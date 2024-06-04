Fan-favorite flavors launch on the heels of successful in-restaurant test; marks brand’s first restaurant-to-retail launch

Today, the HEINZ brand drops two limited-edition, new-to-category sauces: Black Garlic Ranch and Harissa Aioli, now rolling out exclusively to Walmart and Target stores nationwide. After testing six sauces in select restaurants last year, HEINZ is bringing two fan-favorite flavors to store shelves – giving people across the country a chance to try them for the first time. The launch of Black Garlic Ranch and Harissa Aioli marks the first innovations HEINZ has tested in-restaurant before bringing them to store shelves nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240604998334/en/

After testing six globally-inspired sauces in select restaurants last year, HEINZ brings two fan-favorite flavors to Walmart and Target stores nationwide for a limited time. (Photo: Business Wire)

Many consumers – particularly Gen Z – are hungry for more internationally-inspired flavors and cuisines.1,2 With these evolving preferences top of mind, HEINZ developed Black Garlic Ranch and Harissa Aioli to elevate fans’ everyday eating experiences and offer the unmistakable taste and quality that HEINZ lovers expect.

HEINZ Black Garlic Ranch (Walmart exclusive) : a unique and smooth experience, combining the mellow, deep flavor of black garlic with the creaminess of ranch.

(Walmart exclusive) a unique and smooth experience, combining the mellow, deep flavor of black garlic with the creaminess of ranch. HEINZ Harissa Aioli (Target exclusive): a smoky roasted red pepper blend with flavorful heat and a globally inspired flair.

“Last summer, social media was buzzing when we tested our limited-edition ‘sauce drops’ in a few key restaurant chains around the country,” says Katie Peterson, Director of HEINZ Innovation at The Kraft Heinz Company. “Our feed was filled with comments from fans who loved the sauces, as well as those who were clamoring to get their hands on them. Seeing the irrational love the drops generated – particularly Black Garlic Ranch and Harissa Aioli – we knew we had to bring these products to store shelves nationwide so the rest of the country to enjoy them.”

This next step in the ‘Sauce Drops’ program underscores HEINZ’s strategic approach to consumer-first innovation: leveraging Kraft Heinz’s Away from Home arm to test new offerings directly with fans before bringing them to retail. The Heinz ‘Sauce Drops’ program utilizes consumer reactions as a real-time insights-generator for the brand as it doubles down on more nuanced flavor profiles and elevated dipping experiences.

Starting today, HEINZ Black Garlic Ranch and Harissa Aioli sauces roll out to Walmart and Target stores nationwide. To learn more about HEINZ Black Garlic Ranch and Harissa Aioli sauces and the ever-evolving HEINZ portfolio, follow @Heinz on Instagram and @Heinz_us on TikTok.

1FONA Global Remix 2023 Trend Report

2Datassentials Gen Z Flavor Preferences, 2021

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2023 net sales of approximately $27 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of eight consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240604998334/en/