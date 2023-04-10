Advanced search
Oscar Mayer Transforms the Iconic Wienermobile into a Wedding Chapel

04/10/2023 | 12:02am EDT
Fans can elope to Las Vegas’ Newest Chapel: The Wienermobile of Love, and be wed by the brand’s beloved Hotdoggers

Oscar Mayer, the brand known for uniting millions over a love of meat, today announced the opportunity for soon-to-be-newlyweds to exchange vows in hot-dog bliss. Designed to subvert the seriousness of stressful wedding planning and highlight the joy weddings should bring, fans across the country can sign up to wed at the first-ever “Wienermobile of Love,” a limited-time chapel conveniently located in the elopement mecca of the country: Las Vegas, baby!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230409005004/en/

Oscar Mayer introduces the first-ever Wienermobile of Love: the chance for soon-to-be newlyweds to subvert the seriousness of wedding planning and exchange vows in hot-dog bliss at the elopement mecca of the country, Las Vegas! (Photo: Business Wire)

Oscar Mayer introduces the first-ever Wienermobile of Love: the chance for soon-to-be newlyweds to subvert the seriousness of wedding planning and exchange vows in hot-dog bliss at the elopement mecca of the country, Las Vegas! (Photo: Business Wire)

Weddings are often described as the happiest day of couples’ lives, but getting to that point is not always a cakewalk. Between rising costs, large guest lists and oh-so-many opinions, 72% of couples report feeling stressed about planning the big day.1 Oscar Mayer is bringing some much-needed relief by providing couples the chance to trade in the hoopla of a traditional wedding in favor of something stress-free and fun: an elopement to the Wienermobile outside the iconic Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The weddings will take place on April 15 and 16, where lucky couples will be treated to a unique all-expenses-paid ceremony and wed by Oscar Mayer’s beloved Hotdoggers!

“From proposals and surprise meat-ups down the aisle to playing matchmaker to some of our own Hotdoggers, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has held a special place in fans’ hearts – so much so, we receive thousands of requests each and every year to be part of couples’ big days,” said Ed Roland, Sr. Manager Brand Communications for Oscar Mayer at The Kraft Heinz Company. “Now, as more people seek stress-free ceremonies with their partners, our Hotdoggers are thrilled to reignite the joy of this special day and give them a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a wedding through a pair of meat-colored glasses.”

Oscar Mayer has a legacy of sparking smiles and bringing levity to the everyday, particularly when things have gotten too serious. From the famed “Oh I Wish” jingle to the iconic bologna face mask, it’s been love at first bite for generations of Americans. The “Wienermobile of Love” is a natural extension of Oscar Mayer’s iconic brand platform, “Keep It Oscar,” focused on saving people from taking things too seriously, freeing people up to enjoy themselves with seriously delicious meats. From a live wiener whistle quartet to a wonderfully odd wiener cake, the 27-foot hot dog on wheels and its Hotdoggers will be dressed to impress, serving up a unique, joyful wedding experience only Oscar Mayer can.

Hot dog lovers across the nation can sign up on OscarMayer.com, available on a first come first serve basis. Bring your marriage license and appetite – Hotdoggers will “meat” you down the aisle.

1Zola Wedding Planning 2022 Survey

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2022 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
