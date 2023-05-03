Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kraft Heinz
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KHC   US5007541064

KRAFT HEINZ

(KHC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:33:07 2023-05-03 am EDT
40.25 USD   +2.03%
Kraft Heinz's Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; 2023 Adjusted EPS Outlook Raised; Quarterly Dividend Maintained
MT
07:18aKraft Heinz : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Earnings Flash (KHC) THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY Reports Q1 Revenue $6.49B, vs. Street Est of $6.39B
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kraft Heinz lifs profit outlook on price hikes, steady demand

05/03/2023 | 07:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Heinz Ketchup bottle sits between a box of Kraft macaroni and cheese and a bottle of Kraft Original Barbecue Sauce on a grocery store shelf in New York

(Reuters) - Kraft Heinz raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, as price hikes and resilient demand help the Jell-O maker cushion the blow from higher commodity costs.

Shares of the Philadelphia Cream Cheese maker were up 1.4% in premarket.

The packaged food maker, like other U.S. peers such as Kellogg, Coca-Cola Co and General Mills, has been increasing product prices steadily to protect profits from rising costs amid an inflation-induced slowdown in consumer spending.

But even as inflation squeezes household budgets, consumers have refrained from trading down to cheaper alternatives and are still willing to pay more for their favorite snack brands despite multiple rounds of price hikes, boosting business at Kraft Heinz.

The company said it expected adjusted earnings between $2.83 to $2.91 per share for 2023, compared with the prior forecast of $2.67 to $2.75 per share.

The Lunchables maker reiterates its target for 2023 organic net sales growth of 4% to 6%, compared to 2022.

(Reporting by Aatrayee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Milla Nissi)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEESE FUTURE (CSC) - CMG/C1 -0.05% 1.881 End-of-day quote.-8.24%
GENERAL MILLS, INC. -0.41% 89 Delayed Quote.6.14%
KRAFT HEINZ -0.78% 39.45 Delayed Quote.-3.10%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY -0.45% 64.01 Delayed Quote.1.08%
Analyst Recommendations on KRAFT HEINZ
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 26 976 M - -
Net income 2023 3 363 M - -
Net Debt 2023 18 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 4,10%
Capitalization 48 405 M 48 405 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
EV / Sales 2024 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart KRAFT HEINZ
Duration : Period :
Kraft Heinz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRAFT HEINZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 39,45 $
Average target price 44,53 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Patricio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andre Maciel Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Gregory Edward Abel Independent Director
John Charles Pope Lead Independent Director
Tim J. Kenesey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRAFT HEINZ-3.10%48 785
NESTLÉ S.A.6.93%340 892
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.16.43%105 162
THE HERSHEY COMPANY19.34%56 486
GENERAL MILLS, INC.6.14%52 492
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-16.21%42 373
