KRAFTON : Outcome of Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Market price-dividend ratio (%) (including interim dividend)
Common stock
-
Different classes of stocks
-
B. Stock dividend
Stock dividend rate (%)
Common stock
-
Different classes of stocks
-
Total stock dividends
Common stock
-
Different classes of stocks
-
3. Appointment of directors, etc. (as of appointment date)
A. Details of appointment
-
B. Number of outside directors after appointment
Total number of directors
5
Total number of outside directors
3
Outside director appointment ratio (%)
60.0
C. Number of auditors after Appointment
Standing auditor
-
Non-standing auditor
-
D. Members of Audit Committee after appointment
Members of Audit Committee who are outside directors
3
Members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors
0
4. Details of other resolutions
□ Purpose of the 15th Annual
Shareholders' Meeting
※ Reported Matters:
① Audit Report
② Business Report
③ Report on the Operating
Status of Internal
Accounting Control System
○ Agenda Item No.1:
Approval of Consolidated
Financial Statements and
Non-Consolidated Financial
Statements for the 15th Fiscal
Year (January 1, 2021 -
December 31, 2021)
☞ Approved as Proposed
○ Agenda Item No.2:
Approval of Stock Option Grant
☞ Approved as Proposed
○ Agenda Item No.3:
Approval of Remuneration Limit
of Directors
☞ Approved as Proposed
○ Agenda Item No.4:
Partial Amendment of Executive
Severance Policy
☞ Approved as Proposed
○ Agenda Item No.5:
Disposition of Deficit and
Transfer of Capital Reserve
to Retained Earnings
☞ Approved as Proposed
○ Agenda Item No.6:
Partial Amendment of the
Articles of Incorporation
☞ Approved as Proposed
5. Date of shareholders' meeting
2022-03-31
6. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- Earnings per share is basic earnings per share.
※ Related disclosure
2022-03-14 Reporting reasons for holding general shareholders' meeting on the most concentrated date
2022-02-10 Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
[Details of Changes in Business Objectives]
Category
Details
Reasons
1. Business objectives added
- Educational service and other services related to business including lifelong education and management of its facilities
- Blockchain related business and research and development
- Production, distribution of movies, videos, digital contents
- Production, distribution of music, musing sources
- Production, distribution of comics, web comics
- Management consulting and support business
For business diversification and engagement in new business areas