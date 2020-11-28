Log in
KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

(PNG)
11/27 03:59:59 pm
0.57 CAD   -3.39%
Kraken Robotics : Financial Statements Q3/2020

11/28/2020 | 01:03pm EST
Kraken Robotics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Q3 Fiscal 2020

September 30, 2020

CONTENTS

Page

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

1

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Net Income (Loss)

2

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

3

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

4

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

5

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

6 - 17

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,853,555

$

2,097,199

Trade and other receivables (note 3)

2,372,933

5,083,740

Inventory (note 4)

6,712,709

5,886,256

Prepayments (note 5)

488,585

431,462

11,427,782

13,498,657

Property and equipment (note 6)

3,787,338

3,161,924

Intangible assets

935,037

1,082,945

Goodwill

372,312

347,350

TOTAL ASSETS

$

16,522,469

$

18,090,876

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities:

Bank indebtedness (note 10)

302,416

-

Trade and other payable

3,595,010

3,620,443

Contract liability (note 7)

486,810

2,445,223

Current tax payable

5,138

4,882

Current portion of long term obligations

21,907

-

Current portion of lease liabilities (note 8)

233,409

191,630

4,644,690

6,262,178

Long-term obligations (note 11)

572,910

392,374

Lease liabilities (note 8)

1,465,069

1,347,006

Deferred taxes

391,201

426,000

Shareholders' equity:

Share capital (note 12)

23,658,117

22,594,846

Contributed surplus

2,696,232

2,220,924

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(112,046)

(363,031)

Deficit

(16,793,704)

(14,789,421)

9,448,599

9,663,318

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

16,522,469

$ 18,090,876

Commitments (note 16)

Subsequent events (note 17)

On Behalf of the Board:

"Karl Kenny"

Director

"Shaun McEwan"

Director

The accompanying notes form part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.

1

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Net Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Sept 30,

Sept 30,

Sept 30,

Sept 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Product Revenue

$ 1,501,400

$7,745,897

$ 8,673,428

$ 9,943,418

Service Revenue

44,063

76,555

1,544,639

585,914

1,545,463

7,822,452

10,218,067

10,529,332

Cost of sales (note 4)

741,777

4,707,193

5,353,778

6,196,658

803,686

3,115,259

4,864,289

4,332,674

Administrative expenses

2,006,167

1,464,357

4,824,911

3,647,545

Research and development costs

527,781

662,526

771,786

1,661,947

Depreciation and Amortization

262,202

458,144

771,249

1,424,954

Share-based compensation (note 12(d))

412,319

999,469

868,097

1,082,469

Investment tax credits recoverable

-

-

(650,138)

(338,219)

3,208,469

3,584,496

6,585,905

7,478,696

Loss from operating activities

(2,404,783)

(469,237)

(1,721,616)

(3,146,022)

Foreign exchange (gain)loss

139,771

(34,634)

123,619

47,133

Financing costs

106,187

46,868

206,293

139,680

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

19,360

(576,713)

19,360

(576,713)

Net income (loss) before taxes

$ (2,670,101)

$ 95,242

$ (2,070,888)

$ (2,756,122)

Income tax - Deferred

66,605

-

66,605

-

Net income (loss)

$ (2,603,496)

$ 95,242

$ (2,004,283)

$ (2,756,122)

Net income (loss) attributed to:

Shareholders of Kraken Robotics Inc.

(2,603,496)

(223,739)

$ (2,004,283)

$ (2,750,726)

Non-controlling interests

-

318,981

-

(5,396)

$ (2,603,496)

$ 95,242

$(2,004,283)

$(2,756,122)

Basic and diluted (loss) income per

$(0.02)

$0.00

$ (0.01)

$ (0.02)

share

Basic and diluted weighted average

149,690,139

146,017,780

148,355,045

146,019,262

number of shares outstanding

The accompanying notes form part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kraken Robotics Inc. published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2020 18:02:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
