DGAP-Ad-hoc: KPS AG / Key word(s): Dividend

KPS AG: Adjustment of the dividend for the financial year 2018/2019 to EUR 0,17



26-Aug-2020 / 17:09 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of KPS AG today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 25 September 2020 to distribute a dividend of EUR 0,17 per share for the financial year 2018/2019. Thus, the Company's management is adjusting the proposal for the distribution of profit of EUR 0.35 per share previously announced for the 2018/2019 financial year. Because the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot yet be estimated with sufficient accuracy, avoiding the liquidity outflow in the amount of the originally intended dividend payment is an essential component in order to be able to react flexibly to current developments. Leonardo Musso

Sole member of Management Board Unterföhring, 26 August 2020 Contact:

KPS AG

Beta Street 10H

85774 Unterföhring

Phone: +49 (0) 89 356 31-0

Fax: +49 (0) 89 356 31-3300

