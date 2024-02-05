Kraft Heinz: green hydrogen project in the UK

February 05, 2024 at 03:37 am EST Share

Kraft Heinz Company says it has signed an agreement with UK energy infrastructure developer Carlton Power to investigate the development of a renewable green hydrogen plant at its Kitt Green site in Wigan, near Manchester.



Kitt Green is one of Europe's largest food processing plants and one of Kraft Heinz's largest facilities worldwide, producing a quarter of a million tonnes of food a year and employing around 850 people.



The 20 MW Kitt Green hydrogen plant project, the first to be implemented by Kraft Heinz worldwide, will meet more than 50% of the plant's annual natural gas demand and reduce its carbon emissions by 16,000 tonnes per year.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.