Krakatoa Resources : Auger Soil Survey Completed at Rand & NSW Projects Update

survey (Figure 2). North-south oriented infill lines were spaced at 100 metres with 50 metre sample centres. Extension lines were either at a 100 or 200 metre spacing, with 50 metre samples centres. Raw (unsieved), bulk 300-500 gram samples were taken nominally within the B horizon from in situ soils. The sample batch has been freighted to Labwest in Perth where they will undergo ultrafine analysis ("UFF-PE") for Au and a full multi-element suite. Assay results are expected in February-March 2022.

Other Work

Clay hosted REE Metallurgical Testing

In December 2021, selected air-core percussion chip samples from 4 of the 2021 Bullseye Magnetic Targets drilling holes were freighted to ALS Global's Hydrometallurgical Centre of Excellence in Perth to undergo initial metallurgical testing. These samples are undergoing a series of leach testing using ammonium sulphate and weak acids to determine the levels and which REE's within the clay hosted basket display ionic characteristics under these conditions. (Refer to ASX announcement 8 December 2021 for further information).

Expert Geological Project Review

An independent expert geologist from CTEX Consulting was engaged to review the project in late 2022. A detailed data review and analysis was completed following a site visit in December 2021. The review addressed the IRG (gold), tin-tungsten and REE potential of the project. KTA is evaluating the report's findings and recommendations and is incorporating these in the 2022 field surveys.

ELA6464

Given the NSW REE discovery, the Company successfully lodged an application for 2,008 km2 land package surrounding the current Rand Els (Figure 3). The new ground will be explored for clay hosted ionic REE mineralisation within the regolith profile developed over numerous intrusives, like that known over the mineralised area of Rand. The application is expected to be granted by mid-2022.

BELGRAVIA PROJECT (EL8153)

Sugarloaf Diamond Drilling Assays

Assay results were received for the diamond drillholes drilled at Sugarloaf from late September to early November 2021. Two core holes (SDD001 and SDD002) totalling 1039.3 metres tested a coincident annular soil geochemical anomaly and magnetic feature (ASX release 18 November 2021 Figure 4 and Table 1). The holes intersected predominantly massive volcaniclastic sandstones, conglomerates and fine breccias and basalts with minor jaspers and laminated and pyritic siltstones and mudstones.

A total of 236 core samples were submitted to ALS Global for Au and multi-element analysis. Assay results were subdued with no significant intersections returned. Maximum individual grades were 0.022 g/t Au (over 1.0m in SDD002 from 102 metres) and 720 ppm Cu over 1 metre (from 48 metres in SDD001).

The Company is still waiting for the report from 23 petrography samples and completion of the interpretation of hyperspectral and whole rock analysis results. On completion of the outstanding work full interpretation of the system and further targeting will be undertaken.