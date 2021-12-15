Krakatoa Resources : Drilling and VTEM Completed at Mt Clere

For personal use only

16th December 2021

Drilling and VTEM Completed at Mt Clere

The maiden 3,383m (95 hole) reconnaissance air core (AC) drilling program has been completed, of which:

39 holes for 1,047m were drilled around the Tower area, testing the regolith profile for clay hosted REE mineralisation

7 holes for 242m were drilled to test deeply-weathered regolith profiles across the erosional plain, testing for possible clay hosted REE, and

49 holes for 2,094m were drilled across the alluvial plain, testing for the possibility of heavy mineral sands (HMS) including monazite and zircon, and the potential for any secondary ionic weathered clay hosted REE

Stage 1 heliborne VTEM max 1,936 line km survey has been completed

AC Drilling and VTEM results due in Q1, 2022 - ground exploration over generated targets will be a key focus for the Company in 2022

Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX: KTA) ("Krakatoa" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on the exploration activities at the Mt Clere project, WA.

The Company has recently completed an air core (AC) drilling program to test the potential for Ionic Absorption Clay-hosted Rare Earth Element (IAC REE) and heavy mineral sands (HMS) (Figure 1).

The Company has also completed a 1,936 line kilometre heliborne VTEM survey to examine geophysical signatures characteristic of Ni-Cu-PGEs.

Both programs were initially announced on 22nd November and 24th November 2021.

Krakatoa's CEO Mark Major commented:

"This is an exciting time for Krakatoa and its shareholders.

We have completed our first pass VTEM geophysical survey which provides a direct detection method to identify nickel, copper and PGE-bearing sulphides; as well as reconnaissance drill testing over several regolith profiles to test for clay hosted REE's and heavy mineral sands within depositional alluvial terraces.

This project has many opportunities for the Company and our shareholders."