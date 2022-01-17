KPS : Corporate Governance Statement 2022

DECLARATION ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PURSUANT TO SECTION 289D/ 315D OF THE GERMAN COMMERCIAL CODE (January 2022)

The Declaration on Corporate Governance pursuant to Section 289f, 315d of the German Commercial Code ("HGB") is publicly accessible at: https://www.kps.com/de/de/investor-re-lations/corporate-governance.html.

1. DECLARATION OF COMPLIANCE PURSUANT TO SECTION 161 OF THE GERMAN STOCK CORPORATION ACT

The executive board and supervisory board of a company listed in Germany must issue an annual declaration pursuant to Section 161 of the German Stock Corporation Act ("AktG") stating the extent to which they have complied with or are complying with the German Corporate Governance Kodex ("DCGK"). Furthermore, reasons shall be provided as to which recommendations of the DCKG have not been or are not being complied with. Each declaration of compliance is made available to the public for a period of five years on the Company's website at www.kps.com under the heading "Investor Relations", "Corporate Governance". The most recent declaration of compliance of both boards relating to the version of the DCGK published in the German Federal Gazette on 20 March 2020 was published in January 2022 and states the following:

Declaration by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of KPS AG

on the recommendations

of the "Government Committee of the German Corporate Governance Kodex"

in accordance with Section 161 of the German Stock Corporation Act

(Declaration of Compliance)

KPS AG ("Company") complies with the recommendations of the version of the German Corporate Governance Kodex dated 16 December 2019 ("DCGK") published by the Federal Ministry of Justice in the official section of the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 20 March 2020 and will continue to comply with them in the future, with the following exceptions:

A.1 The executive board expressly welcomes all efforts to counteract gender discrimi- nation and any other form of discrimination and to promote diversity as appropriate. When making appointments to management positions in the Company, the execu- tive board is guided primarily by the competence and qualifications of the persons available. A.2 In the opinion of the management, compliance with the recommendation to imple- ment and disclose an independent compliance management system and to imple- ment a whistleblowing system has not been necessary to date due to the lean hier- archy, the close involvement of the management in day-to-day operations and the