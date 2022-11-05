Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kraft Heinz
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KHC   US5007541064

KRAFT HEINZ

(KHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
38.02 USD   +0.08%
01:21pBerkshire Hathaway could boost earnings after Occidental accounting change
RE
11/02Philadelphia Cream Cheese Drops First-Ever Philly™ Handbag Made of Cheesecake
BU
11/02The Kraft Heinz Company Philadelphia Cream Cheese Drops First-Ever Philly Handbag Made of Cheesecake
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Berkshire Hathaway could boost earnings after Occidental accounting change

11/05/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Occidental Petroleum is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc could soon see a boost to its bottom line after changing its accounting for its big stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp.

In its quarterly report on Saturday, Berkshire said it adopted the equity method of accounting for its 20.9% stake in Occidental, which is worth more than $14 billion.

Berkshire plans, starting in the fourth quarter, to report its share of the Houston-based company's results with its own, with a one-quarter lag.

Accounting rules normally require the equity method when one company's stake in another reaches 20%, reflecting an assumption that the first company might exert significant influence.

Berkshire has signaled no intention to do that at Occidental, but in August won U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission permission to buy up to 50% of the oil company's common stock.

The regulator called the increase "consistent with the public interest," after Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire said it would not undermine competition or boost consumer costs.

Analysts on average expect Occidental to post more than $10 billion of profit this year according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S, after oil prices rose following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Occidental's stock price has more than doubled in 2022.

Berkshire also owns $10 billion of Occidental preferred stock and has warrants to buy 83.9 million common shares for $5 billion, or $59.62 each, which is 23% below the current $73.27 stock price. The 20.9% stake does not include these holdings.

"Reporting its proportional share of earnings will reduce Berkshire's price-earnings multiple, making its stock look less expensive," said Jim Shanahan, an analyst covering Berkshire at Edward Jones & Co.

Berkshire uses the equity method for its 26.5% stake in packaged food company Kraft Heinz Co and 38.6% stake in truck stop operator Pilot Travel Centers.

Kraft Heinz is controlled by Berkshire and Brazil's 3G Capital, and its board includes three directors from Berkshire. The Pilot stake is expected to grow to 80% early next year.

Berkshire does not use the equity method for its 20.3% stake in American Express Co, reflecting its 1995 agreement with the Federal Reserve board of governors to keep the stake passive.

Some investors and analysts have said Berkshire could eventually buy Occidental, diversifying its energy portfolio.

Berkshire paid $26.5 billion in 2010 for the BNSF railroad, after earlier amassing a 22.6% stake.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Diane Craft)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 3.88% 144.72 Delayed Quote.-11.54%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.75% 432000 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
BRENT OIL 4.31% 98.57 Delayed Quote.21.32%
KRAFT HEINZ 0.08% 38.02 Delayed Quote.5.91%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 1.54% 73.27 Delayed Quote.152.74%
WTI 5.00% 92.438 Delayed Quote.22.68%
All news about KRAFT HEINZ
01:21pBerkshire Hathaway could boost earnings after Occidental accounting change
RE
11/02Philadelphia Cream Cheese Drops First-Ever Philly™ Handbag Made of Cheesecake
BU
11/02The Kraft Heinz Company Philadelphia Cream Cheese Drops First-Ever Philly Handbag Made ..
CI
11/01Just Dropped : KRAFT Real Mayo and Juicy Couture Smooth Lover's Collection
BU
10/28S&P 500 Extends Gains Second Week as Signs of a Fed Pause Offset Tremors in Tech Sector
MT
10/28Kraft Heinz : Q3 2022 Q&A Transcript
PU
10/28In Britain's inflation crisis, healthy diets are a casualty
RE
10/27Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on The Kraft Heinz Company to $45 From $43, Maintain..
MT
10/27UBS Adjusts Kraft Heinz Price Target to $37 From $34, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/27Morgan Stanley Adjusts The Kraft Heinz Company's Price Target to $38 From $37, Maintain..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KRAFT HEINZ
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 192 M - -
Net income 2022 2 692 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 201 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 4,22%
Capitalization 46 572 M 46 572 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
EV / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 36 000
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart KRAFT HEINZ
Duration : Period :
Kraft Heinz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRAFT HEINZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 38,02 $
Average target price 42,68 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Patricio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andre Maciel Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Gregory Edward Abel Independent Director
John Charles Pope Lead Independent Director
Tim J. Kenesey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRAFT HEINZ5.91%46 572
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.74%300 512
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-4.66%86 334
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY40.83%52 291
THE HERSHEY COMPANY18.38%46 947
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.33%46 925