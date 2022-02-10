Log in
    A259960   KR7259960003

KRAFTON, INC.

(A259960)
Krafton Shares Sink After Weak Quarterly Earnings

02/10/2022 | 11:56pm EST
By Kwanwoo Jun

Tencent Holdings-backed videogame maker Krafton Inc.'s shares sank Friday after posting weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings a day earlier.

Shares in the South Korean developer of the survival shooter game "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," also known as PUBG, plunged 13% to 259,500 won ($216.29) each in early trade, underperforming the benchmark Kospi that edged 0.3% lower. That marked its lowest stock-price level since the company listed on Aug. 10, 2021.

The selloff of Krafton shares followed the company's disappointing earnings released after Thursday's market close that operating profit and net profit slumped 53% and 85%, respectively, on year for the October-December period.

The company attributed the below-consensus quarterly results to the weaker-than-expected performance of "PUBG: New State," a new game launched in November.

Higher marketing and labor costs also weighed on the quarterly earnings, the company said.

Seoul-based NH Investment & Securities cut the stock's target by 21% to KRW450,000 after the weak quarterly earnings, though it keeps a buy rating, citing the company's plan to update the game in April and release new games to boost gamer traffic and revenue growth.

Some analysts say Krafton depends too heavily on PUBG to generate its revenue and earnings growth.

Image Frame Investment HK Ltd. is Krafton's second-largest shareholder, with a 13.57% stake. Image Frame Investment HK is owned by Tencent Holdings Ltd.


Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-22 2355ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.28% 2774.47 Real-time Quote.-6.79%
KRAFTON, INC. 0.00% 297000 End-of-day quote.-35.43%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.57% 476.6 Delayed Quote.5.69%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 015 B 1,69 B 1,69 B
Net income 2021 660 B 0,55 B 0,55 B
Net cash 2021 2 912 B 2,44 B 2,44 B
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 901 B 11 638 M 11 638 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,45x
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 487
Free-Float -
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 297 000,00 KRW
Average target price 511 263,16 KRW
Spread / Average Target 72,1%
Managers and Directors
Chang-Han Kim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dong-Geun Bae Executive Board Member & Head-Finance
Byung-Gyu Chang Chairman
Eun-Jeong Yeo Independent Director
Soo-Kyung Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRAFTON, INC.-35.43%11 633
NETEASE, INC.5.97%70 160
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.22.50%63 493
NEXON CO., LTD.9.94%18 829
ZYNGA INC.43.28%10 367
NCSOFT CORPORATION-14.46%9 277