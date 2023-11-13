Kraft Heinz Stock price
Equities
KHC
US5007541064
Food Processing
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|Pre-market 08:09:02 am
|32.89 USD
|-0.18%
|33.46
|+1.72%
|Nov. 08
|Kellanova beats sales estimates on steady demand for snacks
|RE
|Nov. 06
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amazon, Exxon Mobil, Ford, Walt Disney, PayPal...
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|26.80 B
|Sales 2024 *
|27.05 B
|Capitalization
|40.34 B
|Net income 2023 *
|3,146 M
|Net income 2024 *
|3,660 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
2,20x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|18.55 B
|Net Debt 2024 *
|16.98 B
|EV / Sales 2024 *
2,12x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
13,0x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
11,1x
|Employees
|37,000
|Yield 2023 *
4,86%
|Yield 2024 *
4,91%
|Free-Float
|62.98%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
|1 day
|+1.72%
|1 week
|-1.14%
|Current month
|+4.55%
|1 month
|+6.75%
|3 months
|-4.80%
|6 months
|-19.11%
|Current year
|-19.21%
1 week
32.75
33.40
1 month
31.08
33.80
Current year
30.68
42.80
1 year
30.68
42.80
3 years
30.68
44.95
5 years
19.99
53.56
10 years
19.99
97.77
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|15.02%
|323 M€
|-0.94%
|-
|4.65%
|174 M€
|-6.97%
|-
|3.97%
|604 M€
|-15.79%
|3.46%
|89 M€
|-14.64%
|3.12%
|71 M€
|-0.99%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|32.89
|-0.18%
|6 562 002
|23-11-09
|32.95
|-0.66%
|6,038,649
|23-11-08
|33.17
|+0.24%
|5,985,457
|23-11-07
|33.09
|-0.60%
|5,879,254
|23-11-06
|33.29
|+0.06%
|6,880,470
The Kraft Heinz Company specializes in producing and marketing foodstuffs. The products are skid under the Kraft, Heinz, ABC, Capri Sun, Classico, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Oscar Mayer, Ore-Ida, Philadelphia, Planters, Plasmon, Quero, Weight Watchers Smart Ones and Velveeta brands. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - sauces and condiments (31.1%); - cheese and dairy products (15%); - ambient foods (11.5%); - frozen and chilled products (11%); - beverages (11%): soft and energy drinks, juices, coffee, etc.; - meat and seafood (10.3%); - confectionery, desserts and bakery products (4.5%); - nutrition and infant foods (1.6%): cereals, milk, cookies, etc.; - other (4%). Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United States (70.2%), Canada (6.6%), the United Kingdom (4.4%) and other (18.8%).
SectorFood Processing
Calendar
2023-11-29 - U.S. Currency
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
32.89USD
Average target price
38.47USD
Spread / Average Target
+16.97%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-19.21%
|40 341 M $
|-7.41%
|294 B $
|+3.71%
|94 065 M $
|+17.39%
|39 272 M $
|-17.31%
|39 157 M $
|-21.92%
|38 670 M $
|-22.15%
|37 946 M $
|+23.93%
|28 115 M $
|-20.68%
|25 816 M $
|+46.76%
|21 673 M $