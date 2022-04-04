KRAFTON : Outcome of Annual Shareholders' Meeting

4. Details of other resolutions

□ Purpose of the 15th Annual

Shareholders' Meeting



※ Reported Matters:

① Audit Report

② Business Report

③ Report on the Operating

Status of Internal

Accounting Control System



○ Agenda Item No.1:

Approval of Consolidated

Financial Statements and

Non-Consolidated Financial

Statements for the 15th Fiscal

Year (January 1, 2021 -

December 31, 2021)



☞ Approved as Proposed



○ Agenda Item No.2:

Approval of Stock Option Grant



☞ Approved as Proposed



○ Agenda Item No.3:

Approval of Remuneration Limit

of Directors



☞ Approved as Proposed



○ Agenda Item No.4:

Partial Amendment of Executive

Severance Policy



☞ Approved as Proposed



○ Agenda Item No.5:

Disposition of Deficit and

Transfer of Capital Reserve

to Retained Earnings



☞ Approved as Proposed



○ Agenda Item No.6:

Partial Amendment of the

Articles of Incorporation



☞ Approved as Proposed