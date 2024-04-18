SUPPLEMENTAL HISTORICAL SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Forward-Looking Statements

This supplemental information contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words such as "believe," "evaluate," "expect," "grow," "plan," "reflect," "will," and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plans, impacts of accounting standards and guidance, growth, legal matters, taxes, costs and cost savings, impairments, and dividends. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond our control.

Important factors that may affect our business and operations and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, operating in a highly competitive industry; our ability to correctly predict, identify, and interpret changes in consumer preferences and demand, to offer new products to meet those changes, and to respond to competitive innovation; changes in the retail landscape or the loss of key retail customers; changes in our relationships with significant customers or suppliers, or in other business relationships; our ability to maintain, extend, and expand our reputation and brand image; our ability to leverage our brand value to compete against private label products; our ability to drive revenue growth in our key product categories or platforms, increase our market share, or add products that are in faster-growing and more profitable categories; product recalls or other product liability claims; climate change and legal or regulatory responses; our ability to identify, complete, or realize the benefits from strategic acquisitions, divestitures, alliances, joint ventures, or investments; our ability to successfully execute our strategic initiatives; the impacts of our international operations; our ability to protect intellectual property rights; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from prior or future streamlining actions to reduce fixed costs, simplify or improve processes, and improve our competitiveness; the influence of our largest stockholder; our level of indebtedness, as well as our ability to comply with covenants under our debt instruments; additional impairments of the carrying amounts of goodwill or other indefinite-lived intangible assets; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; volatility in commodity, energy, and other input costs; volatility in the market value of all or a portion of the commodity derivatives we use; compliance with laws and regulations and related legal claims or regulatory enforcement actions; failure to maintain an effective system of internal controls; a downgrade in our credit rating; the impact of sales of our common stock in the public market; the impact of our share repurchases or any change in our share repurchase activity; our ability to continue to pay a regular dividend and the amounts of any such dividends; disruptions in the global economy caused by geopolitical conflicts, unanticipated business disruptions and natural events in the locations in which we or our customers, suppliers, distributors, or regulators operate; economic and political conditions in the United States and various other nations where we do business (including inflationary pressures, instability in financial institutions, general economic slowdown, recession, or a potential U.S. federal government shutdown); changes in our management team or other key personnel and our ability to hire or retain key personnel or a highly skilled and diverse global workforce; our dependence on information technology and systems, including service interruptions, misappropriation of data, or breaches of security; increased pension, labor, and people-related expenses; changes in tax laws and interpretations and the final determination of tax audits, including transfer pricing matters, and any related litigation; volatility of capital markets and other macroeconomic factors; and other factors. For additional information on these and other factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, Risk Factors, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update, revise, or withdraw any forward-looking statement in this supplemental information, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Introduction

Background:

In the first quarter of 2024, we reorganized our segments and management changed the primary measure utilized to evaluate segment performance. For informational purposes only, we have provided this supplemental information to present the effects of these changes to certain previously disclosed financial information, including certain unaudited information related to our results of operations by segment and non-GAAP financial measures, as well as to present the new segment profitability measure for the years ended December 30, 2023, December 31, 2022, and December 25, 2021, as well as each of the quarters ended December 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, July 1, 2023, and April 1, 2023. These changes had no impact on our condensed consolidated financial statements for any of the periods presented in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or our consolidated financial statements for any of the periods presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023 filed on February 15, 2024 ("2023 Form 10-K").

The following unaudited financial information is based on our historical financial statements after giving effect to the segment reorganization and the change in the measure of segment profitability in the first quarter of 2024. You should read this supplemental information together with our audited consolidated financial statements and related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in our 2023 Form 10-K. The financial information contained in this supplemental information is not indicative of future or annual results.

Change in Segments:

As previously described in our 2023 Form 10-K, prior to the reorganization of our segments in the first quarter of 2024, we managed and reported our operating results through two reportable segments defined by geographic region: North America and International.

In the first quarter of 2024, our internal reporting and reportable segments changed. We divided our International segment into three operating segments - Europe and Pacific Developed Markets ("International Developed Markets"), West and East Emerging Markets ("WEEM"), and Asia Emerging Markets ("AEM") - to enable enhanced focus on the different strategies required for each of these regions as part of our long-term strategic plan.

Subsequently, we manage our operating results through four operating segments. We have two reportable segments defined by geographic region: North America and International Developed Markets. Our two remaining operating segments, consisting of WEEM and AEM, are combined and disclosed as Emerging Markets.

Change in Measure of Segment Profitability:

In the first quarter of 2024, following changes to our segments, management reevaluated and changed the primary measure utilized to evaluate segment profitability from Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Segment Adjusted Operating Income. This change is expected to allow management to better evaluate segment performance in line with our long-term strategic plan. Management evaluates segment performance based on several factors, including net sales, Organic Net Sales, and Segment Adjusted Operating Income. Organic Net Sales is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section for additional information.

As part of the segment reorganization, management reallocated certain corporate expenses previously reported within our International segment to general corporate expenses. This reflects management's approach to centrally manage these expenses. We have reflected this reallocation in all historical periods presented.

Results of Operations by Segment

In this supplemental information, in addition to results prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures assist management in comparing our performance on a consistent basis for purposes of business decision-making by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our underlying operations. See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section for additional information and reconciliations from GAAP financial measures.

Management evaluates segment performance based on several factors, including net sales, Organic Net Sales, and Segment Adjusted Operating Income. Organic Net Sales is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section for additional information. Segment Adjusted Operating Income is defined as operating income/(loss) excluding, when they occur, the impacts of restructuring activities, deal costs, unrealized gains/(losses) on commodity hedges (the unrealized gains and losses are recorded in general corporate expenses until realized; once realized, the gains and losses are recorded in the applicable segment's operating results), impairment losses, and certain non-ordinary course legal and regulatory matters. Segment Adjusted Operating Income for Emerging Markets, which represents the aggregation of our WEEM and AEM operating segments, is defined and presented consistently with the Segment Adjusted Operating Income of our reportable segments - North America and International Developed Markets. Segment Adjusted Operating Income is a financial measure that can assist management and investors in comparing our performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our underlying operations. Management also uses Segment Adjusted Operating Income to allocate resources.





2023 Compared to 2022 2022 Compared to 2021 For the Year Ended December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 December 25, 2021 (in millions) North America Net sales $ 20,126 $ 20,340 $ 20,340 $ 20,351 Organic Net Sales(a) 20,191 19,983 20,050 18,361 Segment Adjusted Operating Income 5,050 4,735 4,735 4,953 International Developed Markets Net sales 3,623 3,401 3,401 3,405 Organic Net Sales(a) 3,631 3,315 3,655 3,350 Segment Adjusted Operating Income 522 522 522 642 Emerging Markets(b) Net sales 2,891 2,744 2,744 2,286 Organic Net Sales(a) 2,952 2,591 2,544 2,206 Segment Adjusted Operating Income 376 319 319 286

(a) Organic Net Sales is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section for more information.

(b) Emerging Markets represents the aggregation of our WEEM and AEM operating segments.





For the Three Months Ended December 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 July 1, 2023 April 1, 2023 North America Net sales $ 5,167 $ 4,995 $ 5,079 $ 4,885 Organic Net Sales(a) 5,168 5,009 5,103 4,911 Segment Adjusted Operating Income 1,349 1,245 1,247 1,209 International Developed Markets Net sales 948 883 932 860 Organic Net Sales(a) 912 852 948 919 Segment Adjusted Operating Income 146 129 140 107 Emerging Markets(b) Net sales 745 692 710 744 Organic Net Sales(a) 768 721 726 737 Segment Adjusted Operating Income 90 88 97 101

(a) Organic Net Sales is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section for more information.

(b) Emerging Markets represents the aggregation of our WEEM and AEM operating segments.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures we provide in this supplemental information should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

To supplement the GAAP financial information provided, we have presented Organic Net Sales, Adjusted Operating Income, and Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies, and other companies may not define these non-GAAP financial measures in the same way. These measures are not substitutes for their comparable GAAP financial measures, such as net sales, operating income/(loss), or other measures prescribed by GAAP, and there are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assist in comparing our performance on a consistent basis for purposes of business decision making by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our underlying operations. We believe that Organic Net Sales, Adjusted Operating Income, and Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income provide important comparability of underlying operating results, allowing investors and management to assess the Company's operating performance on a consistent basis. Management believes that presenting our non-GAAP financial measures (i.e., Organic Net Sales, Adjusted Operating Income, and Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income) is useful to investors because it (i) provides investors with meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain items, (ii) permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate historical performance, and (iii) otherwise provides supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating our results. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to those measures, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent these disclosures.

Organic Net Sales is defined as net sales excluding, when they occur, the impact of currency, acquisitions and divestitures, and a 53rd week of shipments. We calculate the impact of currency on net sales by holding exchange rates constant at the previous year's exchange rate, with the exception of highly inflationary subsidiaries, for which we calculate the previous year's results using the current year's exchange rate.

Adjusted Operating Income is defined as operating income/(loss) excluding, when they occur, the impacts of restructuring activities, deal costs, unrealized gains/(losses) on commodity hedges (the unrealized gains and losses are recorded in general corporate expenses until realized; once realized, the gains and losses are recorded in the applicable segment's operating results), impairment losses, and certain non-ordinary course legal and regulatory matters. We also present Adjusted Operating Income on a constant currency basis. We calculate the impact of currency on Adjusted Operating Income by holding exchange rates constant at the previous year's exchange rate, with the exception of highly inflationary subsidiaries, for which we calculate the previous year's results using the current year's exchange rate.





The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Net Sales to Organic Net Sales

For the Year Ended

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Net Sales Currency Acquisitions and Divestitures 53rd Week Organic Net Sales December 30, 2023 North America $ 20,126 $ (65) $ - $ - $ 20,191 International Developed Markets 3,623 (15) 7 - 3,631 Emerging Markets 2,891 (88) 27 - 2,952 Kraft Heinz $ 26,640 $ (168) $ 34 $ - $ 26,774 December 31, 2022 North America $ 20,340 $ - $ - $ 357 $ 19,983 International Developed Markets 3,401 - 30 56 3,315 Emerging Markets 2,744 82 30 41 2,591 Kraft Heinz $ 26,485 $ 82 $ 60 $ 454 $ 25,889

Year-over-year growth rates North America (1.0) % (0.3) pp 0.0 pp (1.7) pp 1.0 % International Developed Markets 6.5 % (0.5) pp (0.7) pp (1.8) pp 9.5 % Emerging Markets 5.4 % (6.6) pp (0.2) pp (1.7) pp 13.9 % Kraft Heinz 0.6 % (0.9) pp (0.1) pp (1.8) pp 3.4 %

The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Net Sales to Organic Net Sales

For the Year Ended

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Net Sales Currency Acquisitions and Divestitures 53rd Week Organic Net Sales December 31, 2022 North America $ 20,340 $ (67) $ - $ 357 $ 20,050 International Developed Markets 3,401 (385) 75 56 3,655 Emerging Markets 2,744 (45) 204 41 2,544 Kraft Heinz $ 26,485 $ (497) $ 279 $ 454 $ 26,249 December 25, 2021 North America $ 20,351 $ - $ 1,990 $ - $ 18,361 International Developed Markets 3,405 - 55 - 3,350 Emerging Markets 2,286 26 54 - 2,206 Kraft Heinz $ 26,042 $ 26 $ 2,099 $ - $ 23,917

Year-over-year growth rates North America (0.1) % (0.4) pp (10.8) pp 1.9 pp 9.2 % International Developed Markets (0.1) % (11.3) pp 0.4 pp 1.7 pp 9.1 % Emerging Markets 20.0 % (3.4) pp 6.2 pp 1.8 pp 15.4 % Kraft Heinz 1.7 % (2.0) pp (8.0) pp 1.9 pp 9.8 %

The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Net Sales to Organic Net Sales

For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Net Sales Currency Acquisitions and Divestitures 53rd Week Organic Net Sales December 30, 2023 North America $ 5,167 $ (1) $ - $ - $ 5,168 International Developed Markets 948 36 - - 912 Emerging Markets 745 (23) - - 768 Kraft Heinz $ 6,860 $ 12 $ - $ - $ 6,848 December 31, 2022 North America $ 5,684 $ - $ - $ 357 $ 5,327 International Developed Markets 946 - 6 56 884 Emerging Markets 751 25 1 41 684 Kraft Heinz $ 7,381 $ 25 $ 7 $ 454 $ 6,895

Year-over-year growth rates North America (9.1) % 0.0 pp 0.0 pp (6.1) pp (3.0) % International Developed Markets 0.1 % 3.8 pp (0.6) pp (6.2) pp 3.1 % Emerging Markets (0.7) % (6.6) pp (0.1) pp (6.3) pp 12.3 % Kraft Heinz (7.1) % (0.2) pp (0.1) pp (6.1) pp (0.7) %

The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Net Sales to Organic Net Sales

For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Net Sales Currency Acquisitions and Divestitures Organic Net Sales September 30, 2023 North America $ 4,995 $ (14) $ - $ 5,009 International Developed Markets 883 31 - 852 Emerging Markets 692 (29) - 721 Kraft Heinz $ 6,570 $ (12) $ - $ 6,582 September 24, 2022 North America $ 5,016 $ - $ - $ 5,016 International Developed Markets 805 - 4 801 Emerging Markets 684 21 8 655 Kraft Heinz $ 6,505 $ 21 $ 12 $ 6,472

Year-over-year growth rates North America (0.4) % (0.3) pp 0.0 pp (0.1) % International Developed Markets 9.7 % 3.8 pp (0.6) pp 6.5 % Emerging Markets 1.0 % (7.6) pp (1.3) pp 9.9 % Kraft Heinz 1.0 % (0.5) pp (0.2) pp 1.7 %

The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Net Sales to Organic Net Sales

For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Net Sales Currency Acquisitions and Divestitures Organic Net Sales July 1, 2023 North America $ 5,079 $ (24) $ - $ 5,103 International Developed Markets 932 (16) - 948 Emerging Markets 710 (24) 8 726 Kraft Heinz $ 6,721 $ (64) $ 8 $ 6,777 June 25, 2022 North America $ 5,039 $ - $ - $ 5,039 International Developed Markets 831 - 6 825 Emerging Markets 684 20 10 654 Kraft Heinz $ 6,554 $ 20 $ 16 $ 6,518

Year-over-year growth rates North America 0.8 % (0.5) pp 0.0 pp 1.3 % International Developed Markets 12.2 % (1.9) pp (0.9) pp 15.0 % Emerging Markets 3.9 % (6.7) pp (0.4) pp 11.0 % Kraft Heinz 2.6 % (1.2) pp (0.2) pp 4.0 %

The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Net Sales to Organic Net Sales

For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Net Sales Currency Acquisitions and Divestitures Organic Net Sales April 1, 2023 North America $ 4,885 $ (26) $ - $ 4,911 International Developed Markets 860 (66) 7 919 Emerging Markets 744 (12) 19 737 Kraft Heinz $ 6,489 $ (104) $ 26 $ 6,567 March 26, 2022 North America $ 4,601 $ - $ - $ 4,601 International Developed Markets 819 - 14 805 Emerging Markets 625 16 11 598 Kraft Heinz $ 6,045 $ 16 $ 25 $ 6,004

Year-over-year growth rates North America 6.2 % (0.5) pp 0.0 pp 6.7 % International Developed Markets 5.0 % (8.0) pp (1.1) pp 14.1 % Emerging Markets 19.0 % (5.3) pp 0.8 pp 23.5 % Kraft Heinz 7.3 % (2.1) pp 0.0 pp 9.4 %

The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Operating Income/(Loss) to Adjusted Operating Income

For the Year Ended

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 25, 2021 Operating income/(loss) $ 4,572 $ 3,634 $ 3,460 Restructuring activities 60 74 84 Deal costs - 9 11 Unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges 1 63 17 Impairment losses 662 999 1,634 Certain non-ordinary course legal and regulatory matters 2 210 62 Adjusted Operating Income $ 5,297 $ 4,989 $ 5,268

The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Operating Income/(Loss) to Adjusted Operating Income

For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

December 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 July 1, 2023 April 1, 2023 Operating income/(loss) $ 1,300 $ 653 $ 1,376 $ 1,243 Restructuring activities 35 45 (10) (10) Unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges 54 (48) (16) 11 Impairment losses - 662 - - Certain non-ordinary course legal and regulatory matters - - 1 1 Adjusted Operating Income $ 1,389 $ 1,312 $ 1,351 $ 1,245

The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Operating Income/(Loss) to Adjusted Operating Income

For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2022 September 24, 2022 June 25, 2022 March 26, 2022 Operating income/(loss) $ 1,226 $ 751 $ 542 $ 1,115 Restructuring activities 36 8 11 19 Deal costs 1 - - 8 Unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges (2) 84 73 (92) Impairment losses - 314 630 55 Certain non-ordinary course legal and regulatory matters 210 - - - Adjusted Operating Income $ 1,471 $ 1,157 $ 1,256 $ 1,105

The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income to

Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income

For the Year Ended

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income Currency Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income December 30, 2023 North America $ 5,050 $ (14) $ 5,064 International Developed Markets 522 - 522 Emerging Markets 376 (25) 401 General corporate expenses (651) (3) (648) Kraft Heinz $ 5,297 $ (42) $ 5,339 December 31, 2022 North America $ 4,735 $ - $ 4,735 International Developed Markets 522 - 522 Emerging Markets 319 16 303 General corporate expenses (587) - (587) Kraft Heinz $ 4,989 $ 16 $ 4,973

Year-over-year growth rates North America 6.7 % (0.3) pp 7.0 % International Developed Markets - % (0.1) pp 0.1 % Emerging Markets 17.6 % (14.1) pp 31.7 % General corporate expenses 11.0 % 0.5 pp 10.5 % Kraft Heinz 6.2 % (1.2) pp 7.4 %

The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income to

Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income

For the Year Ended

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income Currency Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income December 31, 2022 North America $ 4,735 $ (14) $ 4,749 International Developed Markets 522 (78) 600 Emerging Markets 319 (5) 324 General corporate expenses (587) 20 (607) Kraft Heinz $ 4,989 $ (77) $ 5,066 December 25, 2021 North America $ 4,953 $ - $ 4,953 International Developed Markets 642 - 642 Emerging Markets 286 5 281 General corporate expenses (613) - (613) Kraft Heinz $ 5,268 $ 5 $ 5,263

Year-over-year growth rates North America (4.4) % (0.3) pp (4.1) % International Developed Markets (18.7) % (12.2) pp (6.5) % Emerging Markets 11.7 % (3.6) pp 15.3 % General corporate expenses (4.3) % (3.3) pp (1.0) % Kraft Heinz (5.3) % (1.6) pp (3.7) %





The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income to

Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income

For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income Currency Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income December 30, 2023 North America $ 1,349 $ - $ 1,349 International Developed Markets 146 9 137 Emerging Markets 90 (6) 96 General corporate expenses (196) (3) (193) Kraft Heinz $ 1,389 $ - $ 1,389 December 31, 2022 North America $ 1,409 $ - $ 1,409 International Developed Markets 154 - 154 Emerging Markets 96 5 91 General corporate expenses (188) - (188) Kraft Heinz $ 1,471 $ 5 $ 1,466

Year-over-year growth rates North America (4.2) % 0.0 pp (4.2) % International Developed Markets (4.9) % 5.9 pp (10.8) % Emerging Markets (7.6) % (12.0) pp 4.4 % General corporate expenses 4.4 % 1.5 pp 2.9 % Kraft Heinz (5.6) % (0.3) pp (5.3) %

The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income to

Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income

For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income Currency Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income September 30, 2023 North America $ 1,245 $ (4) $ 1,249 International Developed Markets 129 8 121 Emerging Markets 88 (10) 98 General corporate expenses (150) (3) (147) Kraft Heinz $ 1,312 $ (9) $ 1,321 September 24, 2022 North America $ 1,077 $ - $ 1,077 International Developed Markets 113 - 113 Emerging Markets 75 4 71 General corporate expenses (108) - (108) Kraft Heinz $ 1,157 $ 4 $ 1,153

Year-over-year growth rates North America 15.6 % (0.4) pp 16.0 % International Developed Markets 14.6 % 7.1 pp 7.5 % Emerging Markets 17.2 % (20.5) pp 37.7 % General corporate expenses 38.9 % 2.8 pp 36.1 % Kraft Heinz 13.5 % (1.1) pp 14.6 %

The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income to

Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income

For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income Currency Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income July 1, 2023 North America $ 1,247 $ (5) $ 1,252 International Developed Markets 140 (2) 142 Emerging Markets 97 (7) 104 General corporate expenses (133) (1) (132) Kraft Heinz $ 1,351 $ (15) $ 1,366 June 25, 2022 North America $ 1,207 $ - $ 1,207 International Developed Markets 127 - 127 Emerging Markets 75 5 70 General corporate expenses (153) - (153) Kraft Heinz $ 1,256 $ 5 $ 1,251

Year-over-year growth rates North America 3.4 % (0.4) pp 3.8 % International Developed Markets 9.8 % (2.2) pp 12.0 % Emerging Markets 30.7 % (16.4) pp 47.1 % General corporate expenses (13.2) % 0.0 pp (13.2) % Kraft Heinz 7.7 % (1.4) pp 9.1 %

The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income to

Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income

For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income Currency Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income April 1, 2023 North America $ 1,209 $ (5) $ 1,214 International Developed Markets 107 (15) 122 Emerging Markets 101 (2) 103 General corporate expenses (172) 4 (176) Kraft Heinz $ 1,245 $ (18) $ 1,263 March 26, 2022 North America $ 1,042 $ - $ 1,042 International Developed Markets 128 - 128 Emerging Markets 73 2 71 General corporate expenses (138) - (138) Kraft Heinz $ 1,105 $ 2 $ 1,103

Year-over-year growth rates North America 16.0 % (0.5) pp 16.5 % International Developed Markets (16.8) % (11.7) pp (5.1) % Emerging Markets 38.2 % (7.3) pp 45.5 % General corporate expenses 24.7 % (2.2) pp 26.9 % Kraft Heinz 12.6 % (1.9) pp 14.5 %

