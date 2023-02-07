Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  KPS AG
  News
  Summary
    KSC   DE000A1A6V48

KPS AG

(KSC)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:25:46 2023-02-07 am EST
4.325 EUR   +0.82%
05:07aAfr : KPS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
01/28KPS AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
01/26Kps : Annual Report 2021-2022
PU
AFR: KPS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02/07/2023 | 05:07am EST
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KPS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KPS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

07.02.2023 / 11:05 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KPS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 09, 2023
Address: https://kps.com/de/de/company/investor-relations/financial-publications.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 09, 2023
Address: https://kps.com/global/en/company/investor-relations/financial-publications.html

07.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: KPS AG
Beta-Str. 10 h
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.kps.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1552953  07.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1552953&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 190 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2023 11,0 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net Debt 2023 19,9 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 4,78%
Capitalization 160 M 172 M 172 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
EV / Sales 2024 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 725
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart KPS AG
Duration : Period :
KPS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KPS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,29 €
Average target price 5,80 €
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henry Cohen Head-Finance
Michael Tsifidaris Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Werner Hartmann Member-Supervisory Board
Uwe Grünewald Member-Supervisory Board
Leonardo Musso Member-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KPS AG44.93%172
ACCENTURE PLC6.61%179 148
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.6.24%152 908
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.34%123 124
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.67%92 595
INFOSYS LIMITED4.09%78 100