In 2004, the world first met one of the 2000s’ most iconic characters, Napoleon Dynamite, known for his love of Tater Tots. Fans watched as Napoleon snuck Tater Tots into class, only to have the school bully, Randy, yell the unforgettable line, “GIMME SOME OF YOUR TOTS,” and kick Napoleon’s pocket – crushing the crispy and fluffy snack. Now, 20 years later, the Ore-Ida brand – the inventor of Tater Tots – comes to Napoleon’s rescue with a first-of-its-kind solution: pants specifically designed to protect Tater Tots. Created in partnership with the film by Searchlight Pictures, the “Ore-Ida Tot-Protecting Pants” are now available nationwide for a limited-time only.

The innovative solution to safeguard Tater Tots pays homage to the joggers Napoleon wears in the film, now with a unique “tot pocket” – answering on real requests from lovers of the film. Inspired by Uncle Rico’s Nupont Fiber, each pair of pants boasts a stylish, dark gray, crocodile-print pattern and durable, food-safe pocket specially designed to protect Ore-Ida Tater Tots. Now everyone – even Napoleon himself – can indulge in delicious Ore-Ida Tater Tots at any time, without fear of crushing them.

“For over 70 years, Ore-Ida has prided itself on delivering crispy and fluffy potatoes every time,” says Jackie Britva, Senior Brand Manager for Ore-Ida at The Kraft Heinz Company. “With June marking the film’s 20th anniversary, we knew it was the perfect time for Ore-Ida to solve Napoleon’s tot-tastrophe in a way only the inventor of Tater Tots could.”

To launch the Tot-Protecting Pants, Ore-Ida partnered with Searchlight and tapped Napoleon Dynamite himself – Jon Heder – to reprise his character. Modeling the pants in a new short film inspired by the original movie and directed by Aaron Ruell, who plays Kip Dynamite in the movie, Napoleon wistfully shares that he is still haunted by crushed Tater Tots – flashing back to the film’s iconic scene. Spoofing several beloved lines from the film, Napoleon goes on to tell the world that, lucky for him, Ore-Ida is coming to his (and his Tots’) rescue 20 years later.

“The character of Napoleon and myself share a lot of similar characteristics, such as drawing skills and mouth-breathing proficiency, but none so strong as our love of Tots,” says Jon Heder, actor and star of Napoleon Dynamite. “But when my Tots get crushed, a little part of my soul gets crushed as well. And that’s why I’m excited and proud to be a part of Ore-Ida’s movement to stop tot-crushing in its tracks – hopefully these pants keep everyone’s favorite potato nuggets safe, warm and flippin’ crispy.”

The limited-edition Ore-Ida Tot-Protecting Pants are available starting today at www.ProtectYourTaterTots.com, while supplies last. For more information, follow @Oreida on Instagram, and those sporting their new Tot-Protecting Pants are encouraged to flaunt their style by tagging @OreIda and @SearchlightPics on Instagram and Facebook using hashtag(s) #ProtectYourTots #NapoleonDynamite #OreIda.

Napoleon Dynamite is currently available to stream on Hulu.

