Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Kraken Robotics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNG   CA50077N1024

KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

(PNG)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:01 2022-06-28 pm EDT
0.3200 CAD    0.00%
08:48aKRAKEN ROBOTICS : MicroCap Review Magazine for Q2 2022 Now Online
PU
05/30Kraken Robotics Secures $1.6 Million Contracts for Synthetic Aperture Sonar Systems
MT
05/30Kraken Awarded $1.6 Million for AquaPix® Synthetic Aperture Sonar Systems
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kraken Robotics : MicroCap Review Magazine for Q2 2022 Now Online

06/29/2022 | 08:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / SNN Network, a global multimedia financial news and publishing company that focuses on delivering news, information, data and analytics for publicly traded microcap companies, today announced that the Q2 2022 Issue of the MicroCap Review Magazine is now available in digital format.

Click here to read: MicroCap Review Q2 2022 Issue

"We are pleased to announce the Q2 2022 issue of the MicroCap Review," said Robert Kraft, SNN Inc. CEO. "Our focus for this issue is 'Investing Globally.' We have incredible new content from our list of expert writers, influencers and opinion leaders in the MicroCap space discussing why investors and issuers are starting to look abroad, as well as global outlooks in specific sectors."

The Q2 2022 issue of MicroCap Review also includes profiles on public MicroCap companies, including:

MicroCap Review Q2 2022 Issue articles from leading thinkers and experts in the MicroCap space include:

  • FEATURE: "Investing Globally: Why Investors and Issuers are Looking Abroad," featuring Thomas Bachrach (PFH Capital), Jason Hirschman (Hudson 215 Capital), Delilah Panino (TSX & TSX Venture), and Perth Tolle (Life + Liberty Indexes)
  • FEATURE: "Has the Definition of "Value Investing" Changed?" by Tobias Carlisle, Acquirers Funds
  • "My Love Affair with Global Investing," by Brandon Mackie, Private Investor
  • Legal Corner: "Vast Changes to Microcap Financing, Part II," by Jon Uretsky, Esq., PULLP
  • "EVs - Silver to Play a Minor or Major Role?" by David Morgan, The Morgan Report
  • Ask Mr. Wallstreet: "Should I Buy, Sell or Hold?" by Shelly Kraft
  • "Beware of Buying Biotech on the Bottom," by David Sable and Abigail Sirus, Special Situations Life Sciences Fund
  • "Global Cannabis in 2022," by Emily Paxhia and Morgan Paxhia, Poseidon Asset Management
  • Accounting Corner: "CFO Ultimate Stress Test," by Drew Bernstein, CPA, Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP
  • "How EOS® Can Improve Employee Retention," by Jackie Kibler
  • "Lake Resources (ASX: LKE) (OTCQB: LLKKF): Aligning Operations to Power North America's EV Revolution"
  • Market Maker Corner: "Payment for Order Flow," by Eric Flesche, Glendale Securities
  • "How Public Relations Can Support MicroCap and SmallCap Companies," by Shelly Kraft (SNN) and Roger Pondel (PondelWilkinson)
  • "Global Electrification for All Vehicles No Longer a Thing of the Future"
  • "Making Seats for Female Board Members," by Diane Yoo
  • "Battery Metals Overview," by Gavin Wendt, MineLife
  • Asia Corner: "Hong Kong IPO Market Hits Dry Spell" by Leslie Richardson
  • "Fund Manager Q&A with Tavi Costa"
  • "DTC Eligibility," by Erik Nelson, Coral Capital Advisors
  • "What is the Role of a MicroCap CFO?" by Wesley Ramjeet, PPMT Group
  • "Financing MicroCap Biotechs," by John Bonfiglio, PhD MBA, Independent Board Director

This issue of the MicroCap Review Magazine is dedicated in loving memory of Igor Levental.

The MicroCap Review Magazine is available to subscribers Free on SCRIBD, ISSUU, MicroCapReview.com and SNN.Network.

To receive the next issue of the MicroCap Review Magazine, please follow the link here: SUBSCRIBE

Follow us on Twitter: @StockNewsNow
Like us on Facebook: SNN Investor Network
Follow us on LinkedIn: SNN Network
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: SNN Network
Subscribe to Planet MicroCap Podcast: Planet MicroCap Podcast - iTunes

Would you like to advertise in the MicroCap Review? Send us an email: info@snnwire.com

About SNN Network

Founded in 1998, SNN Network is a global multimedia financial news and publishing company that focuses on market awareness and investor visibility for public and pre-public microcap companies. In addition to its recently launched index and quarterly online magazine, SNN also broadcasts a microcap news podcast, the Planet MicroCap Podcast, and hosts investor conferences.

Investors and those who wish to receive the next issue of MicroCap Review Magazine, please follow the link here: SUBSCRIBE. Contact SNN at info@snnwire.com for advertising inquiries and questions about services.

For more Information, Contact:
Robert Kraft, CEO
SNN Network
rkraft@snnwire.com

SOURCE: MicroCap Review Magazine



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706900/MicroCap-Review-Magazine-for-Q2-2022-Now-Online

Disclaimer

Kraken Robotics Inc. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 12:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.
08:48aKRAKEN ROBOTICS : MicroCap Review Magazine for Q2 2022 Now Online
PU
05/30Kraken Robotics Secures $1.6 Million Contracts for Synthetic Aperture Sonar Systems
MT
05/30Kraken Awarded $1.6 Million for AquaPix® Synthetic Aperture Sonar Systems
GL
05/30Kraken Awarded $1.6 Million for AquaPix® Synthetic Aperture Sonar Systems
AQ
05/27KRAKEN ROBOTICS : Q1 2022 md&a
PU
05/27KRAKEN ROBOTICS : Kraken Robotics Inc.
PU
05/26Kraken Robotics Jumps 12% as Q1 Revenue Exceeds Forecast, Reiterates 2022 Guidance; Los..
MT
05/26Kraken Reports Q1 Loss Widens but Lower Than Forecast; Reiterates 2022 Guidance
MT
05/26Kraken Robotics Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/26Kraken Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 37,1 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net income 2022 -1,19 M -0,92 M -0,92 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -32,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 64,4 M 49,9 M 49,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 220
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Kraken Robotics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,32 CAD
Average target price 0,78 CAD
Spread / Average Target 142%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Kenny President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
D. Joseph MacKay Chief Financial Officer
David Shea Senior Vice President-Engineering
Jeremy Dillon Chief Scientist
Reid Gregory Michael Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.-14.67%50
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.17%139 082
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION17.96%112 134
THE BOEING COMPANY-31.09%82 060
AIRBUS SE-15.50%78 678
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION20.60%72 230