Kraken Robotics : Digital asset exchange Kraken to pay $1.25 mln penalty to settle U.S. CFTC charges

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Kraken, one of the largest
digital asset exchanges in the United States, will pay a $1.25
million civil fine to settle U.S. charges it illegally offered
certain transactions in digital assets, including Bitcoin.
From June 2020 to July 2021, Payward Ventures Inc, doing
business as Kraken, offered margined retail commodity
transactions in digital assets to U.S. customers who were not
eligible, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)
said in a statement. The firm also acted as a futures commission
merchant without registering as one with the agency.
Kraken, which did not admit or deny the CFTC's findings,
cooperated with the investigation and was "proactive" in seeking
compliance guidance, the CFTC said. The firm agreed to cease and
desist from further violations.
"We are committed to working with regulators to try to
ensure the rules governing digital assets create a level playing
field globally," a Kraken spokesperson said in a statement.
In a concurring statement about the settlement, CFTC
Commissioner Dawn Stump said existing agency guidance does not
go far enough to establish clear rules for cryptocurrency firms
seeking to offer retail commodity transactions involving certain
digital assets.
