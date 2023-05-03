Advanced search
    KHC   US5007541064

KRAFT HEINZ

(KHC)
  Report
05/03/2023
40.25 USD   +2.03%
07:19aKraft Heinz's Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; 2023 Adjusted EPS Outlook Raised; Quarterly Dividend Maintained
MT
07:18aKraft Heinz : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:17aEarnings Flash (KHC) THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY Reports Q1 Revenue $6.49B, vs. Street Est of $6.39B
MT
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share

05/03/2023 | 07:09am EDT
The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on June 30, 2023, to stockholders of record as of June 6, 2023.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2022 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 26 976 M - -
Net income 2023 3 363 M - -
Net Debt 2023 18 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 4,10%
Capitalization 48 405 M 48 405 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
EV / Sales 2024 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart KRAFT HEINZ
Kraft Heinz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KRAFT HEINZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 39,45 $
Average target price 44,53 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Patricio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andre Maciel Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Gregory Edward Abel Independent Director
John Charles Pope Lead Independent Director
Tim J. Kenesey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRAFT HEINZ-3.10%48 785
NESTLÉ S.A.6.93%340 892
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.16.43%105 162
THE HERSHEY COMPANY19.34%56 486
GENERAL MILLS, INC.6.14%52 492
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-16.21%42 373
