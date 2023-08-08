Local partnership builds on Kraft Heinz’s long-standing commitment to the Pittsburgh community

Continuing its 150-plus-year legacy in Pittsburgh, The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (the “Company” or “Kraft Heinz”) is bringing “Heinz Field” back to the Pittsburgh area in a new way. After witnessing the undying love from Pittsburghers for the legendary football stadium, the Company will unveil a new Heinz Field at Aliquippa High School in Aliquippa, Penn. – and make a $1.3 million charitable donation to the Aliquippa School District. The donation will bring new resources to the community by helping to construct an academic and athletic center attached to the new Heinz Field, the district’s newly renovated football stadium also known as “The Pit.”

“Kraft Heinz is proud to call Pittsburgh home as our co-headquarters, and we’re excited to bring Heinz Field back to the community in a new and meaningful way,” said Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Executive Vice President and President, North America at Kraft Heinz. “We look forward to seeing Heinz Field live on as part of the Aliquippa community.”

The academic and athletic center will feature offices, lockers, weight rooms, training and therapy rooms, and a large collaborative creative space for hands-on learning. Community groups and local citizens will also have access to the flexible space and weight rooms for programs and classes.

“Our beloved stadium has recently undergone a complete transformation, and we’re thrilled to continue this momentum with a new academic and athletic center for our students and community members in partnership with Kraft Heinz,” said Dr. Phillip K. Woods, Aliquippa School District Superintendent. “We’re incredibly proud of our athletics program, which has the most Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League football titles in league history and three alumni in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Kraft Heinz’s donation will help us further our legacies together and will impact Aliquippa, a deserving community, for generations to come.”

Finding a way to bring Heinz Field back to the Pittsburgh community has been a dream at Kraft Heinz over the past year.

“We know how important the original Heinz Field was to the people of Pittsburgh,” said Peter Hall, President, U.S. Away From Home and Kraft Heinz Ingredients at Kraft Heinz. “By working with Aliquippa – a community that has truly inspired us – we’re making our dream of a Heinz Field reboot a reality. Driven by our Company purpose Let’s Make Life Delicious, we look forward to giving Aliquippa's hard-working students and community members new opportunities to learn, grow and thrive, while also continuing the legacy of Heinz Field.”

Aliquippa fans and community members will be able to experience the new Heinz Field at the start of the 2023-2024 football season. Construction of the new academic and athletic center is expected to be completed in 2025.

