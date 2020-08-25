Kraken Robotics : Management Discussion and Analysis Q2/2020 0 08/25/2020 | 02:15pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Kraken Robotics Inc. (the "Company" or "Kraken") provides analysis of the Company's financial results for the three and six month period ended June 30, 2020 and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the notes thereto for the three and six month period ended June 30, 2020, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. This MD&A is current as at August 24, 2020, the date of preparation. The June 30, 2020 condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements. The Company has adopted IFRS 16 with a date of initial application of January 1, 2019. Except as noted under "Use of Estimates" and "New and Revised IFRS Accounting Pronouncements", these financial statements were prepared using the same accounting policies and methods of computation, and are subject to the same use of estimates and judgments, as the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for annual consolidated financial statements and accordingly should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in the following MD&A constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. NATURE OF BUSINESS Kraken Robotics Inc. (formerly Kraken Sonar Inc.) was incorporated on May 14, 2008 under the Business Corporations Act, British Columbia, is a publicly traded company, and its registered office is at 100 King Street West, #1600, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1G5. The Company's principal business is the design, manufacture and sale of software centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems. Company Overview Kraken Robotics Inc. (PNG: TSX-V) is a marine technology company supplying advanced sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotics equipment for military and commercial applications. The Company is recognized as world leading innovators of Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) - a revolutionary underwater imaging technology that dramatically improves seabed surveys by providing ultra-high resolution imagery at superior coverage rates. Both military and commercial markets are showing encouraging growth as they are now incorporating unmanned vehicles and intelligent sensors in their procurement plans and budgets. AQUAPIX® MINSAS SENSOR FOR UNDERWATER VEHICLES The AquaPix® MINSAS (Miniature Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Sonar) sensor is based upon Kraken's core Synthetic Aperture Sonar technology. The MINSAS compact receiver array length of only 60cm recently improved the AquaPix® SAS image resolution from 3.0 x 3.3 cm (across along track) to an industry-leading 1.9 x 2.1 cm while maintaining a constant Ultra HD resolution across ranges up to 120M per side. The lightweight array is integrated into a modular payload section of less than eight-inch diameter, which can be easily mobilized in customers' Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) of all sizes. The MINSAS payload section also includes Kraken's latest generation Real Time SAS Processor, the RTSAS MK-II. The RTSAS enables real-time, onboard processing of SAS imagery and bathymetry at full resolution and allows operators to leverage Kraken's suite of post-processing tools, including the newly developed SASView 3D sonar visualization and control software. The MINSAS plus RTSAS provides operators with an area coverage rate of higher than 3km2 per hour at full SAS resolution, enabling highly efficient survey operations. Development continues our new Multispectral SAS product and we expect to have a complete system in the water for testing during the first half of 2021. This product will provide a unique capability, enabling simultaneous ultra-high-resolution acoustic imagery and buried object detection from the same sensor. During the quarter Kraken delivered its new, low power, man portable AquaPix® MINSAS sensor to the United States Navy under their Foreign Comparative Test (FCT) program. Subsequent to the quarter, Kraken received an additional order under the FCT for delivery in Q4, 2020. SEAVISION® 3D LASER SYSTEM FOR UNDERWATER VEHICLES Kraken Robotik GmbH ("KRG"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, commenced operations in January 2017 in Bremen, Germany. Its focus is the development of 3D imaging sensors, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for underwater robotic platforms. KRG, with support from Kraken engineers in Canada, has developed the SeaVision® 3D laser system. SeaVision® is the world's first RGB underwater laser imaging system that offers the resolution, range and scan rate to deliver dense full colour 3D point cloud images of subsea infrastructure with millimeter accuracy, in real time. The ability to generate accurate 3D reconstruction of underwater infrastructure is an important requirement for commercial, military and ocean research applications. The initial system is designed for deployment on underwater robotic platforms such as Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) and AUVs. Kraken has seen significant interest in SeaVision® from customers across many industries from defense to oil and gas, to renewable energy and nuclear. The Company is currently building SeaVision inventory for shipment for customer trials and demos. In collaboration with an international oil and gas company, Kraken's development of a unique, non-contact mooring chain inspection tool continues, with commercialization scheduled for first half 2021. This tool, utilizing SeaVision® platform can be used to support existing offshore oil and gas inspection requirements, as well as upcoming offshore wind inspection requirements. This new platform is anticipated to significantly reduce the cost of inspecting critical infrastructure, which must be inspected regularly. During Q3, 2019, KRG was awarded a contract to deliver 3,000 meter rated SeaVision® laser scanning sensors to the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research in Germany. GEOMAR is a leading global institute for marine research with approximately 1,000 employees. Under this contract, Kraken will deliver a twin pod SeaVision® 3D laser scanner as well as three SeaVision® profilers (each consisting of a Kraken SmartCam™ and separate laser). The contract value is approximately $0.5 million with delivery expected during Q4, 2020. During Q4 2019, Kraken signed a Park Canada contract for our SeaVision® underwater laser imaging platform. Due to COVID restrictions Kraken has been working remotely with Parks Canada to complete the testing of the SeaVision metrology system and augmented Falcon ROV. Trials to date have demonstrated Kraken's ability to collect high resolution laser scan data using observation class ROVs. Kraken and Parks Canada will continue to work together in preparation for future field seasons. During the quarter we shipped a SeaVision® system to a larger defence contractor. KATFISH™ TOWED UNDERWATER VEHICLE Kraken has developed the Kraken Active Towed Fish (KATFISH™) for high speed, high resolution seabed mapping. The system enables real-time seabed imagery, bathymetry and advanced 3D digital terrain models of the seabed - optimized for both manned and unmanned surface vessels. Coupled with Kraken's revolutionary AquaPix® MINSAS, it is especially well- suited for both military and commercial seabed surveys. Kraken's KATFISH™ product offering lists for US$1.5 million (Commercial Off The Shelf: COTS) to US$2.5 million (Military Standard: MIL-STD). In the commercial seabed survey market, KATFISH™ offers offshore energy companies the advantage of comprehensive, high-resolution surveys of existing infrastructure, such as pipelines and subsea stations, completed in at least half the time as more conventional methods. KATFISH™ operates at speeds up to 10 knots, versus the slow moving 1-2 knots of ROV or the medium 3-4 knots of the passively stable sonar systems, thus reducing operating time and cost. 2 In the defence market, there is a growing global requirement for modernization of mine countermeasure (MCM) solutions. The previous generation of single-role mine hunting vessels designed and built between the 1970's - 1990's are now being withdrawn from service. This leaves a growing requirement for high resolution, high speed seabed imaging platforms. The ability of the KATFISH™ platform to generate centimetre-scale sonar resolution in all three dimensions can provide significant improvement in the detection, classification and identification of small seabed objects for both military and commercial seabed survey missions. Kraken has high expectations for the KATFISH™ which provides high performance underwater mapping and mine hunting capabilities from a towed platform for both the military and commercial markets. The Company has in the past and will in the future partner as a supplier to large defense contractors who are involved in various multi-unit bids. Recent updates and developments with KATFISH™ include: In 2019, we completed several customer demonstrations at sea in both the U.S. and Canada. Several military and commercial companies are in various stages of evaluating KATFISH™ along with our Autonomous Launch and Recovery Systems (ALARS). Given where we are in the sales cycle with several of these customers, we feel confident in our ability to deliver significant growth from this platform in 2020 and 2021.

In October 2019, Kraken received notification that the Company was chosen as the successful bidder on a program for the acquisition of new sonar systems for the Royal Danish Navy. Under the program, Kraken will deliver multiple KATFISH as well as autonomous launch and recovery systems (ALARS) to the customer. The total contract value is expected to be between C$35-$40 million, with the majority of that received over a 2-year equipment acquisition phase. Kraken expects product margins on this contract to be in line with its historical averages. We expect to finalize matters with the Royal Danish Navy during Q3,2020. THUNDERFISH® AUTONOMOUS UNDERWATER VEHICLE (AUV) Kraken continues its ThunderFish® AUV development program. The ThunderFish® AUV is a technical upgrade of Fraunhofer's DeDave AUV, however it is still a prototype. Kraken will pay Fraunhofer a royalty based on a percentage of each sale with minimum commitments starting in 2022. Kraken is exclusively licensing Fraunhofer software and hardware IP and technology for large AUVs. In 2017, the Company took delivery of the 6000m rated DeDave AUV which Kraken rebranded ThunderFish® Alpha AUV. This AUV is designed for deep sea military, commercial and scientific applications for use as a sensor and robotics technology demonstration platform to support ongoing development of the Company's underwater sensor and robotics programs. As described below, a ThunderFish® Alpha AUV was sold during Q3, 2019. Kraken has established a long-term technical co-operation program with Fraunhofer for technologies that can be deployed in Kraken's ThunderFish® AUV program. While Kraken is commited to grant research and development projects to Fraunhofer of €300,000 per year for a period of three more years (2019-2021), these projects will be awarded to Fraunhofer as various statement of works are agreed upon and purchase orders issued. The remaining commitment under this program is €477,900. These projects will be expensed as incurred. AUTONOMOUS LAUNCH AND RECOVERY SYSTEMS (ALARS) Launch and recovery of equipment offshore is one of the most dangerous phases of any ROV or AUV operation. Through the hiring of former Rolls Royce Marine employees in 2016, Kraken's Handling Systems Division has an experienced LARS engineering team with a proven track record. This group is developing both an intelligent winch system (TENTACLE™ and an autonomous LARS system that can launch AUVS from vessels, host facilities and docking stations. Kraken expects its winch and ALARS products will range in price from $250,000 to $1 million. This group's capabilities are integral to various customer opportunities that Kraken is involved in or pursuing. Kraken has successfully demonstrated its Tentacle™ Intelligent Winch as part of a fully integrated SeaScout® service offering with ThayerMahan Inc. at the US Navy's ANTX event in Rhode Island in 2018, and with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in July 2019 as well as numerous trials in Canada that included Canadian Hydrographic Services (CHS). 3 KRAKEN POWER GMBH Effective December 31, 2019, Kraken owns a 100% of Kraken Power GmbH, an increase from 75% at the end of Q3, 2019. Kraken Power GmbH designs and manufactures unique pressure tolerant thrusters, drives, batteries, battery management systems, and electronics. These are specialized deep-sea components for AUVs and ROVs. Kraken Power's unique pressure tolerant gel encapsulation technology for lithium polymer batteries provides an attractively priced, eco-friendly and superior alternative to oil compensated batteries currently used for subsea battery applications. Kraken Power's technology and products enable a significant reduction in bill of material costs for our ThunderFish® AUV over acquiring conventional batteries. On December 31, 2019 Kraken acquired the remaining 25% of Kraken Power not currently owned for €350,000, consisting of €250,000 in cash and the issuance of 236,258 common shares of the Company at $0.62 per share. The shares issued have a four-month statutory hold period commencing on the date of issuance. The transaction triggered a change of control payment to an arm's length third-party lender to Kraken Power in an amount equal to €120,000 payable in two tranches of €60,000 over calendar 2020 for which Kraken is responsible. The purchase price has been reflected in the Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity while the change in control payment has been recognized on the income statement in Q4 2019. In Q3, 2018, Kraken announced a $9.0 million deep-sea battery contract with Ocean Infinity. Ocean Infinity noted that by using Kraken's battery technology, "we can increase our energy capacity by over 50% in the same physical form factor as our existing conventional batteries. From an operational perspective this gives us considerable flexibility to optimise mission plans, increase area coverage, manage weather impact and ultimately increase value for our customers." During Q3/Q4 2019 sixteen 6000-meter rated pressure tolerant battery systems were delivered to Ocean Infinity, representing approximately 1,300 kWh. Ocean Infinity has noted that they are achieving AUV mission lengths of almost 700-line kilometers with Kraken batteries as compared to approximately 300-line kilometers with the original AUV batteries. This has resulted in launch and recovery operations being reduced by approximately 50%, yielding increased safety and cost efficiencies. During Q3, 2019 Kraken was awarded a contract for approximately $2.0 million by a military customer to provide a high capacity battery solution for an underwater robotics application. This is the same customer that placed a $0.6 million order in April 2019. For confidentiality reasons, the customer name will not be disclosed. Product delivery for this follow-onorder occurred in Q1, 2020. ACOUSTIC SIGNAL PROCESSING GROUP (ASPG) Kraken's Acoustic Signal Processing Group (ASPG) was established in mid 2018 and its employees have 80+ years of combined experience in sonar systems development and integration. Their core competency is implementation of digital signal processing and user interface software for Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) sonar applications. This work frequently involves integration with embedded processing platforms for shipboard or shore-based analysis systems. The group can process and display data from fixed and mobile underwater as well as airborne systems to take advantage of machine automation, active and passive array technology improvements, hardware and software upgrades of submarine, surface and airborne ASW systems. During Q1 2020, ASPG continued to work towards completion of a $1 million, 1-year sonar signal processing software contract from an international defense contractor. Also during Q1, 2020, APSG signed an 8-year framework agreement with this defense contractor to provide development, maintenance and training to the customer to enhance and modernize their sonar product. ROBOTICS AS A SERVICE (RaaS) Kraken believes that certain customers would prefer to hire the company to provide product output (i.e. imaging and bathymetry data) to them using the Kraken's own equipment, rather than the customer buying the equipment and having to own and operate and maintain the equipment. This is the genesis of Kraken's RaaS offering. Kraken expects RaaS to become a growing part of its revenue mix over time. Kraken will provide RaaS services to customers using Kraken's KATFISH™ towed underwater vehicles and ThunderFish® AUV and innovative sensors like the SeaVision® 3D laser system. 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Kraken Robotics Inc. published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 18:14:10 UTC 0 All news about KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. 02:15p KRAKEN ROBOTICS : Management Discussion and Analysis Q2/2020 PU 02:15p KRAKEN ROBOTICS : Financial Statements Q2/2020 PU 06:01a KRAKEN ROBOTICS : Reports Q2 2020 AQ 08/12 KRAKEN ROBOTICS : Offshore Energy Industry Executive Joins Kraken as Strategic A.. AQ 08/04 KRAKEN ROBOTICS : Announces Addition of Cathy Bennett to Board of Directors AQ 07/13 KRAKEN ROBOTICS : Announces Ultra High Definition Gap Filler AQ 07/08 KRAKEN ROBOTICS : Announces Emera Joins OceanVision Project AQ 07/08 KRAKEN ROBOTICS : Announces $1 Million of Defense Contracts AQ 07/07 KRAKEN ROBOTICS : Announces Emera Joins OceanVision™ Project AQ 07/06 KRAKEN ROBOTICS : REISSUE - Kraken Provides Positive Update on $40 Million Royal.. AQ