KPS AG: Adjustment of the dividend for the financial year 2018/2019 to EUR 0,17

08/26/2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KPS AG / Key word(s): Dividend
KPS AG: Adjustment of the dividend for the financial year 2018/2019 to EUR 0,17

26-Aug-2020 / 17:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KPS AG: Adjustment of the dividend for the financial year 2018/2019 to EUR 0,17


The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of KPS AG today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 25 September 2020 to distribute a dividend of EUR 0,17 per share for the financial year 2018/2019. Thus, the Company's management is adjusting the proposal for the distribution of profit of EUR 0.35 per share previously announced for the 2018/2019 financial year. Because the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot yet be estimated with sufficient accuracy, avoiding the liquidity outflow in the amount of the originally intended dividend payment is an essential component in order to be able to react flexibly to current developments.

Leonardo Musso
Sole member of Management Board

Unterföhring, 26 August 2020

Contact:
KPS AG
Beta Street 10H
85774 Unterföhring
Phone: +49 (0) 89 356 31-0
Fax: +49 (0) 89 356 31-3300
E-Mail: ir@kps.com

26-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KPS AG
Beta-Str. 10 h
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 356 31-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 356 31-3300
E-mail: ulrike.schaefer@kps.com
Internet: www.kps.com
ISIN: DE000A1A6V48
WKN: A1A6V4
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1123697

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1123697  26-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1123697&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
