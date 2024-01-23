EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KPS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KPS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.01.2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KPS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 30, 2024
Address: https://kps.com/de/de/company/investor-relations/financial-publications.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 30, 2024
Address: https://kps.com/global/en/company/investor-relations/financial-publications.html

Language: English
Company: KPS AG
Beta-Str. 10 h
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.kps.com

 
