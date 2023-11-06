The world’s irrational love for both HEINZ and pickles is set to make this new condiment a cult favorite

HEINZ® Ketchup and pickles have proudly sat side-by-side on burgers and hot dogs across America for over 150 years. There is something irresistible about the combination, so condiment category leader, HEINZ, today announces the launch of Pickle Ketchup, a new condiment that combines the tangy and savory flavor of pickles with the unmistakable taste of HEINZ Ketchup. Pickle Ketchup is the latest HEINZ innovation designed to deliver on fans’ hunger for unique, elevated, and nuanced flavor experiences.

Obsession with pickles is at a high, with 73 percent of Americans reporting that they enjoy the taste of pickles.1 And no one knows pickles quite like HEINZ. From the tiny gherkin on the brand’s infamous keystone label to Henry J. Heinz earning the nickname “Pickle King” for owning the largest pickle company in the United States in the early 1900s, pickles have played an intrinsic role in shaping HEINZ history. Combining two beloved HEINZ heritage products into one delicious condiment uniquely positions Pickle Ketchup to win with HEINZ fans and pickle lovers around the world.

“Increased desire for tasty, yet unexpected condiments has served as our innovation north star for the last several years,” says Katie Peterson, Director of HEINZ Innovation at The Kraft Heinz Company. “The current pickle craze in America mirrors the irrational love HEINZ fans have for the brand, so it only made sense for our newest ketchup to blend these two beloved tastes together.”

Over the last decade, HEINZ has embarked on an innovation expansion, doubling down on more nuanced flavor profiles and elevated dipping experiences. From the HEINZ Hot Varieties to the brand’s limited-edition Sauce Drops, HEINZ REMIX™, and more, Pickle Ketchup is the latest example of this strategy at work. The launch of Pickle Ketchup also underscores how Kraft Heinz is betting big on innovation, leveraging consumer insights to shape growth and prioritizing category expansion within its Taste Elevation portfolio.

Pickle Ketchup marks the first HEINZ innovation to launch globally following the brand’s unification under one global creative platform earlier this year. Pickle Ketchup will begin rolling out on shelves in the United States in early 2024. It is currently rolling out in select retailers in the United Kingdom and will roll out to additional markets later this year and early next. To learn more about HEINZ Pickle Ketchup availability, visit Heinz.com and follow @Heinz on Instagram and @Heinz_us on TikTok.

