Kraken Robotics : Management Discussion and Analysis Q3/2020

KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Kraken Robotics Inc. (the "Company" or "Kraken") provides analysis of the Company's financial results for the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2020 and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the notes thereto for the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2020, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. This MD&A is current as at November 23, 2020, the date of preparation. The September 30, 2020 condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements. The Company has previously adopted IFRS 16 with a date of initial application of January 1, 2019. Except as noted under "Use of Estimates" and "New and Revised IFRS Accounting Pronouncements", these financial statements were prepared using the same accounting policies and methods of computation, and are subject to the same use of estimates and judgments, as the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for annual consolidated financial statements and accordingly should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. Forward-Looking Statements This MD&A, and, in particular, the sections below entitled "Nature of Business", "Use of Estimates and Judgments", "Capital Management", "Financial Instruments and Risk Management" and "Risks and Uncertainties" contain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-lookingstatements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "seek", "potential", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "could", "would", "should", "continue", "plans", "target", "is/are likely to", or the negative of these terms, or similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Within this MD&A, forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Kraken's future plans, strategies and objectives, including: expectations regarding revenue, expenses and operations;

the ability to execute on its contracts announced for products including: AquaPix® MINSAS, SeaVision®

3D laser system, KATFISH™, ThunderFish® AUV, ALARS, batteries and thruster products;

3D laser system, KATFISH™, ThunderFish® AUV, ALARS, batteries and thruster products; anticipated cash needs and the Company's needs for, and the Company's ability to secure, additional financing and/or government funding for working capital needs, debt repayment obligations and other contractual obligations of the Company;

the Company's ability to maintain current and projected revenue if it fails to effectively compete for additional contracts;

our ability and intention to expand Robotics as a Service and data analytics revenue;

our expectations respecting our OceanVision™ project for the development of new marine technologies and products to enable an underwater robotics data acquisition and data analytics as a service business;

the Company's ability to protect, maintain and enforce its intellectual property rights;

the Company's ability to defend itself against third-party claims of infringement or violation of, or other conflicts with, intellectual property rights by the Company;

third-party claims of infringement or violation of, or other conflicts with, intellectual property rights by the Company; expectations regarding capital markets and the Company's ability to continue to obtain financing while markets are affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic;

COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to attract new customers;

the Company's ability to attract and retain personnel; the Company's competitive position and its expectations regarding competition and its future success in competitive bidding processes. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kraken, are inherently beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to the factors referred to below under " Risks and Uncertainties". For additional information with respect to certain of these risks or uncertainties, reference should be made to the section entitled " Risks and Uncertainties" in this MD&A and to Kraken's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities, including the Company's Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 under the section entitled "Risk Factors", quarterly and annual reports, and supplementary information, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that Kraken believes to be less significant may also adversely affect the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward- looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. NATURE OF BUSINESS Kraken Robotics Inc. (formerly Kraken Sonar Inc.) was incorporated on May 14, 2008 under the Business Corporations Act, British Columbia, is a publicly traded company, and its registered office is at 100 King Street West, #1600, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1G5. The Company's principal business is the design, manufacture and sale of software centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems. Company Overview Kraken Robotics Inc. (PNG: TSX-V) is a marine technology company supplying advanced sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotics equipment for military and commercial applications. The Company is recognized as world leading innovators of Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) - a revolutionary underwater imaging technology that dramatically improves seabed surveys by providing ultra-high resolution imagery at superior coverage rates. Both military and commercial markets are showing encouraging growth as they are now incorporating unmanned vehicles and intelligent sensors in their procurement plans and budgets. AQUAPIX® MINSAS SENSOR FOR UNDERWATER VEHICLES The AquaPix® MINSAS (Miniature Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Sonar) sensor is based upon Kraken's core Synthetic Aperture Sonar technology. The MINSAS compact receiver array length of only 60cm recently improved the AquaPix® SAS image resolution from 3.0 x 3.3 cm (across along track) to an industry-leading 1.9 x 2.1 cm while maintaining a constant Ultra HD resolution across ranges up to 120M per side. The lightweight array is integrated into a modular payload section of less than eight-inch diameter, which can be easily mobilized in customers' Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) of all sizes. The MINSAS payload section also includes Kraken's latest generation Real Time SAS Processor, the RTSAS MK-II. The RTSAS enables real-time, onboard processing of SAS imagery and bathymetry at full resolution and allows operators to leverage Kraken's suite of post-processing tools, including the newly developed SASView 3D sonar visualization and control software. The MINSAS plus RTSAS provides operators with an area coverage rate of higher than 3km2 per hour at full SAS resolution, enabling highly efficient survey operations. Development continues our new Multispectral SAS product, this product will provide a unique capability, enabling simultaneous ultra-high-resolution acoustic imagery and buried object detection from the same sensor. So far this year, Kraken has delivered a new man portable MINSAS sensor to the U.S. Navy under the FCT program and received an additional order for this product which will be delivered in Q4. In addition, during the quarter the Company 2 delivered a MINSAS sensor to a US defense customer that has ordered several MINSAS sensors from Kraken over the last 5 years. Technical discussions and quote activity for Kraken's MINSAS sensors is healthy with numerous AUV manufacturers showing interest in Kraken's MINSAS sensors for AUV platforms both large and small. SEAVISION® 3D LASER SYSTEM FOR UNDERWATER VEHICLES Kraken Robotik GmbH ("KRG"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, commenced operations in January 2017 in Bremen, Germany. Its focus is the development of 3D imaging sensors, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for underwater robotic platforms. KRG, with support from Kraken engineers in Canada, has developed the SeaVision® 3D laser system. SeaVision® is the world's first RGB underwater laser imaging system that offers the resolution, range and scan rate to deliver dense full colour 3D point cloud images of subsea infrastructure with millimeter accuracy, in real time. The ability to generate accurate 3D reconstruction of underwater infrastructure is an important requirement for commercial, military and ocean research applications. The initial system is designed for deployment on underwater robotic platforms such as Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) and AUVs. Kraken has seen significant interest in SeaVision® from customers across many industries from defense to oil and gas, to renewable energy and nuclear. In collaboration with an international oil and gas company, Kraken's development of a unique, non-contact mooring chain inspection tool continues, with commercialization scheduled for first half 2021. This tool, utilizing SeaVision® platform can be used to support existing offshore oil and gas inspection requirements, as well as upcoming offshore wind inspection requirements. This new platform is anticipated to significantly reduce the cost of inspecting critical infrastructure, which must be inspected regularly. During Q3, 2019, KRG was awarded a contract to deliver 3,000 meter rated SeaVision® laser scanning sensors to the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research in Germany. GEOMAR is a leading global institute for marine research with approximately 1,000 employees. Under this contract, Kraken will deliver a twin pod SeaVision® 3D laser scanner as well as three SeaVision® profilers (each consisting of a Kraken SmartCam™ and separate laser). The contract value is approximately $0.5 million with delivery expected during Q4, 2020. During Q4 2019, Kraken signed a Park Canada contract for our SeaVision® underwater laser imaging platform. Due to COVID restrictions Kraken has been working remotely with Parks Canada to complete the testing of the SeaVision metrology system and augmented Falcon ROV and this was completed during the quarter. Trials to date have demonstrated Kraken's ability to collect high resolution laser scan data using observation class ROVs. During Q3, Kraken provided its final report to an offshore oil and gas customer who availed of Kraken's SeaVision® laser scanner for a mooring chain inspection job. The high-resolution data collected is being used for corrosion analysis on these subsea mooring chains. Kraken continues development of its SeaVision® laser profiler product which can be integrated on AUVs and tow bodies from Kraken and other manufacturers. KATFISH™ TOWED UNDERWATER VEHICLE Kraken has developed the Kraken Active Towed Fish (KATFISH™) for high speed, high resolution seabed mapping. The system enables real-time seabed imagery, bathymetry and advanced 3D digital terrain models of the seabed - optimized for both manned and unmanned surface vessels. Coupled with Kraken's revolutionary AquaPix® MINSAS, it is especially well- suited for both military and commercial seabed surveys. Kraken's KATFISH™ product offering lists for US$1.5 million (Commercial Off The Shelf: COTS) to US$2.5 million (Military Standard: MIL-STD). In the commercial seabed survey market, KATFISH™ offers offshore energy companies the advantage of comprehensive, high-resolution surveys of existing infrastructure, such as pipelines and subsea stations, completed in at least half the time as more conventional methods. KATFISH™ operates at speeds up to 10 knots, versus the slow moving 1-2 knots of ROV or the medium 3-4 knots of the passively stable sonar systems, thus reducing operating time and cost. In the defence market, there is a growing global requirement for modernization of mine countermeasure (MCM) solutions. The previous generation of single-role mine hunting vessels designed and built between the 1970's - 1990's are now being withdrawn from service. This leaves a growing requirement for high resolution, high speed seabed imaging platforms. 3 The ability of the KATFISH™ platform to generate centimetre-scale sonar resolution in all three dimensions can provide significant improvement in the detection, classification and identification of small seabed objects for both military and commercial seabed survey missions. Kraken has high expectations for the KATFISH™ which provides high performance underwater mapping and mine hunting capabilities from a towed platform for both the military and commercial markets and expects it to be a key revenue driver for the Company. The Company has in the past and will in the future partner as a supplier to large defense contractors who are involved in various multi-unit bids. Recent updates and developments with KATFISH™ include: In September 2020, Kraken secured a contract through a competitive bid process with the Danish Ministry of Defence, Acquisition and Logistics Organization to supply mine-hunting sonar equipment to the Royal Danish Navy. Under the program, Kraken will provide its mine-hunting KATFISH™ towed SAS system, the Tentacle® Winch system, and Autonomous Launch and Recovery System ("ALARS") to be integrated onboard the Royal Danish Navy's optionally unmanned surface vessels. The aggregate value of the contract is $36 million, deliverable over a 5 to 10 year period, with the majority of funds (approximately $22 million) to be received over the two to three year product acquisition phase, with the remaining funds (approximately $14 million) being allocated to post sales service arrangements which will continue for the duration of the remaining term. The contract was entered into in the ordinary course, in accordance with applicable European procurement laws, and on terms normally observed in agreements of such nature.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

