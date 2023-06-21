KRAFT® Real Mayo Enters the Spicy Sauce Space with New Buffalo Style Dressing, Set to Combat Even the Blandest of Bites

In celebration, brand debuts new “beauty” must-have, Buffalo Balm, perfect for mayo freaks and buffalo sauce fans looking for a quick hit of flavor anytime, anywhere

Today, KRAFT® Real Mayo announces its first venture into the growing spicy category with the launch of new Buffalo Style Dressing. KRAFT Mayo Buffalo Style Dressing is a tangy, creamy new offering that delivers a deliciously spicy burst of flavor sure to fulfill fans’ desire for bolder flavors from their favorite brands.¹ In celebration, the brand is unveiling an iconic way to enjoy its newest offering by launching the latest must-have “beauty” staple. Introducing: Buffalo Balm, an on-the-go balm tube filled with the new Buffalo Style Dressing, perfect for mayo freaks and buffalo sauce fans looking to get a quick hit of flavor whenever and wherever the craving strikes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621352893/en/

KRAFT Real Mayo unveils the latest must-have “beauty” staple: Buffalo Balm. Available on Amazon, the balm is filled with KRAFT Mayo Buffalo Style Dressing, providing a perfectly pocket-sized way for mayo freaks to get a quick hit of flavor on-the-go, whenever and wherever the craving strikes. (Photo: Business Wire)

When there’s a will for flavor, there’s a way to bring it. Inspired by the thousands of people who profess to carrying buffalo sauce in their bags2, Buffalo Balm is delicious and perfectly pocket-sized. It comes in a convenient container that most people never leave the house without – a lip balm tube.3 Swipe it on a crispy chicken sandwich, drizzle it on a plate of delicious golden fries, or dab that tangy goodness wherever you see fit…you do you!

“As our fans know well, when you are obsessed with a flavor, you never leave your house without it,” says Frances Sabatier, Brand Manager, KRAFT Real Mayo, at the Kraft Heinz Company. “As the Mayo brand for Mayo freaks, KRAFT Real Mayo is proud to champion our fans' individuality through our products and how our fans enjoy them. Buffalo Balm lets mayo freaks boldly bring our new Buffalo Style Dressing everywhere – it packs easily, flavors food quickly, and like our fans, stands out unapologetically.”

Buffalo Balm is available exclusively on Amazon for $14.99, while supplies last. It comes with a bottle of KRAFT Mayo Buffalo Style Dressing, reusable balm tube, a custom bottle spout attachment and step-by-step instructions to make prepping your Buffalo Balm as easy as applying it.

Those unable to get their hands on Buffalo Balm can still revel in bold, tangy goodness by trying the new KRAFT Mayo Buffalo Style Dressing, now available at major retailers nationwide. Made with cayenne pepper puree, butter, vinegar, and of course, the velvety smooth texture KRAFT Real Mayo fans know and love, new KRAFT Mayo Buffalo Style Dressing packs a deliciously spicy punch.

To learn more and flaunt how you use Buffalo Balm to spice up your bland foods on social media, follow and tag @realkraftmayo on Instagram and TikTok.

1According to Brandwatch Social Media Data Surveying (March-April 2023)

2Nutritional Outlook Flavor Trends 2023

3Brand Essence Lip Care Trends Analysis Report

About the Kraft Heinz Company

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2022 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621352893/en/