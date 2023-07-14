Agile@Scale
A technology enabled solution reengineering the company to deliver our biggest priorities.
This is making Kraft Heinz fast and nimble to enable our growth and drive efficiencies as sources of funding.
RUN
TRANSFORM
THE
THE
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
RUN
THE
BUSINESS
Powering our broader workforce with agile mindsets, behaviors, & skills to unlock efficiencies in their day-today activities.
%
of the organization
trained in agile
80
disciplines and tools.
Expert driven, cross-functional teams operating as agile pods, building digital-first solutions to power Kraft Heinz to get to better insights faster.
100% dedicated to accelerating growth engines
TRANSFORM
THE
BUSINESS
REENGINEER
THE
BUSINESS
Agile@Scale
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The Kraft Heinz Company published this content on 14 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2023 16:00:04 UTC.