In its quarterly report, Kraft Heinz announced that it is lowering its targets for 2025, tightening down its adjusted EPS target range to between $2.50 and $2.57, compared to $2.51-$2.67 in previous estimates.
The food group now anticipates adjusted operating profit to decline by 10% to 12% (down from 5% to 10%) at constant exchange rates, and a 3% to 3.5% decline in organic revenue (down from 1.5% to 3.5%) for the current year.
In Q3, Kraft Heinz's adjusted EPS fell 18.7% to $0.61, mainly due to a 16.9% decline in adjusted operating profit to $1.11bn, notably weighed on by inflationary pressure on costs.
Revenue declined 2.3% to $6.24bn, including a 2.5% organic decline, with positive price effects of 1 percentage point largely offset by negative volume/mix effects of 3.5 point.
The Kraft Heinz Company specializes in producing and marketing foodstuffs. The products are sold in North America under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Capri Sun, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid and Jell-O brands, and internationally under the Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki and Plasmon brands. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- sauces and condiments (44%);
- frozen and chilled products (18%);
- beverages (9%): soft drinks and energy drinks, juices, etc.;
- meat and meat products (8%);
- cheese products (7%);
- snacks (5%);
- desserts (4%);
- coffee (3%);
- other (2%).
Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United States (69%), Canada (6.6%), the United Kingdom (4.8%) and other (19.6%).
