Kraken Reports Strong Q3 2022 Financial Results

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada’s Ocean Company, announced it has filed its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Additional information concerning the Company, including its consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, can be found at www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise stated, all dollar amounts are Canadian dollar denominated.



Financial Highlights

Revenue for Q3, 2022 was $12.3 million compared to $5.1 million in the prior year and driven by the continued delivery to the Royal Danish Navy on multiple minehunting systems, the addition of PanGeo services, and the delivery of our SeaPower™ battery products. Year-to-date revenue is $32.1 million compared to $10.6 million in the first nine months of 2021.

Gross margin in the quarter was 36.0% compared to 38.5% in the prior year. Year to date gross margins are 39.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA ( 1) for the quarter was $1.8 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss (1) of $1.3 million in the comparable quarter. Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA is $4.4 million.

for the quarter was $1.8 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.3 million in the comparable quarter. Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA is $4.4 million. Net loss in the quarter totaled $0.5 million compared to a net loss of $2.6 million in the comparable quarter due to the increased gross margin on a year-over-year basis.

Cash at the end of the quarter totaled $4.7 million compared to $1.7 million at the end of Q3 2021.

At November 30, 2022, Kraken had $16.8 million in previously awarded non-repayable funding to draw upon from government agencies and project partners for research and development, of which cash amounting to $7.4 million has been received for contracts to be completed in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP ratio, in each case with no standard meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to the “Non-GAAP Measures” section of this press release.





CEO Comments

“We continue to report strong financial results during 2022 driven by our core products and service offerings. We are seeing market momentum driven by the geopolitical landscape and upgrade cycles in defense as well as strong growth in offshore renewable and offshore oil and gas. Combined with yesterday’s announcement of an initial $14 million subsea battery order from a confidential customer, we feel we are well positioned for continued strong growth in 2023 onwards,” said CEO Karl Kenny.

Reiterating 2022 Financial Guidance

Financial guidance for 2022 remains unchanged from previously issued guidance. In 2022, we expect revenue to be in the $36 - $42 million range, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the $5 – $7 million range. Operational results in 2022 will be driven by the continued delivery of systems to the Royal Danish Navy, a full year impact from the acquisition of PanGeo and continued deliveries of our AquaPix® synthetic aperture sonar and SeaPower™ battery products. During the next twelve months, Kraken is also expected to receive progress/advance payments on three large contracts amounting to $19.5 million.

PanGeo Earnout Update

During Q3, the Company passed the 12-month anniversary of the PanGeo Subsea (“PanGeo”) acquisition. Under the terms of the original share purchase agreement dated July 20, 2021 (the “PanGeo Agreement”), PanGeo’s financial performance in the first 12 months has resulted in the PanGeo selling shareholders achieving their maximum earnout consideration of $4.5 million. Kraken has the right to pay up to 50% of this earnout consideration in Kraken common shares at a price per common share determined in accordance with the terms of the PanGeo Agreement. This share issuance is subject to TSX approval. Should Kraken choose to issue earnout consideration shares, these shares would be subject to a 4-month hold period.

Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios not recognized under IFRS are provided where management believes they assist the reader in understanding Kraken’s results. The Company utilizes the following terms for measurement within the MD&A that do not have a standardized meaning or definition as prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Adjusted EBITDA is useful to securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating operating performance by presenting the results of the Company on a basis which excludes the impact of certain non-operational items which enables the primary readers of the MD&A to evaluate the results of the Company such that it was operating without certain non-cash and non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense and non-recurring impact transactions, if any.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined at Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue. Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities.

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net income (loss) $(928) $(2,572) $(2,973) $(4,085) Income tax 201 (135) 94 (273) Financing costs 847 457 2,445 1,013 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets - - 207 - Foreign exchange (loss) gain (100) (204) (110) (202) Share-based compensation 137 189 619 420 Depreciation and Amortization 1,146 998 3,433 1,800 EBITDA – excluding restructuring and acquisition costs 1,303 (1,267) 3,715 (1,327) Restructuring and acquisition costs 442 - 646 - Adjusted EBITDA $1,745 $(1,267) $4,361 $(1,327) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14% N/A 14% N/A

