The Kraft Heinz Company specializes in producing and marketing foodstuffs. The products are skid under the Kraft, Heinz, ABC, Capri Sun, Classico, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Oscar Mayer, Ore-Ida, Philadelphia, Planters, Plasmon, Quero, Weight Watchers Smart Ones and Velveeta brands. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - sauces and condiments (31.1%); - cheese and dairy products (15%); - ambient foods (11.5%); - frozen and chilled products (11%); - beverages (11%): soft and energy drinks, juices, coffee, etc.; - meat and seafood (10.3%); - confectionery, desserts and bakery products (4.5%); - nutrition and infant foods (1.6%): cereals, milk, cookies, etc.; - other (4%). Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United States (70.2%), Canada (6.6%), the United Kingdom (4.4%) and other (18.8%).

Sector Food Processing