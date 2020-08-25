Kraken Robotics : Financial Statements Q2/2020
Kraken Robotics Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Q2 Fiscal 2020
June 30, 2020
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,371,879
$
2,097,199
Trade and other receivables (note 3)
3,478,395
5,083,740
Investment tax credits recoverable (note 4)
650,138
-
Inventory (note 5)
6,002,259
5,886,256
Prepayments (note 6)
663,563
431,462
14,166,234
13,498,657
Property and equipment (note 7)
3,615,903
3,161,924
Intangible assets
989,997
1,082,945
Goodwill
364,547
347,350
TOTAL ASSETS
$
19,136,681
$
18,090,876
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
3,720,987
Trade and other payables
$
3,620,443
Contract liability
1,356,576
2,445,223
Current tax payable
5,031
4,882
Current portion of lease liabilities
237,652
191,630
5,320,246
6,262,178
Long-term obligations (note 10)
475,806
392,374
Lease liabilities
1,462,731
1,347,006
Deferred Taxes
448,258
426,000
Shareholders' equity:
Share capital (note 11)
23,293,623
22,594,846
Contributed surplus
2,448,540
2,220,924
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(122,315)
(363,031)
Deficit
(14,190,208)
(14,789,421)
11,429,640
9,663,318
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
19,136,681
$ 18,090,876
Commitments (note 15)
Subsequent events (note 16)
On Behalf of the Board:
"Karl Kenny"
Director
"Shaun McEwan"
Director
The accompanying notes form part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.
1
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Net Income (Loss) (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Product Revenue
$ 2,198,615
$ 1,085,453
$ 7,172,028
$ 2,197,521
Service Revenue
83,314
252,042
1,500,576
509,359
2,281,929
1,337,495
8,672,604
2,706,880
Cost of sales (note 5)
1,139,299
708,837
4,612,001
1,489,465
1,142,630
628,658
4,060,603
1,217,415
Administrative expenses
1,297,985
1,213,241
2,818,744
2,183,188
Research and development costs
139,844
789,198
244,005
999,421
Depreciation and Amortization
251,228
483,825
509,047
966,810
Share-based compensation (note 11(d))
220,420
8,200
455,778
83,000
Investment tax credits recoverable
(650,138)
-
(650,138)
(338,219)
1,259,339
2,494,464
3,377,436
3,894,200
(Loss) income from operating activities
(116,709)
(1,865,806)
683,167
(2,676,785)
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss
(44,165)
77,639
(16,152)
81,767
Financing costs
56,180
45,469
100,106
92,812
Net (loss) income before taxes
$ (128,724)
$ (1,988,914)
$ 599,213
$ (2,851,364)
Deferred income tax recovery
-
-
-
-
Net (loss) income
$ (128,724)
$ (1,988,914)
$ 599,213
$ (2,851,364)
Net (loss) income attributed to:
Shareholders of Kraken Robotics Inc.
(128,724)
(1,751,755)
$ 599,213
$ (2,526,987)
Non-controlling interests
-
(237,159)
-
(324,377)
$ (128,724)
$ (1,988,914)
$599,213
$(2,851,364)
Basic and diluted (loss) income per share
$0.00
$(0.01)
$ 0.00
$ (0.02)
Basic and diluted weighted average number of
148,014,549
145,921,411
147,680,162
146,002,595
shares outstanding
The accompanying notes form part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.
2
