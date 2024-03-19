EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: KPS AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
KPS AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.03.2024 / 10:02 CET/CEST
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
KPS AG
Beta-Str. 10 h
85774 Unterföhring
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
 Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
XOther (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 18 March 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:
41153300
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


