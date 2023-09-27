(Alliance News) - KR1 PLC on Wednesday said it is investing a total of USD1.5 million into Interop Ventures Fund 1 LP.

The Isle of Man-based investor focused on the blockchain industry has invested USD750,000 already to date, and expects to invest a further USD750,000 in the first quarter of next year.

Interop Ventures is an early-stage venture fund specialising in blockchain primitives and protocols of the Cosmos Interchain.

Keld van Schreven, managing director & co-founder of KR1, commented: "Investing in Interop Ventures gives KR1 exposure to many undiscovered promising early-stage projects in the rapidly growing Cosmos ecosystem. The Interop Ventures team comprises exceptional people with a deep understanding and relevant expertise in the sector."

