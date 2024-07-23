Indulge in the iconic flavors of IHOP® pancake recipes with the new Original and Butter Pecan syrups, available now in grocery stores nationwide

Today, Kraft Heinz is introducing pancake-inspired IHOP® syrups to homes across the country, making breakfast at home just as delicious as dining out. The classic combination of IHOP pancakes and syrup has long been a favorite among breakfast lovers, with IHOP selling more than 400 million pancakes per year. Now, with the introduction of IHOP Original and Butter Pecan syrups to grocery shelves nationwide, it’s easier than ever to bring the flavors you know and love from IHOP restaurants and enjoy them with your home-cooked breakfast.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240723164074/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

The syrup aisle is ripe for disruption as category players have remained consistent for over 60 years, resulting in limited innovation and the lack of modern flavor profiles. As the number one player in condiments worldwide, Kraft Heinz joined efforts with the breakfast expert IHOP to disrupt the breakfast aisle with a delicious syrup for breakfast items like pancakes, waffles and French toast. As with the syrups in its restaurants, IHOP retail syrups also do not contain high fructose corn syrup and feature the same iconic flavors that have made IHOP the leader in breakfast.

"At Kraft Heinz, we’re committed to making the lives of our consumers delicious and we’re doing just that through our partnership with IHOP – bringing its indulgent syrups to grocery stores nationwide so that fans can elevate their homemade breakfasts,” said Danielle Coopersmith, Associate Director of Marketing at Kraft Heinz. “We’re excited to provide families with a simple way to enjoy their beloved flavors of IHOP® at home.”

“Pancakes and syrup are what we do best, and expanding our partnership with Kraft Heinz to develop IHOP syrups for retail was simply a no brainer,” said Candice Jacobson, Executive Director of Brand Communications at IHOP. “Our purpose at IHOP is to serve more joy to more guests every day, and offering syrup at retail allows even more guests to experience that joy at home in addition to in our restaurants.”

IHOP syrups are the first breakfast innovation within Kraft Heinz’s Taste Elevation platform which focuses on flavor enhancement and represents 41 percent of the company’s global portfolio. Following the introduction of IHOP coffee to grocery aisles, the launch of the new IHOP Original and Butter Pecan syrups underscores the central role partnerships and Taste Elevation play in accelerating innovation and driving continued growth for the company.

Starting at $3.98, IHOP Original and Butter Pecan syrups are available at select retailers nationwide. For more information visit https://www.kraftheinz.com/ihop.

ABOUT KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2023 net sales of approximately $27 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of eight consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT IHOP®

For more than 65 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, lunch and dinner. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers, Hand Crafted Melts, Burritos & Bowls and more. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of March 31, 2024, there are 1,809 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states, two U.S. territories and 13 countries outside the United States. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Pasadena, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240723164074/en/