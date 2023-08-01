KR Investment Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2023

KR Investment Ltd. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended May 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.010972 million compared to CAD 0.029108 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.

For the nine months, net loss was CAD 0.048148 million compared to CAD 0.127425 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.06 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.06 a year ago.