Kraft Heinz: green hydrogen project in the UK
Kitt Green is one of Europe's largest food processing plants and one of Kraft Heinz's largest facilities worldwide, producing a quarter of a million tonnes of food a year and employing around 850 people.
The 20 MW Kitt Green hydrogen plant project, the first to be implemented by Kraft Heinz worldwide, will meet more than 50% of the plant's annual natural gas demand and reduce its carbon emissions by 16,000 tonnes per year.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction