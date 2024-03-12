The brand invites kids nationwide to unleash their creativity; announces search for first-ever Dunkables Head of Imagination

From drafting poetry to amazing imagery, artificial intelligence (A.I.) may be making waves in the creative space, but the Lunchables® brand is championing a force even more powerful: kid imagination (K.I.). Today, Lunchables, and its new Dunkables™ line of snacks, is on a mission to prove that nothing can out-imagine kids, not even artificial intelligence.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312044680/en/

Lunchables Dunkables inspire A.I. vs K.I. campaign showing artificial intelligence is no match for kid imagination through an artwork face-off. (Photo: Business Wire)

Lunchables Dunkables – a snack designed for kids to dip and top with their favorite ingredients – is more than just fuel for the body. Something extraordinary happens when kids enjoy a Dunkables snack: kids transform their snacks into entirely new universes of imagination – like “pretzel ninjas,” “mozzarella submarines” and a “marinara octopus.” While A.I. artwork claims today’s creative headlines, Lunchables knows that the power of kid imagination reigns supreme – and even proved it via an A.I. vs. K.I. face-off. When prompted to draw Dunkables-inspired artwork, kids’ creations featured characters and narratives in out-of-this world settings, while the A.I. platforms could not “imagine” beyond food.

Inspired by the limitless power of K.I., Lunchables continues its commitment to fostering imagination, from Lunchabuilds that spark mealtime creativity, to now its debut of the first-ever Dunkables Head of Imagination position. The brand is calling all kid artists aged 5-13 to submit a piece of art using the prompt: “imagine a mozzarella stick or pretzel twist as something fantastical.” The winner of this position will be selected based on relevance to the theme, creativity and originality and one lucky kid imaginator will win:

A four-day three-night trip and up to three guests to Chicago, IL for the opportunity to spend one day at the Lunchables’ Headquarters

Imagination sessions to create their very own social content for a future Dunkables social campaign

Free reign of the Lunchables HQ kitchen for taste test sessions of upcoming new products and to craft a custom Dunkables variety

A year’s worth of Dunkables! Including all the delicious and fulsome varieties designed to unleash imaginations: Mozza Sticks with Marinara & Breadcrumbs and Pretzel Twists with PB Spread & Choco Chips

$1,500 awarded as spending money

For official rules and to submit Dunkables-themed illustrations for the chance to become the first-ever Dunkables Head of Imagination, fans can visit PoweredbyKI.com

“Today’s kids are among the most creative generation of our time,1 and we are proud to get a front-row seat to their imaginations with our new Dunkables snacks,” said Alyssa Cicero, Senior Brand Manager, Lunchables. “Kids don’t just eat them – they dream up entire universes around them. At a time when artificial intelligence technology is rising in families’ lives, our commitment to fostering kid imagination and providing more than just fuel for their bodies is more important than ever.”

Fans can also experience the power of the A.I. vs. K.I. campaign for themselves at pop-up art exhibits located outside some of America’s biggest museums in Austin, Texas and Los Angeles. Each exhibit features the Dunkables-themed artwork generated from both forces, proving nothing out-imagines kids – not even A.I.

To learn more about A.I. vs. K.I. and the Dunkables Head of Imagination position follow @Lunchables on Instagram.

1Beano Studios Gen Alpha Survey, 2019

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2023 net sales of approximately $27 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312044680/en/