of book c..
PU
03/21KPN PROPERTY FUND : Report NAV As of February 28,2022.
PU
03/03KPN PROPERTY FUND : To notify no dividend payment of KPN Property Fund (KPNPF) (Revised)
PU
03/03KPN Property Fund Announces No Dividend Payment for the Period from October 1, 2021 to ..
CI
03/03KPN PROPERTY FUND : To notify no dividend payment of KPN Property Fund (KPNPF)
PU
03/02KPN PROPERTY FUND : Notification of 1st capital reducing and book closing date of KPNPF
PU
02/23KPN Property Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/31MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 31, 2022
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KPN PROPERTY FUND
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 114 M 3,39 M 3,39 M
Net income 2021 -44,1 M -1,31 M -1,31 M
Net cash 2021 131 M 3,89 M 3,89 M
P/E ratio 2021 -25,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 179 M 35,1 M 35,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,52x
EV / Sales 2021 8,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart KPN PROPERTY FUND
Duration : Period :
KPN Property Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Suradech Kietthanakorn Managing Director & Director
Vasin Vanichvoranun Executive Chairman
Patchara Samalapa Chairman
Navin Intharasombat Co-Chief Investment Officer
Chajchai Sarit-Apirak Co-Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KPN PROPERTY FUND3.15%35
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED17.68%35 131
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.58%34 784
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.34.89%34 782
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.17.08%34 257
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED16.62%33 187