Stock KHC KRAFT HEINZ
PDF Report : Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock price

KHC

US5007541064

Food Processing

Market Closed - Nasdaq
 04:00:00 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Kraft Heinz Pre-market 08:09:02 am
32.89 USD -0.18% 33.46 +1.72%
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 26.80 B Sales 2024 * 27.05 B Capitalization 40.34 B
Net income 2023 * 3,146 M Net income 2024 * 3,660 M EV / Sales 2023 *
2,20x
Net Debt 2023 * 18.55 B Net Debt 2024 * 16.98 B EV / Sales 2024 *
2,12x
P/E ratio 2023 *
13,0x
P/E ratio 2024 *
11,1x
Employees 37,000
Yield 2023 *
4,86%
Yield 2024 *
4,91%
Free-Float 62.98%
Chart Kraft Heinz

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz to Launch New Pickle Ketchup Nationwide CI
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on The Kraft Heinz to $38 From $41, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Mondelez hikes annual forecasts for third time this year RE
Transcript : The Kraft Heinz Company, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2023 CI
Earnings Flash (KHC) THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY Posts Q3 EPS $0.72, vs. Street Est of $0.66 MT
Earnings Flash (KHC) THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY Reports Q3 Revenue $6.57B, vs. Street Est of $6.701B MT
Kraft Heinz misses third-quarter revenue estimates RE
Kraft Heinz's Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Net Sales Gain; Fiscal 2023 Adjusted Profit Guidance Boosted MT
North American Morning Briefing : Fed Decision, Treasury Funding Announcement in Focus DJ
The Kraft Heinz Company Announces Impairment Charges for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 CI
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend, Payable on December 29, 2023 CI
The Kraft Heinz Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
The Kraft Heinz Company Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023 CI
Analyst Recommendations on Kraft Heinz

Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on The Kraft Heinz to $38 From $41, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Deutsche Bank Trims The Kraft Heinz Price Target to $42 From $43, Maintains Buy Rating MT
UBS Cuts Kraft Heinz Price Target to $34 From $39, Maintains Neutral Rating MT
HSBC Initiates Kraft Heinz With Hold Rating, Price Target is $38 MT
Press releases Kraft Heinz

KRAFT Singles and Top Chef Finalist Shirley Chung Unveil Souplings: A First-of-its-Kind Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Dumpling AQ
HEINZ To Launch New Pickle Ketchup Nationwide AQ
KRAFT® Singles and Top Chef Finalist Shirley Chung Unveil Souplings: A First-of-its-Kind Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Dumpling BU
It’s a Big Dill: HEINZ To Launch New Pickle Ketchup Nationwide BU
News in other languages on Kraft Heinz

Aktien New York Schluss: Weitere Kursgewinne - Fed-Entscheid treibt an
Wall Street hoger gesloten in de hoop dat de rente heeft gepiekt
MÄRKTE USA/Etwas fester nach Fed-Entscheid - Sinkende Renditen stützen
Aktien New York: Indizes kurz vor Fed-Entscheid im Plus
LATE BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte
Quotes and Performance

1 day+1.72%
1 week-1.14%
Current month+4.55%
1 month+6.75%
3 months-4.80%
6 months-19.11%
Current year-19.21%
Highs and lows

1 week
32.75
Extreme 32.75
33.40
1 month
31.08
Extreme 31.075
33.80
Current year
30.68
Extreme 30.68
42.80
1 year
30.68
Extreme 30.68
42.80
3 years
30.68
Extreme 30.68
44.95
5 years
19.99
Extreme 19.99
53.56
10 years
19.99
Extreme 19.99
97.77
ETFs positioned on Kraft Heinz

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
AGF U.S. MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND - USD ETF AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund - USD
15.02% 323 M€ -0.94% -
INVESCO DYNAMIC FOOD & BEVERAGE ETF - USD ETF Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF - USD
4.65% 174 M€ -6.97% -
INVESCO S&P ULTRA DIVIDEND REVENUE ETF - USD ETF Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF - USD
3.97% 604 M€ -15.79%
FIRST TRUST NASDAQ FOOD & BEVERAGE ETF - USD ETF First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF - USD
3.46% 89 M€ -14.64%
INVESCO DWA CONSUMER STAPLES MOMENTUM ETF - USD ETF Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF - USD
3.12% 71 M€ -0.99%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 32.89 -0.18% 6 562 002
23-11-09 32.95 -0.66% 6,038,649
23-11-08 33.17 +0.24% 5,985,457
23-11-07 33.09 -0.60% 5,879,254
23-11-06 33.29 +0.06% 6,880,470

Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company specializes in producing and marketing foodstuffs. The products are skid under the Kraft, Heinz, ABC, Capri Sun, Classico, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Oscar Mayer, Ore-Ida, Philadelphia, Planters, Plasmon, Quero, Weight Watchers Smart Ones and Velveeta brands. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - sauces and condiments (31.1%); - cheese and dairy products (15%); - ambient foods (11.5%); - frozen and chilled products (11%); - beverages (11%): soft and energy drinks, juices, coffee, etc.; - meat and seafood (10.3%); - confectionery, desserts and bakery products (4.5%); - nutrition and infant foods (1.6%): cereals, milk, cookies, etc.; - other (4%). Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United States (70.2%), Canada (6.6%), the United Kingdom (4.4%) and other (18.8%).
Sector
Food Processing
Calendar
2023-11-29 - U.S. Currency
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Kraft Heinz

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
32.89USD
Average target price
38.47USD
Spread / Average Target
+16.97%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Food Processing

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
KRAFT HEINZ Stock Kraft Heinz
-19.21% 40 341 M $
NESTLÉ S.A. Stock Nestlé S.A.
-7.41% 294 B $
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. Stock Mondelez International, Inc.
+3.71% 94 065 M $
DANONE Stock Danone
+17.39% 39 272 M $
THE HERSHEY COMPANY Stock The Hershey Company
-17.31% 39 157 M $
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY Stock Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
-21.92% 38 670 M $
GENERAL MILLS, INC. Stock General Mills, Inc.
-22.15% 37 946 M $
NESTLÉ INDIA LIMITED Stock Nestlé India Limited
+23.93% 28 115 M $
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD Stock Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., Ltd
-20.68% 25 816 M $
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC Stock Associated British Foods plc
+46.76% 21 673 M $
Other Food Processing
