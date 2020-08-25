Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Kraken Robotics Inc.    PNG   CA50077N1024

KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

(PNG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 08/25 02:59:14 pm
0.58 CAD   +3.57%
02:15pKRAKEN ROBOTICS : Management Discussion and Analysis Q2/2020
PU
02:15pKRAKEN ROBOTICS : Financial Statements Q2/2020
PU
06:01aKRAKEN ROBOTICS : Reports Q2 2020
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kraken Robotics : Financial Statements Q2/2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

Kraken Robotics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Q2 Fiscal 2020

June 30, 2020

CONTENTS

Page

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

1

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Net Income (Loss)

2

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

3

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

4

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

5

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

6 - 16

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,371,879

$

2,097,199

Trade and other receivables (note 3)

3,478,395

5,083,740

Investment tax credits recoverable (note 4)

650,138

-

Inventory (note 5)

6,002,259

5,886,256

Prepayments (note 6)

663,563

431,462

14,166,234

13,498,657

Property and equipment (note 7)

3,615,903

3,161,924

Intangible assets

989,997

1,082,945

Goodwill

364,547

347,350

TOTAL ASSETS

$

19,136,681

$

18,090,876

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities:

3,720,987

Trade and other payables

$

3,620,443

Contract liability

1,356,576

2,445,223

Current tax payable

5,031

4,882

Current portion of lease liabilities

237,652

191,630

5,320,246

6,262,178

Long-term obligations (note 10)

475,806

392,374

Lease liabilities

1,462,731

1,347,006

Deferred Taxes

448,258

426,000

Shareholders' equity:

Share capital (note 11)

23,293,623

22,594,846

Contributed surplus

2,448,540

2,220,924

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(122,315)

(363,031)

Deficit

(14,190,208)

(14,789,421)

11,429,640

9,663,318

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

19,136,681

$ 18,090,876

Commitments (note 15)

Subsequent events (note 16)

On Behalf of the Board:

"Karl Kenny"

Director

"Shaun McEwan"

Director

The accompanying notes form part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.

1

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Net Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Product Revenue

$ 2,198,615

$ 1,085,453

$ 7,172,028

$ 2,197,521

Service Revenue

83,314

252,042

1,500,576

509,359

2,281,929

1,337,495

8,672,604

2,706,880

Cost of sales (note 5)

1,139,299

708,837

4,612,001

1,489,465

1,142,630

628,658

4,060,603

1,217,415

Administrative expenses

1,297,985

1,213,241

2,818,744

2,183,188

Research and development costs

139,844

789,198

244,005

999,421

Depreciation and Amortization

251,228

483,825

509,047

966,810

Share-based compensation (note 11(d))

220,420

8,200

455,778

83,000

Investment tax credits recoverable

(650,138)

-

(650,138)

(338,219)

1,259,339

2,494,464

3,377,436

3,894,200

(Loss) income from operating activities

(116,709)

(1,865,806)

683,167

(2,676,785)

Foreign exchange (gain)/loss

(44,165)

77,639

(16,152)

81,767

Financing costs

56,180

45,469

100,106

92,812

Net (loss) income before taxes

$ (128,724)

$ (1,988,914)

$ 599,213

$ (2,851,364)

Deferred income tax recovery

-

-

-

-

Net (loss) income

$ (128,724)

$ (1,988,914)

$ 599,213

$ (2,851,364)

Net (loss) income attributed to:

Shareholders of Kraken Robotics Inc.

(128,724)

(1,751,755)

$ 599,213

$ (2,526,987)

Non-controlling interests

-

(237,159)

-

(324,377)

$ (128,724)

$ (1,988,914)

$599,213

$(2,851,364)

Basic and diluted (loss) income per share

$0.00

$(0.01)

$ 0.00

$ (0.02)

Basic and diluted weighted average number of

148,014,549

145,921,411

147,680,162

146,002,595

shares outstanding

The accompanying notes form part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kraken Robotics Inc. published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 18:14:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.
02:15pKRAKEN ROBOTICS : Management Discussion and Analysis Q2/2020
PU
02:15pKRAKEN ROBOTICS : Financial Statements Q2/2020
PU
06:01aKRAKEN ROBOTICS : Reports Q2 2020
AQ
08/12KRAKEN ROBOTICS : Offshore Energy Industry Executive Joins Kraken as Strategic A..
AQ
08/04KRAKEN ROBOTICS : Announces Addition of Cathy Bennett to Board of Directors
AQ
07/13KRAKEN ROBOTICS : Announces Ultra High Definition Gap Filler
AQ
07/08KRAKEN ROBOTICS : Announces Emera Joins OceanVision Project
AQ
07/08KRAKEN ROBOTICS : Announces $1 Million of Defense Contracts
AQ
07/07KRAKEN ROBOTICS : Announces Emera Joins OceanVision™ Project
AQ
07/06KRAKEN ROBOTICS : REISSUE - Kraken Provides Positive Update on $40 Million Royal..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 25,0 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net income 2020 1,51 M 1,14 M 1,14 M
Net cash 2020 10,9 M 8,26 M 8,26 M
P/E ratio 2020 56,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 83,7 M 63,4 M 63,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,91x
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Kraken Robotics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,12 CAD
Last Close Price 0,56 CAD
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 99,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Kenny President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Reid Gregory Michael Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
D. Joseph MacKay Chief Financial Officer
David Shea Senior Vice President-Engineering
Jeremy Dillon Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.-6.67%63
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.05%110 430
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-29.94%93 338
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-1.78%57 420
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-13.07%43 886
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.75%39 462
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group