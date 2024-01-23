EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KPS AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KPS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 30, 2024
Address: https://kps.com/de/de/company/investor-relations/financial-publications.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 30, 2024
Address: https://kps.com/global/en/company/investor-relations/financial-publications.html
Language:
|English
Company:
|KPS AG
|Beta-Str. 10 h
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
Internet:
|www.kps.com
