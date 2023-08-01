Lunchables teams up with Fresh Del Monte to deliver delicious, wholesome and convenient options for families

Today,Lunchables®, in partnership with Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., enters the produce aisle for the first time with its new fresh fruit offering featuring pineapple, clementines, grapes and apples. The new product line is set to deliver a delicious, wholesome and convenient solution to power kids forward throughout the day, while getting them accustomed to eating fruits by showing up prominently in a product they already know and enjoy. Lunchables with Fresh Fruit is the latest example of the brand’s desire to offer more better-for-you options.

After seeing a 500% increase in social media searches for “Lunchables with fruits and vegetables” in the past year,1 Lunchables with Fresh Fruit debuts just in time for the back-to-school season andfeatures the brand’s two best-selling Turkey and Ham Cracker Stackers varieties alongside Fresh Del Monte’s preferred fruit offerings. Lunchableswith Fresh Fruit provides a delicious and protein-packed option for lunch, snack-time and beyond.

“At Kraft Heinz, we are transforming through innovation by making bigger bets to fuel growth and create new products for our fans,” said Naor Danieli, Director of Marketing, Lunchables. “Lunchables with Fresh Fruit is a ripe example of how we are quickly moving to introduce new offerings rooted in real consumer needs. Teaming up with Fresh Del Monte helps accelerate the innovation our brand strives for, lending its expertise in fresh produce to expand the delicious, buildable and real food experience we provide for kids.”

The debut of Lunchables with Fresh Fruit is the latest example of the brand’s broader commitment to improving its nutrition profile to ensure consumers’ evolving needs are met. Earlier this year, Lunchables announced its entrance into schools with two products that meet National School Lunch Program guidelines. The brand also has a continued focus on reducing sodium, sugar and saturated fat within its products. Most recently, Lunchables reduced the salt and oil ingredients in its crackers.

“We see the partnership to introduce this evolution of Lunchables as a true game changer for children’s nutrition,” said Melissa Mackay, Vice President, Marketing of Fresh Del Monte. “By bringing together the freshness and quality that Fresh Del Monte fruits are known for with the convenience and fun of Lunchables, we have a real opportunity to change kids’ perspectives around fruits, ideally helping to make fruit consumption second nature to younger generations. It aligns closely with our mission to inspire healthy lifestyles and provide wholesome and convenient products to everyone.”

Fresh Del Monte is a global leader in the fresh produce space and has been nourishing families, with wholesome, nutritious and convenient products for more than 135 years.

Starting this month, Lunchables with Fresh Fruit can be found in the produce section of select grocery retailers in the South-Central region of the U.S. To learn more about the new offering and the Lunchablesbrand, follow along on Lunchables’ Instagram page @lunchables.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2022 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the Del Monte® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 135 years. The Company also markets its products under the Mann™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. In 2023, for the second consecutive year, Fresh Del Monte Produce was ranked as one of "America's Most Trusted Companies" by Newsweek based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. Fresh Del Monte Produce is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.

