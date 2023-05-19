Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. KRAFTON, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A259960   KR7259960003

KRAFTON, INC.

(A259960)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-17
199600.00 KRW   -0.20%
02:06aKrafton says India revoked ban on its battle-royale game
RE
01:25aKrafton gets approval to resume battle-royale game in India
RE
05/10Krafton's Net Income Jumps 9% in Q1
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Krafton says India revoked ban on its battle-royale game

05/19/2023 | 02:06am EDT
May 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's Krafton Inc , a company backed by China's Tencent on Friday said it received approval from Indian authorities to resume its popular battle-royale format game in the country after being banned for nearly a year.

The government had in July blocked Krafton's title Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), citing concerns about its data-sharing and mining in China.

BGMI had more than 100 million users in India at the time of removal. Following a government directive, the app was removed from Alphabet Inc's Google Play Store and Apple Inc's App Store.

A Facebook page for the title says the game will be available for download soon.

New Delhi had, back in 2020, banned another Krafton title, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) following which the company launched BGMI.

India had ramped up scrutiny of Chinese businesses since a 2020 border clash between the neighbours that led to a ban of more than 300 Chinese apps, including TikTok. The government also intensified the scrutiny of investments by Chinese firms.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on KRAFTON, INC.
More recommendations
