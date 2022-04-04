Log in
    A259960   KR7259960003

KRAFTON, INC.

(A259960)
  Report
KRAFTON : Outcome of Annual Shareholders' Meeting

04/04/2022 | 03:24am EDT
Outcome of Annual Shareholders' Meeting
1. Financial statements Approval
15th
(in Mil. KRW)
A. Consolidated financial statements - Total assets 5,635,101 - Sales 1,886,316
- Total liabilities 1,026,856 - Operating income 639,639
- Capital stock 4,897 - Net income 519,878
- Total shareholders' equity 4,608,244 *Earnings per share (KRW) 12,022
B. Non-consolidated financial statements - Total assets 5,481,054 - Sales 1,828,374
- Total liabilities 888,975 - Operating income 696,375
- Capital stock 4,897 - Net income 542,202
- Total shareholders' equity 4,592,079 *Earnings per share (KRW) 12,538
*Auditor's opinion Consolidated financial statements Unqualified opinion
Non-consolidated financial statements Unqualified opinion
2. Dividend -
A. Cash dividend and dividend in kind Class of dividend -
- Details of assets -
Dividend per share (KRW) Common stock Year-end dividend -
Interim & quarterly dividend -
Different Classes of stocks Year-end dividend -
Interim & quarterly dividend -
Total dividends (KRW) -
Market price-dividend ratio (%) (including interim dividend) Common stock -
Different classes of stocks -
B. Stock dividend Stock dividend rate (%) Common stock -
Different classes of stocks -
Total stock dividends Common stock -
Different classes of stocks -
3. Appointment of directors, etc. (as of appointment date)
A. Details of appointment -
B. Number of outside directors after appointment Total number of directors 5
Total number of outside directors 3
Outside director appointment ratio (%) 60.0
C. Number of auditors after Appointment Standing auditor -
Non-standing auditor -
D. Members of Audit Committee after appointment Members of Audit Committee who are outside directors 3
Members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors 0
4. Details of other resolutions □ Purpose of the 15th Annual
Shareholders' Meeting

※ Reported Matters:
① Audit Report
② Business Report
③ Report on the Operating
Status of Internal
Accounting Control System

○ Agenda Item No.1:
Approval of Consolidated
Financial Statements and
Non-Consolidated Financial
Statements for the 15th Fiscal
Year (January 1, 2021 -
December 31, 2021)

☞ Approved as Proposed

○ Agenda Item No.2:
Approval of Stock Option Grant

☞ Approved as Proposed

○ Agenda Item No.3:
Approval of Remuneration Limit
of Directors

☞ Approved as Proposed

○ Agenda Item No.4:
Partial Amendment of Executive
Severance Policy

☞ Approved as Proposed

○ Agenda Item No.5:
Disposition of Deficit and
Transfer of Capital Reserve
to Retained Earnings

☞ Approved as Proposed

○ Agenda Item No.6:
Partial Amendment of the
Articles of Incorporation

☞ Approved as Proposed
5. Date of shareholders' meeting 2022-03-31
6. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- Earnings per share is basic earnings per share.
※ Related disclosure 2022-03-14 Reporting reasons for holding general shareholders' meeting on the most concentrated date
2022-02-10 Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
[Details of Changes in Business Objectives]
Category Details Reasons
1. Business objectives added - Educational service and other services related to business including lifelong education and management of its facilities
- Blockchain related business and research and development
- Production, distribution of movies, videos, digital contents
- Production, distribution of music, musing sources
- Production, distribution of comics, web comics
- Management consulting and support business 		For business diversification and engagement in new business areas
2. Business objectives deleted - -
3. Business objectives changed Before After
- - -

Disclaimer

Krafton Inc. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 07:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
