Kraken Robotics : Financial Statements Q3/2020
Kraken Robotics Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Q3 Fiscal 2020
September 30, 2020
CONTENTS
Page
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
1
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Net Income (Loss)
2
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
3
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
4
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
5
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
6 - 17
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,853,555
$
2,097,199
Trade and other receivables (note 3)
2,372,933
5,083,740
Inventory (note 4)
6,712,709
5,886,256
Prepayments (note 5)
488,585
431,462
11,427,782
13,498,657
Property and equipment (note 6)
3,787,338
3,161,924
Intangible assets
935,037
1,082,945
Goodwill
372,312
347,350
TOTAL ASSETS
$
16,522,469
$
18,090,876
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Bank indebtedness (note 10)
302,416
-
Trade and other payable
3,595,010
3,620,443
Contract liability (note 7)
486,810
2,445,223
Current tax payable
5,138
4,882
Current portion of long term obligations
21,907
-
Current portion of lease liabilities (note 8)
233,409
191,630
4,644,690
6,262,178
Long-term obligations (note 11)
572,910
392,374
Lease liabilities (note 8)
1,465,069
1,347,006
Deferred taxes
391,201
426,000
Shareholders' equity:
Share capital (note 12)
23,658,117
22,594,846
Contributed surplus
2,696,232
2,220,924
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(112,046)
(363,031)
Deficit
(16,793,704)
(14,789,421)
9,448,599
9,663,318
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
16,522,469
$ 18,090,876
Commitments (note 16)
Subsequent events (note 17)
On Behalf of the Board:
"Karl Kenny"
Director
"Shaun McEwan"
Director
The accompanying notes form part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.
1
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Net Income (Loss) (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Product Revenue
$ 1,501,400
$7,745,897
$ 8,673,428
$ 9,943,418
Service Revenue
44,063
76,555
1,544,639
585,914
1,545,463
7,822,452
10,218,067
10,529,332
Cost of sales (note 4)
741,777
4,707,193
5,353,778
6,196,658
803,686
3,115,259
4,864,289
4,332,674
Administrative expenses
2,006,167
1,464,357
4,824,911
3,647,545
Research and development costs
527,781
662,526
771,786
1,661,947
Depreciation and Amortization
262,202
458,144
771,249
1,424,954
Share-based compensation (note 12(d))
412,319
999,469
868,097
1,082,469
Investment tax credits recoverable
-
-
(650,138)
(338,219)
3,208,469
3,584,496
6,585,905
7,478,696
Loss from operating activities
(2,404,783)
(469,237)
(1,721,616)
(3,146,022)
Foreign exchange (gain)loss
139,771
(34,634)
123,619
47,133
Financing costs
106,187
46,868
206,293
139,680
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
19,360
(576,713)
19,360
(576,713)
Net income (loss) before taxes
$ (2,670,101)
$ 95,242
$ (2,070,888)
$ (2,756,122)
Income tax - Deferred
66,605
-
66,605
-
Net income (loss)
$ (2,603,496)
$ 95,242
$ (2,004,283)
$ (2,756,122)
Net income (loss) attributed to:
Shareholders of Kraken Robotics Inc.
(2,603,496)
(223,739)
$ (2,004,283)
$ (2,750,726)
Non-controlling interests
-
318,981
-
(5,396)
$ (2,603,496)
$ 95,242
$(2,004,283)
$(2,756,122)
Basic and diluted (loss) income per
$(0.02)
$0.00
$ (0.01)
$ (0.02)
share
Basic and diluted weighted average
149,690,139
146,017,780
148,355,045
146,019,262
number of shares outstanding
The accompanying notes form part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.
2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Kraken Robotics Inc. published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2020 18:02:04 UTC
© Publicnow 2020
All news about KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.
Sales 2020
15,2 M
11,7 M
11,7 M
Net income 2020
-1,42 M
-1,09 M
-1,09 M
Net cash 2020
15,3 M
11,8 M
11,8 M
P/E ratio 2020
-57,0x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
95,0 M
73,2 M
73,0 M
EV / Sales 2020
5,23x
EV / Sales 2021
2,62x
Nbr of Employees
114
Free-Float
70,2%
Chart KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
0,97 CAD
Last Close Price
0,57 CAD
Spread / Highest target
93,0%
Spread / Average Target
69,6%
Spread / Lowest Target
40,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.