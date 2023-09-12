360CRISP™ makes its debut with LUNCHABLES® Grilled Cheesies – bringing a golden brown, crisp outside and melty cheese inside every time

Today, Kraft Heinz unveils 360CRISP™, a new disruptive platform for the microwave that creates crispy, crunchy products like you get on the stove. 360CRISP™ makes its debut with the launch of LUNCHABLES®Grilled Cheesies, with the goal to introduce five new products across four iconic brands by the end of 2024. Grilled Cheesies, powered by 360CRISP™ innovation, marries quality, convenience, and crave-ability in an easy-to-prepare format from the microwave.

As the brand’s first expansion into the frozen food category, LUNCHABLES®Grilled Cheesies features innovative technology that delivers a pan-like crisp in seconds. Gone are the days where consumers have to experience a burnt crust, yet cold inside, as 360CRISP™ delivers a golden brown, pan-like crisp outside and melty cheese inside in just 60 seconds. Leveraging a beloved household name – LUNCHABLES®– Grilled Cheesies provides a convenient snack option that empowers kids with the independence to prepare it directly in the microwave – no pans or stove necessary.

“The launch of 360CRISP™ is a clear proof point in our mission to reinvent the frozen category by providing high-quality, delicious, and convenient solutions for snack-time and beyond,” said Alan Kleinerman, VP Head of Disruption at Kraft Heinz. “At Kraft Heinz, we’re sitting at the intersection of food and technology – building consumer-first innovations that revolutionize the meal table and importantly, drive real value for families around the world. 360CRISP™ is just the beginning.”

As kids’ snacking is a key driver of growth within the frozen category1, Kraft Heinz identified an opportunity to utilize its 360CRISP™ platform to bring something new and convenient to customers, while still delivering on the flavor and quality consumers expect from Kraft Heinz brands. The launch of the platform contributes to Kraft Heinz’s broader business transformation and intention to drive growth across North American business, targeting $2B in incremental net sales by 2027.

Grilled Cheesies boasts two wholesome, melt-in-your-mouth offerings that can be prepared in seconds:

Original – Featuring deliciously melty KRAFT® SINGLES and just the right level of golden-brown crisp, the Original variety provides a quick and convenient take on this nostalgic snack-time staple.

Pepperoni Pizza – With a deliciously savory twist on the classic grilled cheese sandwich, the Pepperoni Pizza variety features deliciously melty KRAFT® SINGLES and the same mouthwatering pepperoni from other popular Lunchables snack packs that kids know and love.

LUNCHABLES®Grilled Cheesies rolls out to select grocery retailers across the U.S. beginning this month for a suggested retail price of $4.99 per box of two sandwiches. For more information about Grilled Cheesies and the Kraft Heinz 360CRISP™ technology, follow @Lunchables on Instagram and visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2022 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.

1IRI, MULO, 2021, Category – Frozen Snacks/Appetizers

