Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Kraken Robotics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNG   CA50077N1024

KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

(PNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kraken Robotics : Digital asset exchange Kraken to pay $1.25 mln penalty to settle U.S. CFTC charges

09/28/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Kraken, one of the largest digital asset exchanges in the United States, will pay a $1.25 million civil fine to settle U.S. charges it illegally offered certain transactions in digital assets, including Bitcoin.

From June 2020 to July 2021, Payward Ventures Inc, doing business as Kraken, offered margined retail commodity transactions in digital assets to U.S. customers who were not eligible, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said in a statement. The firm also acted as a futures commission merchant without registering as one with the agency.

Kraken, which did not admit or deny the CFTC's findings, cooperated with the investigation and was "proactive" in seeking compliance guidance, the CFTC said. The firm agreed to cease and desist from further violations.

"We are committed to working with regulators to try to ensure the rules governing digital assets create a level playing field globally," a Kraken spokesperson said in a statement.

In a concurring statement about the settlement, CFTC Commissioner Dawn Stump said existing agency guidance does not go far enough to establish clear rules for cryptocurrency firms seeking to offer retail commodity transactions involving certain digital assets. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
All news about KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.
05:33pKRAKEN ROBOTICS : Digital asset exchange Kraken to pay $1.25 mln penalty to settle U.S. CF..
RE
09/09KRAKEN ROBOTICS : Bags Sonar System Order from Fortune 500 Company
MT
09/09KRAKEN ROBOTICS : Receives $0.8 Million Sensor Order from New Fortune 500 Customer
AQ
09/09Kraken Receives $0.8 Million Sensor Order from New Fortune 500 Customer
CI
08/26KRAKEN ROBOTICS : Reports Q2 2021 Results
AQ
08/26Kraken Robotics Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
08/12KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC : . - Ocean Super Cluster to Provide $2 Million for GeoScan Wide Area ..
AQ
08/11KRAKEN ROBOTICS : Ocean SuperCluster to Provide $2 Million for GeoScan Wide Area Acoustic ..
MT
08/11KRAKEN ROBOTICS : Ocean SuperCluster to Provide $2 Million for GeoScan Wide Area Acoustic ..
AQ
08/03KRAKEN ROBOTICS : Completes Acquisition of PanGeo
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 28,5 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
Net income 2021 0,47 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
Net cash 2021 9,90 M 7,81 M 7,81 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 85,5 M 67,4 M 67,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 161
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Kraken Robotics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,43 CAD
Average target price 0,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target 124%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Kenny President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
D. Joseph MacKay Chief Financial Officer
David Shea Senior Vice President-Engineering
Jeremy Dillon Chief Scientist
Reid Gregory Michael Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.-26.32%68
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION21.89%130 939
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.46%97 851
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION16.73%57 193
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION32.89%55 186
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.18.07%44 847