EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: KPS AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

KPS AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



19.03.2024 / 10:02 CET/CEST

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG



1. Details of issuer KPS AG

Beta-Str. 10 h

85774 Unterföhring

Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 18 March 2024

3. New total number of voting rights: 41153300

number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0



19.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

