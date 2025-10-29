In its quarterly report, Kraft Heinz announced that it is lowering its targets for 2025, tightening down its adjusted EPS target range to between $2.50 and $2.57, compared to $2.51-$2.67 in previous estimates.



The food group now anticipates adjusted operating profit to decline by 10% to 12% (down from 5% to 10%) at constant exchange rates, and a 3% to 3.5% decline in organic revenue (down from 1.5% to 3.5%) for the current year.



In Q3, Kraft Heinz's adjusted EPS fell 18.7% to $0.61, mainly due to a 16.9% decline in adjusted operating profit to $1.11bn, notably weighed on by inflationary pressure on costs.



Revenue declined 2.3% to $6.24bn, including a 2.5% organic decline, with positive price effects of 1 percentage point largely offset by negative volume/mix effects of 3.5 point.





