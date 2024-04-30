EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KPS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

KPS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 06, 2024

Address: https://kps.com/de/de/company/investor-relations/financial-publications.html



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 06, 2024

Address: https://kps.com/global/en/company/investor-relations/financial-publications.html



